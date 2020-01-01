Since react-native-unimodules was introduced we can now use Expo modules like
expo-gl which is where the webgl implementation has been continued and is actively maintained.
We therefore recommend you now move to use expo-gl:
You will need a react-native-unimodules setup
yarn add react-native-unimodules
If it's the first time you install
react-native-unimodules, you will have to carefully follow the documentation to configure your project:
configure unimodules (if not yet done)
You can then install expo-gl dependencies:
yarn add expo-gl expo-gl-cpp
gl-react-native
Upgrade to latest version of
gl-react-native that now depends on
expo-gl and
expo-gl-cpp (you don't need to install it, it also won't depend on this package anymore).