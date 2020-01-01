openbase logo
react-native-webgl

by react-native-community
0.8.0 (see all)

DEPRECATED: use expo-gl – Implements WebGL for react-native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

82

GitHub Stars

297

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
https://github.com/react-native-community/react-native-webgl/pull/100

Readme

react-native-webgl is deprecated

Since react-native-unimodules was introduced we can now use Expo modules like expo-gl which is where the webgl implementation has been continued and is actively maintained.

We therefore recommend you now move to use expo-gl:

You will need a react-native-unimodules setup

yarn add react-native-unimodules

If it's the first time you install react-native-unimodules, you will have to carefully follow the documentation to configure your project: configure unimodules (if not yet done)

You can then install expo-gl dependencies:

yarn add expo-gl expo-gl-cpp

If you use gl-react-native

Upgrade to latest version of gl-react-native that now depends on expo-gl and expo-gl-cpp (you don't need to install it, it also won't depend on this package anymore).

