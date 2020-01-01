react-native-webgl is deprecated

Since react-native-unimodules was introduced we can now use Expo modules like expo-gl which is where the webgl implementation has been continued and is actively maintained.

We therefore recommend you now move to use expo-gl:

You will need a react-native-unimodules setup

yarn add react- native -unimodules

If it's the first time you install react-native-unimodules , you will have to carefully follow the documentation to configure your project: configure unimodules (if not yet done)

You can then install expo-gl dependencies:

yarn add expo-gl expo-gl-cpp

If you use gl-react-native