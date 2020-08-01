React Native for Web implementation of RN's WebView
$ npm install react-native-web-webview --save
Alias the package in your webpack config:
resolve: {
alias: {
'react-native': 'react-native-web',
...
'react-native-webview': 'react-native-web-webview',
}
}
Add the following rule to your webpack config:
const rule = {
test: /postMock.html$/,
use: {
loader: 'file-loader',
options: {
name: '[name].[ext]',
},
},
};
import { WebView } from 'react-native-webview';
See RN's doc.
Supported props are:
source
onMessage
scrollEnabled
injectedJavaScript
style
Additional, web-specific props are:
newWindow: (boolean|{ name: string, features: string})
This will open the source in a new window, optionally giving it an internal name and custom features.
By default, the name is
webview and there are no features set.
This is useful when your target has X-Frame-Options or a no-CORS policy.
It currently only supports a
source prop with a
method set to
POST.
Please feel free to do a PR to support more request types!
title: (string) This prop will set the
webview title.
See the storybook.
PRs are welcome!