openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-web-webview

by react-native-web-community
1.0.2 (see all)

React Native for Web implementation of RN's WebView

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.1K

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-web-webview

React Native for Web implementation of RN's WebView

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-web-webview --save

Alias the package in your webpack config:

resolve: {
    alias: {
        'react-native': 'react-native-web',
        ...
        'react-native-webview': 'react-native-web-webview',
    }
}

Add the following rule to your webpack config:

const rule = {
  test: /postMock.html$/,
  use: {
    loader: 'file-loader',
    options: {
      name: '[name].[ext]',
    },
  },
};

Usage

import { WebView } from 'react-native-webview';

See RN's doc.

Supported props are:

  • source
  • onMessage
  • scrollEnabled
  • injectedJavaScript
  • style

Additional, web-specific props are:

  • newWindow: (boolean|{ name: string, features: string}) This will open the source in a new window, optionally giving it an internal name and custom features. By default, the name is webview and there are no features set. This is useful when your target has X-Frame-Options or a no-CORS policy. It currently only supports a source prop with a method set to POST. Please feel free to do a PR to support more request types!
  • title: (string) This prop will set the webview title.

Examples

See the storybook.

Contributing

PRs are welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial