React Native for Web implementation of RN's WebView

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-web-webview --save

Alias the package in your webpack config:

resolve : { alias : { 'react-native' : 'react-native-web' , ... 'react-native-webview' : 'react-native-web-webview' , } }

Add the following rule to your webpack config:

const rule = { test : /postMock.html$/ , use : { loader : 'file-loader' , options : { name : '[name].[ext]' , }, }, };

Usage

import { WebView } from 'react-native-webview' ;

See RN's doc.

Supported props are:

source

onMessage

scrollEnabled

injectedJavaScript

style

Additional, web-specific props are:

newWindow : (boolean|{ name: string, features: string}) This will open the source in a new window, optionally giving it an internal name and custom features. By default, the name is webview and there are no features set. This is useful when your target has X-Frame-Options or a no-CORS policy. It currently only supports a source prop with a method set to POST . Please feel free to do a PR to support more request types!

: (boolean|{ name: string, features: string}) This will open the source in a new window, optionally giving it an internal name and custom features. By default, the name is and there are no features set. This is useful when your target has X-Frame-Options or a no-CORS policy. It currently only supports a prop with a set to . Please feel free to do a PR to support more request types! title : (string) This prop will set the webview title.

Examples

See the storybook.

Contributing

PRs are welcome!