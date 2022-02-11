React Native Web UI Components

React Native Web UI Components is a library of customized React Native/React Native Web components for mobile and web UI. This library is used by React Native Web Jsonschema Form.

See this library in production at https://www.carelulu.com

Skeleton project using React Native Web UI Components at https://www.carelulu.com/react-native-web-example/ and https://github.com/CareLuLu/react-native-web-skeleton

Table of Contents

Setup

React Native Web UI Components was created to facilitate the development of write once, run anywhere web and mobile apps. In order to accomplish that, this library is heavily based on React Native and React Native Web.

Requirements

First you need to install react ^16.8.3 (this library uses react-hooks).

yarn add react

If you're using Expo, they use a custom version of react-native and therefore you need to check what is the React Native repository for the Expo version you're using. For Expo v33.x.x you'd run:

yarn add https://github.com/expo/react-native/archive/sdk-33.0.0.tar.gz

If your project is also being used for web, please install React Native Web. Make sure your babel/webpack build replace all react-native imports with react-native-web (details here). If you used React Create App, aliasing is already taken care off for you.

yarn add react-dom react-native-web

Installation

Install the library using yarn or npm .

yarn add react-native-web-ui-components

Mobile

Example using react-router :

import React from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native' ; import { useHistory } from 'react-router' ; import { Router, Switch } from 'react-router-native' ; import { UIProvider } from 'react-native-web-ui-components' ; const theme = { input : { focused : StyleSheet.create({ border : { borderColor : 'yellow' , }, }), }, }; const Theme = ( props ) => { const history = useHistory(); return ( <UIProvider theme={theme} history={history}> <EntryScreen {...props} /> </UIProvider> ); }; const App = props = ( <Router> <Switch> <Theme {...props} /> </Switch> </Router> ); export default App;

Example using react-navigation :

import React from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native' ; import { NavigationContainer, useNavigation } from '@react-navigation/native' ; import { createStackNavigator } from '@react-navigation/stack' ; import { UIProvider } from 'react-native-web-ui-components' ; const theme = { input : { focused : StyleSheet.create({ border : { borderColor : 'yellow' , }, }), }, }; const Stack = createStackNavigator(); const Theme = ( props ) => { const navigation = useNavigation(); const history = { location : { pathname : () => navigation.state.routeName, }, push : routeName => navigation.navigate(routeName), replace : routeName => navigation.dispatch( StackActions.replace(routeName), ), }; return ( <UIProvider theme={theme} history={history}> <EntryScreen {...props} /> </UIProvider> ); }; const App = props = ( <NavigationContainer> <Stack.Navigator> <Theme {...props} /> </Stack.Navigator> </NavigationContainer> ); export default App;

Client Side Rendering

import React from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native' ; import { useHistory } from 'react-router' ; import { Router, Switch } from 'react-router-dom' ; import { UIProvider } from 'react-native-web-ui-components' ; const theme = { input : { focused : StyleSheet.create({ border : { borderColor : 'yellow' , }, }), }, }; const Theme = ( props ) => { const history = useHistory(); return ( <UIProvider theme={theme} history={history}> <EntryScreen {...props} /> </UIProvider> ); }; const App = props = ( <Router> <Switch> <Theme {...props} /> </Switch> </Router> ); export default App;

Server Side Rendering

This library was built with Google's new standard Accelerated Mobile Page in mind. Although most components exported are AMP compatible by default, some components will have different implementations for AMP and non-AMP pages. This usually happens when the usabability would be degraded by complying with AMP requirements. If you're using server-side rendering (SSR), set amp to true for AMP pages.

import React from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native' ; import { useHistory } from 'react-router' ; import { StaticRouter, Switch } from 'react-router-dom' ; import { UIProvider } from 'react-native-web-ui-components' ; const theme = { input : { focused : StyleSheet.create({ border : { borderColor : 'yellow' , }, }), }, }; const Theme = ( props ) => { const history = useHistory(); const { amp } = props; return ( <UIProvider theme={theme} history={history} amp={amp}> <EntryScreen {...props} /> </UIProvider> ); }; const App = (props) = { const { pathname, context } = props; return ( <StaticRouter location={pathname} context={context}> <Switch> <Theme {...props} /> </Switch> </StaticRouter> ); }; export default App; // index.js import Koa from 'koa'; import ReactDOMServer from 'react-dom/server'; import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native'; import { Helmet } from 'react-helmet'; import App from './App'; const app = new Koa(); AppRegistry.registerComponent('App', () => App); const renderer = async (ctx) => { const context = {}; const pathname = ctx.request.path; const amp = /^\/amp/.test(pathname); const initialProps = { pathname, context, amp }; const { element, getStyleElement } = AppRegistry.getApplication( 'App', { initialProps }, ); let body; try { body = await ReactDOMServer.renderToString(App); } catch (err) { ctx.status = 500; return ctx.redirect('/500'); } if (context.url) { if (/^\/404/.test(context.url)) { ctx.status = 404; } return ctx.redirect(context.url); } const helmet = Helmet.renderStatic(); const markup = ReactDOMServer.renderToStaticMarkup(getStyleElement()); ctx.body = ` <!DOCTYPE html> <html ${helmet.htmlAttributes.toString()}> <head> ${helmet.title.toString()} ${helmet.meta.toString()} ${helmet.link.toString()} ${markup} ${helmet.style.toString()} </head> <body ${helmet.bodyAttributes.toString()}> <div id="root"> ${body} </div> </body> </html> `; }; app.use(renderer); app.listen(3000);

Usage

React Native Web UI Components was developed with file size in mind and therefore exports individual components without the need of using the entire library.

import Autocomplete from 'react-native-web-ui-components/Autocomplete' ;

Class Names

While mobile components are indiferent to the className property, that is very useful for the web. React Native Web components no longer accept class names but for convenience, this library accepts the className property for all exported components. Please note that class names are converted into data-class attribute.

import React from 'react' ; import { Row } from 'react-native-web-ui-components' ; import Helmet, { style } from 'react-native-web-ui-components/Helmet' ; const MyComponent = () => ( < React.Fragment > < Helmet > < style > {` [data-class~="MyComponent__Row"] { width: calc(100% - 20px); } `} </ style > </ Helmet > < Row className = "MyComponent__Row" /> </ React.Fragment > );

Components

Alert

Opens an Alert popup. This library uses React Modal to display modals for web.

Autocomplete

Displays a text input with autocomplete functionality.

Banner

Displays a banner/background image that adjusts with the screen size. You can display other components within the banner.

Bold

Same as Text but using the bold font defined in the theme fontFamily.bold .

Box

Container used to wrap BoxHeader and BoxItem.

BoxHeader

Displays a header within the Box.

BoxItem

Displays an item within the Box.

BoxTitle

Displays the title of the BoxHeader.

Button

Displays a button.

Carousel

Displays a carousel. If amp is true , then it will automatically use Google AMP Carousel.

Checkbox

Displays a checkbox.

Column

Column is a View with flexDirection: "column" that follows Bootstrap's grid system. You can define the percentage of the width that should be used in different screen sizes. For example:

<Row> <Column xs={12} sm={4} md={3} lg={2} style={{ backgroundColor: 'red', height: 25 }} /> <Column xs={12} sm={4} md={3} lg={2} style={{ backgroundColor: 'green', height: 25 }} /> <Column xs={12} sm={4} md={3} lg={2} style={{ backgroundColor: 'blue', height: 25 }}/> <Column xs={12} sm={4} md={3} lg={2} style={{ backgroundColor: 'purple', height: 25 }} /> <Column xs={12} sm={4} md={3} lg={2} style={{ backgroundColor: 'yellow', height: 25 }} /> <Column xs={12} sm={4} md={3} lg={2} style={{ backgroundColor: 'pink', height: 25 }} /> </Row>

Confirm

Opens a confirmation popup. This library uses React Modal to render modals for web.

Container

Container is a useful grid structure for mobile and web. It is a view that for reduced screens ( xs and sm ), it uses 95% of the width. For larger screens ( md and lg ) it uses up to 960px .

Displays a text input with datepicker functionality. This library uses React Datepicker and React Native Datepicker to render datepickers for web and mobile respectively.

Draggable

Turns a component into a draggable component. This library uses React Draggable to render draggable components for web.

Dropzone

Displays a dropzone to upload files. This library uses React Dropzone to render the dropzone containers for web.

Helmet

This library exports React Helmet. For mobile, Helmet won't do anything.

import React from 'react' ; import { Row } from 'react-native-web-ui-components' ; import Helmet, { style } from 'react-native-web-ui-components/Helmet' ; const MyComponent = () => ( < React.Fragment > < Helmet > < style > {` [data-class~="MyComponent__Row"] { width: calc(100% - 20px); } `} </ style > </ Helmet > < Row className = "MyComponent__Row" /> </ React.Fragment > );

HideShowText

Displays summary of a text with a link to show more.

Hr

Displays a horizontal rule.

Icon

Displays an icon. This library uses React Fontawesome and Expo Vector Icons to render icons for web and mobile respectively.

IconLink

Displays a link with an icon. This library uses React Fontawesome and Expo Vector Icons to render icons for web and mobile respectively.

IconText

Displays a text with an icon. This library uses React Fontawesome and Expo Vector Icons to render icons for web and mobile respectively.

Image

Displays an image. This library uses react-native-expo-image-cache and <amp-img> to render images for mobile and AMP pages respectively.

Link

Displays a link. This library uses React Router to render links.

Loading

Displays a popup with a loading spinner. This library uses React Modal to display modals for web.

MainContainer

Displays a Row that uses the entire window height.

NavLink

Displays a link with active/inactive state (useful for menus). This library uses React Router to render links.

Displays a popup.

Radiobox

Displays a radiobox.

Row

Row is a View with flexDirection: "row" that follows Bootstrap's grid system. You can define the percentage of the width that should be used in different screen sizes. For example:

<Row> <Row xs={12} sm={4} md={3} lg={2} style={{ backgroundColor: 'red', height: 25 }} /> <Row xs={12} sm={4} md={3} lg={2} style={{ backgroundColor: 'green', height: 25 }} /> <Row xs={12} sm={4} md={3} lg={2} style={{ backgroundColor: 'blue', height: 25 }}/> <Row xs={12} sm={4} md={3} lg={2} style={{ backgroundColor: 'purple', height: 25 }} /> <Row xs={12} sm={4} md={3} lg={2} style={{ backgroundColor: 'yellow', height: 25 }} /> <Row xs={12} sm={4} md={3} lg={2} style={{ backgroundColor: 'pink', height: 25 }} /> </Row>

Screen

Helper to get screen properties.

ScrollView

See React Native's ScrollView. For mobile, the ScrollView exported by this library automatically dismiss the keyboard on scroll.

Select

Displays a select input.

Sidebar

Displays a sidebar. This library uses React Sidebar and React Native Side Menu to render sidebars for web and mobile respectively.

Spinner

Displays a spinner.

StylePropType

Prop type for styles.

import { StylePropType } from 'react-native-web-ui-components' ; MyComponent.propTypes = { style : StylePropType.isRequired, };

Switch

See React Router's Switch.

TagInput

Displays a tag input.

Text

Displays a text. It automatically parses [tag](url) into Link components.

TextInput

Displays a text input.

TimeRangePicker

Displays a time range picker.

Title

Displays a title text.

Tooltip

Displays a tooltip when hovering over a component. This library uses Tippy.js React to render tooltips for web. For mobile, this component is ignored.

View

See React Native's View.

WebOnly

Shows a component only for web platforms.

WebView

See React Native's WebView. For web, this component is ignored.

Theme

React Native Web UI Components theme can be customized at a globally and for each individual component. Please access https://github.com/CareLuLu/react-native-web-ui-components for the complete theme documentation.

Global

A set of theme attributes can be defined globally and components will use these definitions as necessary.

const theme = { '*' : { fontFamily : { regular : 'Lucida Sans' , bold : 'Lucida Sans Bold' , }, }, }

Platform

Themes can be overwritten by platform.

const theme = { '*' : { fontFamily : { regular : 'Lucida Sans' , bold : 'Lucida Sans Bold' , }, }, platform : { web : { '*' : { fontFamily : { regular : '"Lucida Sans Unicode","Lucida Grande",Arial,Helvetica,clean,sans-serif' , bold : '"Lucida Grande", "Lucida Sans Unicode","Lucida Grande",Arial,Helvetica,clean,sans-serif' , }, }, }, }, }

Component

Themes can be overwritten by component.

const theme = { '*' : { fontFamily : { regular : 'Lucida Sans' , bold : 'Lucida Sans Bold' , }, }, Title : { fontFamily : { regular : 'Arial' , bold : 'Arial Bold' , }, }, }

License

MIT