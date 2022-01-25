Simple swiper / slider. Works both on React-Native and React-Native-Web.

Demo

Hybrid Snack: https://snack.expo.io/@oxyii/react-native-web-swiper

Installation

$ npm i react-native-web-swiper --save

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import Swiper from 'react-native-web-swiper' ; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , }, slideContainer : { flex : 1 , alignItems : 'center' , justifyContent : 'center' , }, slide1 : { backgroundColor : 'rgba(20,20,200,0.3)' , }, slide2 : { backgroundColor : 'rgba(20,200,20,0.3)' , }, slide3 : { backgroundColor : 'rgba(200,20,20,0.3)' , }, }); export default class Screen extends React . Component { render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Swiper > < View style = {[styles.slideContainer,styles.slide1]} > < Text > Slide 1 </ Text > </ View > < View style = {[styles.slideContainer,styles.slide2]} > < Text > Slide 2 </ Text > </ View > < View style = {[styles.slideContainer,styles.slide3]} > < Text > Slide 3 </ Text > </ View > </ Swiper > </ View > ); } }

With props

<Swiper vertical { } from ={ 1 } { } loop { } timeout={ 2 } { } springConfig={{ speed : 11 }} { } minDistanceForAction={ 0.15 } { } positionFixed { } controlsProps={{ DotComponent : ( { index, activeIndex, isActive, onPress } ) => < Text onPress = {onPress} > Your Custom Dot {activeIndex+1}/{index+1} </ Text > }} > < View style = {{ flex: 1 }} /> {/* Slide 1 */} < View style = {{ flex: 1 }} /> {/* Slide 2 */} {/* ... */} </ Swiper >

Dynamic content

The slide automatically gets props.isActive , props.activeIndex and props.index .

import React from 'react' ; import { Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import Swiper from 'react-native-web-swiper' ; type Props = { index?: number, activeIndex?: number, } export const SomeSlide = ( props: Props ) => ( < View > < Text > {props.activeIndex}/{props.index}{props.isActive ? ' (active)' : ''} </ Text > </ View > ) export default () => ( < Swiper > < SomeSlide /> < SomeSlide /> </ Swiper > )

This is possible because Swiper used cloneElement and inject internally the activeIndex and index props to each slide. This also means that all slides will re-render on swipe, since the activeIndex prop value changes on swipe.

Props

Prop Default Type Description vertical false boolean Swiper vertical layout from 0 number Initial slide index loop false boolean Set to true to enable continuous loop mode timeout 0 number Delay between auto play transitions (in second). Set negative value for reverse autoplay 😆. Autoplay disabled by default gesturesEnabled () => true function Function that returns boolean value. Must return false to disable swiping mechanism. Does not disable Prev / Next buttons springConfig Animated.spring Tune spring animation on autoplay, touch release or slides changes via buttons minDistanceToCapture 5 number Initiate animation after swipe this distance. It fix gesture collisions inside ScrollView minDistanceForAction 0.2 number Minimal part of swiper width (or height for vertical) must be swiped for changing index. Otherwise animation restore current slide. Default value 0.2 means that 20% must be swiped for change index positionFixed false boolean Swiper inner container position fixed instead relative . Fix mobile safari vertical bounce containerStyle ViewPropTypes.style Outer (root) container style innerContainerStyle ViewPropTypes.style Inner container style swipeAreaStyle ViewPropTypes.style Swipe area style slideWrapperStyle ViewPropTypes.style Each slide wrapper style controlsEnabled true boolean Dots and control buttons visible and enabled Controls React.Component Custom controls component onAnimationStart function Any swiper animation start onAnimationEnd function Any swiper animation end onIndexChanged function Called when active index changed controlsProps object see below

Controls Props

Over the swiper we need to create a controls layer. But this layer will block the possibility of swiper layer control. We created 9 controls placeholders to solve this problem: top-left , top , top-right , left , center , right , bottom-left , bottom and bottom-right . You can adjust controls position by placing into relevant placeholder:

<Swiper ... controlsProps={{ prevTitle : 'prev button title' , nextTitle : 'next button title' , dotsTouchable : true , { } dotsPos : 'top' , prevPos : false , { } nextPos : 'top-right' , cellsStyle : { 'top' : { padding : 5 , backgroundColor : 'rgba(0, 0, 0, .3)' }, 'top-left' : { }, }, cellsContent : { 'bottom-right' : < AnyComponent /> {/* Additional content in placeholder */} } }} />

Prop Default Type Description cellsStyle object Controls corners placeholders styles. Allowed keys is: top-left , top , top-right , left , center , right , bottom-left , bottom and bottom-right , allowed values is ViewPropTypes.style cellsContent object Controls corners placeholders additional content. Allowed keys is: top-left , top , top-right , left , center , right , bottom-left , bottom and bottom-right , allowed values is string OR React element dotsPos 'bottom' OR 'right' if vertical boolean OR enum('top-left', 'top', 'top-right', 'left', 'center', 'right', 'bottom-left', 'bottom', 'bottom-right') Dots position prevPos 'bottom-left' OR 'top-right' if vertical boolean OR enum('top-left', 'top', 'top-right', 'left', 'center', 'right', 'bottom-left', 'bottom', 'bottom-right') Prev button position nextPos 'bottom-right' boolean OR enum('top-left', 'top', 'top-right', 'left', 'center', 'right', 'bottom-left', 'bottom', 'bottom-right') Next button position prevTitle 'Prev' string Prev button title nextTitle 'Next' string Next button title prevTitleStyle Text.propTypes.style Customize prev button title nextTitleStyle Text.propTypes.style Customize next button title PrevComponent React.Component Custom prev button component NextComponent React.Component Custom next button component firstPrevElement element Custom prev element on first slide (if not loop) lastNextElement element Custom next element on last slide (if not loop) dotsTouchable false boolean Touches over dots will move swiper to relative slide dotsWrapperStyle ViewPropTypes.style Dots wrapper View style dotProps object react-native-elements Badge props dotActiveStyle object Additional style to active dot. Will be added to dot badgeStyle DotComponent React.Component Custom dot component

Interaction methods

Store a reference to the Swiper in your component by using the ref prop provided by React (see docs):

const swiperRef = useRef( null ); ... <Swiper ref={swiperRef} ... />

Then you can manually trigger swiper from anywhere: