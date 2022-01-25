Simple swiper / slider. Works both on React-Native and React-Native-Web.
Hybrid Snack: https://snack.expo.io/@oxyii/react-native-web-swiper
$ npm i react-native-web-swiper --save
import React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native';
import Swiper from 'react-native-web-swiper';
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
},
slideContainer: {
flex: 1,
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'center',
},
slide1: {
backgroundColor: 'rgba(20,20,200,0.3)',
},
slide2: {
backgroundColor: 'rgba(20,200,20,0.3)',
},
slide3: {
backgroundColor: 'rgba(200,20,20,0.3)',
},
});
export default class Screen extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Swiper>
<View style={[styles.slideContainer,styles.slide1]}>
<Text>Slide 1</Text>
</View>
<View style={[styles.slideContainer,styles.slide2]}>
<Text>Slide 2</Text>
</View>
<View style={[styles.slideContainer,styles.slide3]}>
<Text>Slide 3</Text>
</View>
</Swiper>
</View>
);
}
}
<Swiper
vertical {/* slide up / down instead left / right */}
from={1} {/* initial slide is second */}
loop {/* back to first slide after last */}
timeout={2} {/* autoplay duration (2 secs) */}
springConfig={{ speed: 11 }} {/* RN Animated.spring config */}
minDistanceForAction={0.15} {/* Swipe less that 15% keep active slide */}
positionFixed {/* Fix mobile safari vertical bounces */}
controlsProps={{
DotComponent: ({ index, activeIndex, isActive, onPress }) => <Text onPress={onPress}>Your Custom Dot {activeIndex+1}/{index+1}</Text>
}}
>
<View style={{ flex: 1 }} /> {/* Slide 1 */}
<View style={{ flex: 1 }} /> {/* Slide 2 */}
{/* ... */}
</Swiper>
The slide automatically gets
props.isActive,
props.activeIndex and
props.index.
import React from 'react';
import { Text, View } from 'react-native';
import Swiper from 'react-native-web-swiper';
type Props = {
index?: number,
activeIndex?: number,
}
export const SomeSlide = (props: Props) => (
<View>
<Text>{props.activeIndex}/{props.index}{props.isActive ? ' (active)' : ''}</Text>
</View>
)
export default () => (
<Swiper>
<SomeSlide />
<SomeSlide />
</Swiper>
)
This is possible because
Swiper used
cloneElement and inject internally the
activeIndex and
index props to each slide. This also means that all slides will re-render on swipe, since the
activeIndex prop value changes on swipe.
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|vertical
false
boolean
|Swiper vertical layout
|from
0
number
|Initial slide index
|loop
false
boolean
|Set to
true to enable continuous loop mode
|timeout
0
number
|Delay between auto play transitions (in second). Set negative value for reverse autoplay 😆. Autoplay disabled by default
|gesturesEnabled
() => true
function
|Function that returns boolean value. Must return
false to disable swiping mechanism. Does not disable Prev / Next buttons
|springConfig
Animated.spring
|Tune spring animation on autoplay, touch release or slides changes via buttons
|minDistanceToCapture
5
number
|Initiate animation after swipe this distance. It fix gesture collisions inside ScrollView
|minDistanceForAction
0.2
number
|Minimal part of swiper width (or height for vertical) must be swiped for changing index. Otherwise animation restore current slide. Default value 0.2 means that 20% must be swiped for change index
|positionFixed
false
boolean
|Swiper inner container position
fixed instead
relative. Fix mobile safari vertical bounce
|containerStyle
ViewPropTypes.style
|Outer (root) container style
|innerContainerStyle
ViewPropTypes.style
|Inner container style
|swipeAreaStyle
ViewPropTypes.style
|Swipe area style
|slideWrapperStyle
ViewPropTypes.style
|Each slide wrapper style
|controlsEnabled
true
boolean
|Dots and control buttons visible and enabled
|Controls
React.Component
|Custom controls component
|onAnimationStart
function
|Any swiper animation start
|onAnimationEnd
function
|Any swiper animation end
|onIndexChanged
function
|Called when active index changed
|controlsProps
object
|see below
Over the swiper we need to create a controls layer. But this layer will block the possibility of swiper layer control.
We created 9 controls placeholders to solve this problem:
top-left,
top,
top-right,
left,
center,
right,
bottom-left,
bottom and
bottom-right.
You can adjust controls position by placing into relevant placeholder:
<Swiper
...
controlsProps={{
prevTitle: 'prev button title',
nextTitle: 'next button title',
dotsTouchable: true, {/* touch over dot will make swiper move to rel slide */}
dotsPos: 'top',
prevPos: false, {/* hide prev button */}
nextPos: 'top-right',
cellsStyle: {
'top': { padding: 5, backgroundColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, .3)' },
'top-left': { /* any custom placeholder style */ },
},
cellsContent: {
'bottom-right': <AnyComponent /> {/* Additional content in placeholder */}
}
}}
/>
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|cellsStyle
object
|Controls corners placeholders styles. Allowed keys is:
top-left,
top,
top-right,
left,
center,
right,
bottom-left,
bottom and
bottom-right, allowed values is
ViewPropTypes.style
|cellsContent
object
|Controls corners placeholders additional content. Allowed keys is:
top-left,
top,
top-right,
left,
center,
right,
bottom-left,
bottom and
bottom-right, allowed values is
string OR
React element
|dotsPos
'bottom' OR
'right' if vertical
boolean OR
enum('top-left', 'top', 'top-right', 'left', 'center', 'right', 'bottom-left', 'bottom', 'bottom-right')
|Dots position
|prevPos
'bottom-left' OR
'top-right' if vertical
boolean OR
enum('top-left', 'top', 'top-right', 'left', 'center', 'right', 'bottom-left', 'bottom', 'bottom-right')
|Prev button position
|nextPos
'bottom-right'
boolean OR
enum('top-left', 'top', 'top-right', 'left', 'center', 'right', 'bottom-left', 'bottom', 'bottom-right')
|Next button position
|prevTitle
'Prev'
string
|Prev button title
|nextTitle
'Next'
string
|Next button title
|prevTitleStyle
Text.propTypes.style
|Customize prev button title
|nextTitleStyle
Text.propTypes.style
|Customize next button title
|PrevComponent
React.Component
|Custom prev button component
|NextComponent
React.Component
|Custom next button component
|firstPrevElement
element
|Custom prev element on first slide (if not loop)
|lastNextElement
element
|Custom next element on last slide (if not loop)
|dotsTouchable
false
boolean
|Touches over dots will move swiper to relative slide
|dotsWrapperStyle
ViewPropTypes.style
|Dots wrapper View style
|dotProps
object
react-native-elements Badge props
|dotActiveStyle
object
|Additional style to active dot. Will be added to dot badgeStyle
|DotComponent
React.Component
|Custom dot component
Store a reference to the Swiper in your component by using the ref prop provided by React (see docs):
const swiperRef = useRef(null);
...
<Swiper
ref={swiperRef}
...
/>
Then you can manually trigger swiper from anywhere:
() => {
swiperRef.current.goTo(1);
swiperRef.current.goToPrev();
swiperRef.current.goToNext();
const index = swiperRef.current.getActiveIndex();
};