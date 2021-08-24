Drop-in RefreshControl component for web
npm i react-native-web-refresh-control
You can go ahead and use the package!
You will need to configure webpack to parse JSX in
node_modules/react-native-web-refresh-control.
react-scripts with
npm run eject. Make sure to know what ejecting is before doing it.
babel-loader module in
config/webpack.config.js.
include: paths.appSrc, with
include: [paths.appSrc, /node_modules\/react-native-web-refresh-control/],
react-native-web-refresh-control exports two properties:
patchFlatListProps is a function that you can call at some point, while your app is loading. It replaces the default value of the refreshControl prop of
FlatList
RefreshControl can be used to easily give
ScrollView a pull-to-refresh functionality, just like the
RefreshControl exported from react-native. However, if you used the
RefreshControl from react-native, it would not work on the web. To see how to do this, check out this snack: https://snack.expo.io/@niciusb/refreshcontrol-example
https://snack.expo.io/@niciusb/refreshcontrol-example
import { RefreshControl } from 'react-native-web-refresh-control'
<ScrollView
refreshControl={
<RefreshControl refreshing={refreshing} onRefresh={reloadLines} />
}
>
<Text>This scrollview will have pull-to-refresh functionality on the web</Text>
</ScrollView>
// index.js
import { patchFlatListProps } from 'react-native-web-refresh-control'
import App from './App'
patchFlatListProps()
registerRootComponent(App)
patchFlatListProps takes optional
options to customize the refresh control:
|option
|Type
|Description
|default
|colors
|array
|If tintColor is not defined, it uses the first color in the array for refresh indicator.
|enabled
|boolean
|Whether the pull to refresh functionality is enabled.
|true
|size
|RefreshControl.SIZE
|Size of the refresh indicator.
|RefreshLayoutConsts.SIZE.DEFAULT
|tintColor
|color
|The color of the refresh indicator.
|title
|string
|The title displayed under the refresh indicator.
|titleColor
|color
|The color of the refresh indicator title.
// index.js
import { patchFlatListProps } from 'react-native-web-refresh-control'
import App from './App'
// make refresh control red
patchFlatListProps({tintColor: 'red'})
registerRootComponent(App)