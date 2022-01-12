An interactive JavaScript sandbox. Try it!
This project provides a quick, visual way to experiment with JavaScript code. It's designed to be loaded as an
iframe for easy inclusion in any webpage.
There are a variety of configuration options, including a React preset and a React Native preset.
I use this sandbox in my free educational guides:
The sandbox may be included on your site in one of two ways:
If you're using React:
npm install --save javascript-playgrounds
# or
yarn add javascript-playgrounds
Then:
import Playground from 'javascript-playgrounds'
export default function App() {
return <Playground style={{ width: 800, height: 500 }} />
}
This component is a wrapper around the
iframe that handles encoding parameters for you. While it passes most props along to the
iframe, it has a few extra props:
|Title
|Description
|Default
style
|The style of the
div which wraps the
iframe (the iframe has
100% width and height).
undefined
className
|The className of the
div which wraps the
iframe
undefined
baseURL
|Optionally, specify a custom url to load the player from. This url should not include a hash.
unpkg.com (see unpkg)
iframe
If you're not using React, include the sandbox in an
iframe.
<iframe
width="880"
height="425"
frameborder="0"
src="//unpkg.com/javascript-playgrounds@^1.0.0/public/index.html"
></iframe>
Configuration parameters should be passed as part of the hash string, after
#data=. They should be JSON-encoded and then URI-encoded:
const parameters = { code: `console.log('Hello, world!')` }
const hashString = '#data=' + encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify(parameters))
When used as an
iframe, the easiest way to set the
codeparameter is to edit the code in the sandbox and copy and paste the url when you're done (the url updates automatically as you type).
For convenience, you may optionally pass the
preset parameter in the url string directly, e.g.
#preset=react&data=....
The sandbox accepts the following props/parameters.
|Title
|Description
|Default
preset
|This sets reasonable defaults for other parameters. Options are
javascript,
react, and
react-native. Experimental options are
html and
python (make sure to lock down your javascript-playgrounds library version when using experimental presets).
'javascript'
title
|An optional title for the editor pane.
''
code
|The code to show/run in the player.
|The sample app
files
|A map of
{ [filename]: code }. This will take precedence over
code if given.
undefined
entry
|The filename of the file that runs first. This is only relevant when showing multiple files with the
files parameter. Defaults to
index.js, or
index.tsx if TypeScript is enabled.
'index.js' or
'index.tsx'
initialTab
|The filename of the tab to show by default. This is only relevant when showing multiple files with the
files parameter. Defaults to the value of
entry.
entry
modules
|An array of external modules to make available to the sandbox. Each object in the array should be an object containing a
name and
url. As a shorthand, pass a string name to load a module from unpkg (
https://unpkg.com/${name}). More detail below.
[]
css
|An optional CSS string to apply within the workspace
iframe.
''
styles
|An map of inline style objects, applied to various elements to customize the style of the UI. Example:
{ header: { backgroundColor: 'red' } }
{}
strings
|A map of strings that appear in the UI. Example:
{ loading: 'Loading dependencies...' }
{}
sharedEnvironment
|This affects how the iframes share data with one another, mainly for the "playgrounds" feature. When
true, iframes will pass JavaScript objects back and forth, while when
false, they'll pass serialized JSON.
false
detectDependencies
|Should the player scan code files for
imports and try to fetch them from
unpkg? Only modules imported in the initial code are fetched (not those added while typing in the sandbox).
true
fullscreen
|Show a button to enable fullscreen editing (in most configurations of panes). Note that the iframe must have the
allowfullscreen attribute for this to work.
false
compiler
|Settings for Babel
{}
compiler.maxLoopIterations
|Throw an error if a loop iterates more than a certain amount of times. Set to 0 to disable.
1000
playground
|Settings for playgrounds (inline widgets that display runtime values)
{}
playground.enabled
|Turn on playgrounds?
false
playground.renderReactElements
|Render React elements? If
false, will print the React element object, e.g.
{ type, props, key }, rather than render it.
true
playground.debounceDuration
|How frequently widgets update. A little delay helps keep the UI feeling smoother.
200 (milliseconds)
typescript
|TypeScript settings
{}
typescript.enabled
|Turn on TypeScript hover tooltip info? Defaults to
false
false
typescript.libs
|An array of default libraries to include, e.g.
'dom' and
'es2015'. We don't include some newer/esoteric ones by default, to reduce download size.
|See source code
typescript.types
|An array of additional type files to download. Each should be an object
{ name, url }.
[]
workspaces
|Add a tutorial-like sequence of sets of files, highlighting changes between each set. Each object in this array can contain:
{ title, description, workspace: { title, files, entry, initialTab } }. Properties in the
workspace object will override those given as top level parameters.
[]
panes
|An array of UI panes to display. To display a pane without options, use a string. Otherwise, use an object with a
type property. The available panes are:
'stack',
'editor',
'transpiler',
'player',
'workspaces',
'console'. Note that there must be a
player pane for any code to run. For pane options, see below.
['editor', 'player']
responsivePaneSets
|An array of
{ maxWidth, panes } objects to show at different responsive breakpoints. The iframe will use the first set where the
maxWidth is greater than the current window width. The top-level
panes parameter has
maxWidth: Infinity so that it's used by default if there's no matching set of panes.
[]
targetOrigin
|If passed, the sandbox will call
parent.postMessage(JSON.stringify(data), targetOrigin) on code changes.
undefined
require-style module, the
name is the
require(name) name, and the second is the source url. E.g. to load moment.js: set
modules to the value
[{ name: 'moment', url: 'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/moment.js/2.14.1/moment.min.js' }]
window, also pass a
globalName, which will be the window property name (e.g.
window.moment). E.g. to load moment.js this way: set
modules to the value
[{ name: 'moment', globalName: 'moment', url: 'https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/moment.js/2.14.1/moment.min.js' }]
All panes support the following options:
|Title
|Description
|Default
style
|The inline styles for this specific pane, merged with those passed in the top-level
styles object if given.
undefined
title
|An optional title for this pane. If used on an
'editor' pane, this will override a top-level
title, if one was given.
''
Each pane additionally supports pane-specific options. For more detail:
player pane
Display the running app, optionally with the image of a phone around it.
|Title
|Description
|Default
platform
|One of
ios,
android, or
web. When
web, no phone image is displayed.
'ios'
width
|The width of the device. This has no effect if the platform is
web.
210px
scale
|Zoom the device screen. This has no effect if the platform is
web.
1
assetRoot
|Specifies the root url for asset
requires. E.g. to require
http://localhost:8080/images/hello.png, you could set
assetRoot to
'http://localhost:8080/' and write
require('./images/hello.png') in your code.
''
css
|An optional CSS string to apply within the player's
iframe.
''
styleSheet
|One of
reset or
none. When
reset, the meyerweb CSS reset is applied to the player's
iframe.
'reset'
statusBarHeight
|Display a rectangle at the top of the phone screen, mimicking a status bar.
0px
statusBarColor
|The color of the fake status bar.
'black'
prelude
|JavaScript code that runs before the entry file.
''
modules
|Pane-specific modules, in addition to those passed at the top level.
[]
console
|Display an embedded console in this pane. See the
console options below. Additionally, the embedded version of the console has the following properties...
{}
console.visible
|Show the console?
false
console.maximized
|Show the console over the entire player?
false
console.collapsible
|Allow collapsing the console via a toggle button.
true
console pane
Show the output
console.log, similar to the Chrome inspector. This can be a separate pane, or embedded in the player pane.
|Title
|Description
|Default
showFileName
|Show the file name containing the
console.log.
false
showLineNumber
|Show the line number of the
console.log.
true
renderReactElements
|Render React elements, instead of displaying element JSON.
false
stack pane
A nested stack of panes.
|Title
|Description
|Default
children
|An array of panes, just like the top level
panes parameter.
[]
editor pane
None at the moment.
transpiler pane
None at the moment.
workspaces pane
None at the moment.
This project contains static assets that run standalone in the browser. You don't need a server, unless you want to host the assets yourself.
The recommended host is https://unpkg.com, which is a CDN that serves content from the npm registry. The examples in this README all point to:
<iframe
width="880"
height="425"
frameborder="0"
src="//unpkg.com/javascript-playgrounds@^1.0.0/public/index.html"
></iframe>
Note that
unpkgresolves semver versions in the url
These examples were created by loading the demo page and running roughly the following JS in the console:
location.href.slice(0, location.href.indexOf('#')) +
'#data=' +
encodeURIComponent(
JSON.stringify({
title: 'Custom title',
panes: [
'editor',
{ type: 'player', platform: 'android', modules: ['moment'] },
],
})
)
yarn
yarn dev
# => localhost:8080
yarn build
Contributions are welcome, but if you're planning to add features, I recommend opening an issue describing the change first.
I maintain this project specifically for my educational guides, so if it's a feature I wouldn't use, I might not want to maintain it. It also may take me a little while to get to reviewing.
3-Clause BSD