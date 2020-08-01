openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-web-maps

by react-native-web-community
0.3.0 (see all)

React Native for Web implementation of react-native-maps

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.2K

GitHub Stars

139

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-web-maps

React Native for Web implementation of react-native-maps

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-web-maps --save

To implement react-native-web-maps we're using the react-google-maps package:

$ npm install react-google-maps --save

Alias the package in your webpack config:

resolve: {
    alias: {
        'react-native': 'react-native-web',
        ...
        'react-native-maps': 'react-native-web-maps',
    }
}

You need to have a Google Maps Javascript API key to use the map, you can get one here.

Then, you should add this script to your index.html:

<script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=<YOUR_GOOGLE_API_KEY>"></script>

Usage

import MapView from 'react-native-maps';

See the original documentation.

The supported components are:

  • MapView
  • MapView.Marker
  • MapView.Polyline

MapView:

  • The officially supported props are:
    • region
  • The officially supported events are:
    • onRegionChange
    • onRegionChangeComplete
    • onPress

MapView.Marker:

  • The officially supported props are:
    • title
    • description
    • coordinate

Examples

See the storybook.

Contributing

PRs are welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial