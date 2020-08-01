React Native for Web implementation of react-native-maps

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-web-maps --save

To implement react-native-web-maps we're using the react-google-maps package:

$ npm install react-google-maps --save

Alias the package in your webpack config:

resolve : { alias : { 'react-native' : 'react-native-web' , ... 'react-native-maps' : 'react-native-web-maps' , } }

You need to have a Google Maps Javascript API key to use the map, you can get one here.

Then, you should add this script to your index.html:

< script src = "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=<YOUR_GOOGLE_API_KEY>" > </ script >

Usage

import MapView from 'react-native-maps' ;

See the original documentation.

The supported components are:

MapView

MapView.Marker

MapView.Polyline

MapView :

The officially supported props are: region

The officially supported events are: onRegionChange onRegionChangeComplete onPress



MapView.Marker :

The officially supported props are: title description coordinate



Examples

See the storybook.

Contributing

PRs are welcome!