React Native for Web implementation of react-native-maps
$ npm install react-native-web-maps --save
To implement
react-native-web-maps we're using the
react-google-maps package:
$ npm install react-google-maps --save
Alias the package in your webpack config:
resolve: {
alias: {
'react-native': 'react-native-web',
...
'react-native-maps': 'react-native-web-maps',
}
}
You need to have a Google Maps Javascript API key to use the map, you can get one here.
Then, you should add this script to your index.html:
<script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=<YOUR_GOOGLE_API_KEY>"></script>
import MapView from 'react-native-maps';
See the original documentation.
The supported components are:
MapView
MapView.Marker
MapView.Polyline
MapView:
region
onRegionChange
onRegionChangeComplete
onPress
MapView.Marker:
title
description
coordinate
See the storybook.
PRs are welcome!