React Native for Web implementation of Lists

DEPRECATED: react-native-web now support FlatList, this package is now useless.

This package uses the legacy implementation (ListView).

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-web-lists --save

Alias the package in your webpack config:

resolve : { alias : { 'react-native' : 'react-native-web' , ... 'FlatList' : 'react-native-web-lists/src/FlatList' , 'SectionList' : 'react-native-web-lists/src/SectionList' , } }

Usage

import FlatList from 'FlatList' ; import SectionList from 'SectionList' ;

See RN's docs.

Examples

See the storybook.

Contributing

