23

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-web-lists

React Native for Web implementation of Lists

DEPRECATED: react-native-web now support FlatList, this package is now useless.

This package uses the legacy implementation (ListView).

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-web-lists --save

Alias the package in your webpack config:

resolve: {
    alias: {
        'react-native': 'react-native-web',
        ...
        'FlatList': 'react-native-web-lists/src/FlatList',
        'SectionList': 'react-native-web-lists/src/SectionList',
    }
}

Usage

import FlatList from 'FlatList'; // don't import from react-native
import SectionList from 'SectionList'; // don't import from react-native

See RN's docs.

Examples

See the storybook.

Contributing

PRs are welcome!

