React Native for Web implementation of Lists
DEPRECATED:
react-native-web now support FlatList, this package is now useless.
This package uses the legacy implementation (ListView).
$ npm install react-native-web-lists --save
Alias the package in your webpack config:
resolve: {
alias: {
'react-native': 'react-native-web',
...
'FlatList': 'react-native-web-lists/src/FlatList',
'SectionList': 'react-native-web-lists/src/SectionList',
}
}
import FlatList from 'FlatList'; // don't import from react-native
import SectionList from 'SectionList'; // don't import from react-native
See RN's docs.
See the storybook.
PRs are welcome!