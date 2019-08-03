An image component for react-native with persistent disk and memory caching.
It is mostly a wrapper around native libraries which actually do the hard work. On Android it uses Glide, on iOS – SDWebImage.
⚠️ The package is currently in alpha stage of development. If you find a bug or missing functionality, please feel free to report, but better fix or implement what you want and send a pull request to GitHub repository.
npm install --save react-native-web-image
react-native link
|version
|react-native
|0.0.5 - 0.0.6
|>=0.47.0
|0.0.3 - 0.0.4
|>=0.40.0
|<=0.0.2
|<0.40.0 (tested with 0.37.0)
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native'
import WebImage from 'react-native-web-image'
export default class App extends Component {
render() {
const imageUri = 'https://placeholdit.imgix.net/~text?txtsize=33&txt=200x150&w=200&h=150'
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text style={styles.welcome}>Sample image</Text>
<View style={styles.imgContainer}>
<WebImage style={styles.img} source={{uri:imageUri}}/>
</View>
</View>
)
}
}
const white = '#FFFFFF'
const blue = 'rgb(0,0,255)'
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: white,
},
welcome: {
fontSize: 20,
textAlign: 'center',
margin: 10,
},
img: {
flex: 1,
},
imgContainer: {
flexDirection: 'row',
flex: 1,
borderWidth: 1,
borderColor: blue,
}
})
<WebImage source={source}/>
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
|source
|Object
|Describes image source (mimics original Image element)
|source.uri
|String
|(Required) URL of the image
|resizeMode
|Enum{'cover','contain','stretch','center'}
|Determine resize mode for image. Default: 'contain'
|onError
|Function
|Will be called on error
|onLoad
|Function
|Will be called when loading of image completed
event.nativeEvent.error - String representation of error (platform dependent)
event.nativeEvent.uri - URI which leads to error
event.nativeEvent.source.uri - URI of the loaded image
event.nativeEvent.source.width - width of the loaded image
event.nativeEvent.source.height - height of the loaded image