An image component for react-native with persistent disk and memory caching.

It is mostly a wrapper around native libraries which actually do the hard work. On Android it uses Glide, on iOS – SDWebImage.

⚠️ The package is currently in alpha stage of development. If you find a bug or missing functionality, please feel free to report, but better fix or implement what you want and send a pull request to GitHub repository.

Installation

npm install --save react-native-web-image react-native link

version react-native 0.0.5 - 0.0.6 >=0.47.0 0.0.3 - 0.0.4 >=0.40.0 <=0.0.2 <0.40.0 (tested with 0.37.0)

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native' import WebImage from 'react-native-web-image' export default class App extends Component { render() { const imageUri = 'https://placeholdit.imgix.net/~text?txtsize=33&txt=200x150&w=200&h=150' return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Text style = {styles.welcome} > Sample image </ Text > < View style = {styles.imgContainer} > < WebImage style = {styles.img} source = {{uri:imageUri}}/ > </ View > </ View > ) } } const white = '#FFFFFF' const blue = 'rgb(0,0,255)' const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: white, }, welcome: { fontSize: 20, textAlign: 'center', margin: 10, }, img: { flex: 1, }, imgContainer: { flexDirection: 'row', flex: 1, borderWidth: 1, borderColor: blue, } })

API

WebImage element

<WebImage source={source}/>

Attribute Type Description source Object Describes image source (mimics original Image element) source.uri String (Required) URL of the image resizeMode Enum{'cover','contain','stretch','center'} Determine resize mode for image. Default: 'contain' onError Function Will be called on error onLoad Function Will be called when loading of image completed

Resize modes

contain - Scale the image uniformly (maintain the image's aspect ratio) so that both dimensions (width and height) of the image will be equal to or less than the corresponding dimension of the view (minus padding).

- Scale the image uniformly (maintain the image's aspect ratio) so that both dimensions (width and height) of the image will be equal to or less than the corresponding dimension of the view (minus padding). cover - Scale the image uniformly so that both dimensions (width and height) of the image will be equal to or larger than the corresponding dimension of the view (minus padding).

- Scale the image uniformly so that both dimensions (width and height) of the image will be equal to or larger than the corresponding dimension of the view (minus padding). stretch - Scale width and height independently, aspect ration will not be preserved.

- Scale width and height independently, aspect ration will not be preserved. center - Scale the image down so that it is completely visible, if bigger than the area of the view. The image will not be scaled up. The image will be placed at the center of the view.

event.nativeEvent.error - String representation of error (platform dependent)

- String representation of error (platform dependent) event.nativeEvent.uri - URI which leads to error

event.nativeEvent.source.uri - URI of the loaded image

- URI of the loaded image event.nativeEvent.source.width - width of the loaded image

- width of the loaded image event.nativeEvent.source.height - height of the loaded image

