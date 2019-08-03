openbase logo
rnw

react-native-web-image

by Vladimir Timofeev
0.0.6 (see all)

An image component for react-native with persistent disk and memory caching.

npm
GitHub
CDN

36

GitHub Stars

146

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Native WebImage

An image component for react-native with persistent disk and memory caching.

It is mostly a wrapper around native libraries which actually do the hard work. On Android it uses Glide, on iOS – SDWebImage.

⚠️ The package is currently in alpha stage of development. If you find a bug or missing functionality, please feel free to report, but better fix or implement what you want and send a pull request to GitHub repository.

Installation

npm install --save react-native-web-image
react-native link
versionreact-native
0.0.5 - 0.0.6>=0.47.0
0.0.3 - 0.0.4>=0.40.0
<=0.0.2<0.40.0 (tested with 0.37.0)

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native'
import WebImage from 'react-native-web-image'

export default class App extends Component {
  render() {
    const imageUri = 'https://placeholdit.imgix.net/~text?txtsize=33&txt=200x150&w=200&h=150'
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Text style={styles.welcome}>Sample image</Text>
        <View style={styles.imgContainer}>
          <WebImage style={styles.img} source={{uri:imageUri}}/>
        </View>
      </View>
    )
  }
}

const white = '#FFFFFF'
const blue = 'rgb(0,0,255)'
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: 'center',
    alignItems: 'center',
    backgroundColor: white,
  },
  welcome: {
    fontSize: 20,
    textAlign: 'center',
    margin: 10,
  },
  img: {
    flex: 1,
  },
  imgContainer: {
    flexDirection: 'row',
    flex: 1,
    borderWidth: 1,
    borderColor: blue,
  }
})

API

WebImage element

<WebImage source={source}/>
AttributeTypeDescription
sourceObjectDescribes image source (mimics original Image element)
source.uriString(Required) URL of the image
resizeModeEnum{'cover','contain','stretch','center'}Determine resize mode for image. Default: 'contain'
onErrorFunctionWill be called on error
onLoadFunctionWill be called when loading of image completed

Resize modes

  • contain - Scale the image uniformly (maintain the image's aspect ratio) so that both dimensions (width and height) of the image will be equal to or less than the corresponding dimension of the view (minus padding).
  • cover - Scale the image uniformly so that both dimensions (width and height) of the image will be equal to or larger than the corresponding dimension of the view (minus padding).
  • stretch - Scale width and height independently, aspect ration will not be preserved.
  • center - Scale the image down so that it is completely visible, if bigger than the area of the view. The image will not be scaled up. The image will be placed at the center of the view.

onError(event)

  • event.nativeEvent.error - String representation of error (platform dependent)
  • event.nativeEvent.uri - URI which leads to error

onLoad(event)

  • event.nativeEvent.source.uri - URI of the loaded image
  • event.nativeEvent.source.width - width of the loaded image
  • event.nativeEvent.source.height - height of the loaded image

Author

Vladimir Timofeev

Contributors

License

  • Main source code is licensed under the MIT License.
  • SDWebImage (embedded in project) is licensed under the MIT License.
  • Glide (included via gradle) is licensed under Apache 2.0 License.

