Hooks for implementing complex functionality in React Native for web and Expo.

A closer look at how the hooks work here.

Installation

yarn add react-native-web-hooks or npm install --save react-native-web-hooks

Usage - Hooks

Import the library into your JavaScript file:

import { useDimensions, useActive, useFocus, useHover, useREM, useScaledSize, } from 'react-native-web-hooks' ;

Get REM size

Use these in place of rem font sizes like: font-size: 1.3rem .

Note: this isn't a hook anymore and will be moved out in the future.

const fontSize = useREM( 1.3 ); return < Text style = {{ fontSize }} /> ;

Get scaled font size

These change based on the width of the screen.

const fontSize = useScaledSize( 1.5 ); return < Text style = {{ fontSize }} /> ;

Get dimensions

Note that fontScale is hard-coded to 1 on the react-native-web side and shouldn't be used to calculate dynamic font sizes.

const { window : { width, height, fontScale, scale }, screen, } = useDimensions();

Measure a view

It's best to style a view based on that own view's size and not the window size. To make this easier you can use the useLayout hook!

🚨 Using onLayout may require you to install resize-observer-polyfill . Learn more in the official Expo docs

const { onLayout, width, height, x, y } = useLayout(); return < View onLayout = {onLayout} />

Create pseudo class styles

These will be replaced by React Flare when it's released.

import { useRef } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, Linking, Text, Platform } from 'react-native' ; import { useHover, useFocus, useActive } from 'react-native-web-hooks' ; function Link ( { children, href = '#' } ) { const ref = useRef( null ); const isHovered = useHover(ref); const isFocused = useFocus(ref); const isActive = useActive(ref); return ( < Text accessibilityRole = "link" href = {href} draggable = {false} onPress = {() => Linking.openURL(href)} tabIndex={0} ref={ref} style={[ styles.text, isHovered && styles.hover, isFocused && styles.focused, isActive && styles.active, ]}> {children} </ Text > ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ text : { ...Platform.select({ web : { cursor : 'pointer' , outlineStyle : 'none' , borderBottomWidth : 1 , borderBottomColor : 'transparent' , transitionDuration : '200ms' , }, default : {}, }), }, active : { color : 'blue' , borderBottomColor : 'blue' , opacity : 1.0 , }, hover : { opacity : 0.6 , }, focused : { borderBottomColor : 'black' , }, });

Usage - Render Props

Import the library into your JavaScript file:

import { Hoverable, Resizable } from 'react-native-web-hooks' ;

You can wrap a function or a component.

import React, { Component } from 'react'; import { Text, TouchableOpacity, View } from 'react-native'; import { Hoverable } from 'react-native-web-hooks'; const createLogger = (...msg) => () => { console.log(...msg); }; class App extends Component { render() { return ( <View> <Hoverable onHoverIn={createLogger('start hover')} onHoverOut={createLogger('end hover')}> {isHovered => ( <TouchableOpacity accessible style={{ backgroundColor: isHovered ? '#333' : '#fff' }}> <Text>Welcome to React</Text>} </TouchableOpacity> )} </Hoverable> </View> ); } }

Observe window resize events.