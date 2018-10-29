Install react-native-svg, use
npm install --save react-native-svg or
yarn add react-native-svg
Link react-native-svg, check here for help.
npm install --save react-native-waveview or
yarn add react-native-waveview
|name
|type
|desc
|H
|number
|BaseLine height
|animated
|bool
|animation when mounted
|waveParams
|Array
|[{ A, T, fill}, ...]
|easing
|string
|name of easing from ReactNative#Easing
|speed
|number
|base duration in ms of one wave cycle
|speedIncreasePerWave
|number
|increase in speed in ms per each wave
/**
---------+------------------------+
<-- P -->|<-- T -->| |______
| /\ | /\ | ^
| / \ | / \ | A
| / \ | / \ | |
|/ \ |/ \|__V___
| \ / | ^
| \ / | |
| \ / | |
| \/ | H
| | |
| fill | |
---------+------------------------+__V___
*/
setWaveParams(waveParams)
setWaterHeight(H)
startAnim
stopAnim
<View style={_styles.container} >
<TouchableHighlight onPress={()=>{
// Stop Animation
this._waveRect && this._waveRect.stopAnim();
// set water baseline height
this._waveRect && this._waveRect.setWaterHeight(70);
// reset wave effect
this._waveRect && this._waveRect.setWaveParams([
{A: 10, T: 180, fill: '#FF9F2E'},
{A: 15, T: 140, fill: '#F08200'},
{A: 20, T: 100, fill: '#B36100'},
]);
}}>
<Wave
ref={ref=>this._waveRect = ref}
style={_styles.wave}
H={30}
waveParams={[
{A: 10, T: 180, fill: '#62c2ff'},
{A: 15, T: 140, fill: '#0087dc'},
{A: 20, T: 100, fill: '#1aa7ff'},
]}
animated={true}
/>
</TouchableHighlight>
</View>
<View style={_styles.container} >
<Wave
style={_styles.waveBall}
H={70}
waveParams={[
{A: 10, T: 180, fill: '#62c2ff'},
{A: 15, T: 140, fill: '#0087dc'},
{A: 20, T: 100, fill: '#1aa7ff'},
]}
animated={true}
/>
</View>
const _styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
marginVertical: 10,
marginHorizontal: 20,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
borderWidth: StyleSheet.hairlineWidth,
},
wave: {
width: 100,
aspectRatio: 1,
overflow: 'hidden',
backgroundColor: 'white',
},
waveBall: {
width: 100,
aspectRatio: 1,
borderRadius: 50,
overflow: 'hidden',
}
});