rnw

react-native-waveview

by Jian Wei
1.1.0 (see all)

WaveView for React-Native

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

290

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

WaveView for React-Native

SHOWCASE

Ball

Rectangle

DEPENDENCIES

INSTALL

  1. Install react-native-svg, use

    npm install --save react-native-svg or

    yarn add react-native-svg

  2. Link react-native-svg, check here for help.

  3. npm install --save react-native-waveview or yarn add react-native-waveview

USAGE

Props

nametypedesc
HnumberBaseLine height
animatedboolanimation when mounted
waveParamsArray[{ A, T, fill}, ...]
easingstringname of easing from ReactNative#Easing
speednumberbase duration in ms of one wave cycle
speedIncreasePerWavenumberincrease in speed in ms per each wave
/**
  ---------+------------------------+
  <-- P -->|<--    T    -->|        |______
           |   /\          |   /\   |  ^
           |  /  \         |  /  \  |  A
           | /    \        | /    \ |  |
           |/      \       |/      \|__V___
           |        \      /        |  ^
           |         \    /         |  |
           |          \  /          |  |
           |           \/           |  H
           |                        |  |
           |        fill            |  |
  ---------+------------------------+__V___
*/

Methods

  • setWaveParams(waveParams)

  • setWaterHeight(H)

  • startAnim

  • stopAnim

Example

<View style={_styles.container} >
    <TouchableHighlight onPress={()=>{
        // Stop Animation
        this._waveRect && this._waveRect.stopAnim();

        // set water baseline height
        this._waveRect && this._waveRect.setWaterHeight(70);

        // reset wave effect
        this._waveRect && this._waveRect.setWaveParams([
            {A: 10, T: 180, fill: '#FF9F2E'},
            {A: 15, T: 140, fill: '#F08200'},
            {A: 20, T: 100, fill: '#B36100'},
        ]);
    }}>
    <Wave
        ref={ref=>this._waveRect = ref}
        style={_styles.wave}
        H={30}
        waveParams={[
            {A: 10, T: 180, fill: '#62c2ff'},
            {A: 15, T: 140, fill: '#0087dc'},
            {A: 20, T: 100, fill: '#1aa7ff'},
        ]}
        animated={true}
    />
    </TouchableHighlight>
</View>

<View style={_styles.container} >
    <Wave
        style={_styles.waveBall}
        H={70}
        waveParams={[
            {A: 10, T: 180, fill: '#62c2ff'},
            {A: 15, T: 140, fill: '#0087dc'},
            {A: 20, T: 100, fill: '#1aa7ff'},
        ]}
        animated={true}
    />
</View>

const _styles = StyleSheet.create({
    container: {
        flex: 1,
        marginVertical: 10,
        marginHorizontal: 20,
        justifyContent: 'center',
        alignItems: 'center',
        borderWidth: StyleSheet.hairlineWidth,
    },
    wave: {
        width: 100,
        aspectRatio: 1,
        overflow: 'hidden',
        backgroundColor: 'white',
    },
    waveBall: {
        width: 100,
        aspectRatio: 1,
        borderRadius: 50,
        overflow: 'hidden',
    }
});

