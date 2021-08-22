Communicate with your Apple Watch apps over the React Native bridge.
Note: This library does not allow you to write your Apple Watch apps in React Native but rather allows your RN iOS app to communicate with a watch app written in Obj-C/Swift.
http://mtford.co.uk/react-native-watch-connectivity/
The featured screenshot is from the example app. To run the example:
git clone https://github.com/mtford90/react-native-watch-connectivity.git
cd react-native-watch-connectivity/example
yarn install
cd ios
pod install
cd ..
yarn ios # Run app
open ios/RNWatchExample.xcworkspace # Run watch app from Xcode
npm install react-native-watch-connectivity --save
# or
yarn add react-native-watch-connectivity
Note: this library now supports autolinking for RN 0.60+.
For RN <0.60 link via:
react-native link
Or else add the xcodeproj or .h/.m files directly to your project via XCode
Or you can link the library manually by adding
node_modules/react-native-watch-connectivity/ios/RNWatch.xcodeproj to your project and ensuring that
libRNWatch.a is present in the Link Binary With Libraries build phase.
Alternatively, if you're using CocoaPods, you can add the following to your Podfile:
pod 'RNWatch', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-watch-connectivity'
and run
pod install.