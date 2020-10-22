openbase logo
rnw

react-native-wallet

by Erik Poort
1.0.8 (see all)

ReactNative module for Apple Wallet

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

690

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-wallet

ReactNative module for Apple Wallet Version 1.0.8

Installation

npm install --save react-native-wallet

react-native link react-native-wallet

Usage

// Import
import Wallet from 'react-native-wallet';

The following calls are implemented:

/**
 * Check if you can add passes.
 * @param callback A callback which will receive a boolean
 */
Wallet.canAddPasses(added => {
    // Handle rest
});

/**
 * Show the pass controller for the provided URL.
 * The resolving promise will contain a boolean saying if the pass was added or not.
 * @param passURL URL to pkpass file
 * @return Promise Passing a boolean
 */
Wallet.showAddPassControllerFromURL(passURL);

/**
 * Show the pass controller for the provided filepath.
 * The resolving promise will contain a boolean saying if the pass was added or not.
 * @param filepath File path pkpass file
 * @return Promise Passing a boolean
 */
Wallet.showAddPassControllerFromFile(passURL);

Usage with File

const sharePkPass = async () => {
   try
    const payload = {}; // custom payload
    const result = await RNFetchBlob.config({
      fileCache : true,
      // appendExt : 'pkpass',
    })
    .fetch(
      'POST',
      url,
      {
      },
      payload
    );

    const resultShare = await showAddPassControllerFromFile(result.data);
   } catch (err) {
    console.log('error on share pkpass: ', err)
    }
}

