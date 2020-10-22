ReactNative module for Apple Wallet Version 1.0.8

Installation

npm install --save react-native-wallet

react-native link react-native-wallet

Usage

import Wallet from 'react-native-wallet' ;

The following calls are implemented:

Wallet.canAddPasses( added => { }); Wallet.showAddPassControllerFromURL(passURL); Wallet.showAddPassControllerFromFile(passURL);

Usage with File

Download .pkpass using react-native-fetch-blob

pass resulting file to showAddPassControllerFromFile