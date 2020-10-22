ReactNative module for Apple Wallet Version 1.0.8
npm install --save react-native-wallet
react-native link react-native-wallet
// Import
import Wallet from 'react-native-wallet';
The following calls are implemented:
/**
* Check if you can add passes.
* @param callback A callback which will receive a boolean
*/
Wallet.canAddPasses(added => {
// Handle rest
});
/**
* Show the pass controller for the provided URL.
* The resolving promise will contain a boolean saying if the pass was added or not.
* @param passURL URL to pkpass file
* @return Promise Passing a boolean
*/
Wallet.showAddPassControllerFromURL(passURL);
/**
* Show the pass controller for the provided filepath.
* The resolving promise will contain a boolean saying if the pass was added or not.
* @param filepath File path pkpass file
* @return Promise Passing a boolean
*/
Wallet.showAddPassControllerFromFile(passURL);
const sharePkPass = async () => {
try
const payload = {}; // custom payload
const result = await RNFetchBlob.config({
fileCache : true,
// appendExt : 'pkpass',
})
.fetch(
'POST',
url,
{
},
payload
);
const resultShare = await showAddPassControllerFromFile(result.data);
} catch (err) {
console.log('error on share pkpass: ', err)
}
}