React Native Walkthrough Tooltip is a fullscreen modal that highlights whichever element it wraps.\ When not visible, the wrapped element is displayed normally.
Used by
react-native-walkthrough: a lightweight walkthrough library for React Native using react-native-walkthrough-tooltip
yarn add react-native-walkthrough-tooltip
For Version 1.0, the library was refactored and simplified.
animated prop - if you want to have your tooltips animated, use the last stable version:
0.6.1. Hopefully animations can be added again in the sure (great idea for a PR!)
displayArea and
childlessPlacementPadding props - these have been replaced with the
displayInsets prop, which allows you to simply declare how many pixels in from each side of the screen to inset the area the tooltip may display.
displayInsets prop
displayInsets when it does not point to a child
useReactNativeModal prop - this allows you to enable/disable the usage of React Native's
Modal component to render the tooltip content. It is true by default.
Changes to handling users pressing the tooltip child element:
onChildPress and
onChildLongPress props - touches are now passed to the child by default. This allows you to maintain the original functionality of the child element. Further, the tooltip will also automatically dismiss on interaction with the child element.
closeOnChildInteraction prop - if you want the user to be able to interact with the child element, but not automatically dismiss the tooltip when they do so, set this to false (true by default)
allowChildInteraction prop - if you'd like to disable interaction with the child element, set this to false (true by default). When false, tapping on the child element will call
onClose as if the user touched the background element.
To see an expo snack example, click here
import Tooltip from 'react-native-walkthrough-tooltip';
<Tooltip
isVisible={this.state.toolTipVisible}
content={<Text>Check this out!</Text>}
placement="top"
onClose={() => this.setState({ toolTipVisible: false })}
>
<TouchableHighlight style={styles.touchable}>
<Text>Press me</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
</Tooltip>
The tooltip wraps an element in place in your React Native rendering. When it renders, it measures the location of the element, using React Native's
measure. When the tooltip is displayed, it renders a copy of the wrapped element positioned absolutely on the screen at the coordinates returned after measuring (see
TooltipChildrenContext below if you need to tell the difference between the copy and the original element). This allows you to touch the element in the tooltip modal rendered above your current screen.
|Prop name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|accessible
|bool
|true
|Set this to
false if you do not want the root touchable element to be accessible. See docs on accessible here
|allowChildInteraction
|bool
|true
|By default, the user can touch and interact with the child element. When this prop is false, the user cannot interact with the child element while the tooltip is visible.
|arrowSize
Size
|{ width: 16, height: 8 }
|The dimensions of the arrow on the bubble pointing to the highlighted element
|backgroundColor
|string
|'rgba(0,0,0,0.5)'
|Color of the fullscreen background beneath the tooltip. Overrides the
backgroundStyle prop
|childContentSpacing
|number
|4
|The distance between the tooltip-rendered child and the arrow pointing to it
|closeOnChildInteraction
|bool
|true
|When child interaction is allowed, this prop determines if
onClose should be called when the user interacts with the child element. Default is true (usually means the tooltip will dismiss once the user touches the element highlighted)
|closeOnContentInteraction
|bool
|true
|this prop determines if
onClose should be called when the user interacts with the content element. Default is true (usually means the tooltip will dismiss once the user touches the content element)
|content
|function/Element
<View />
|This is the view displayed in the tooltip popover bubble
|displayInsets
|object
|{ top: 24, bottom: 24, left: 24, right: 24 }
|The number of pixels to inset the tooltip on the screen (think of it like padding). The tooltip bubble should never render outside of these insets, so you may need to adjust your
content accordingly
|disableShadow
|bool
|false
|When true, tooltips will not appear elevated. Disabling shadows will remove the warning:
RCTView has a shadow set but cannot calculate shadow efficiently on IOS devices.
|isVisible
|bool
|false
|When true, tooltip is displayed
|onClose
|function
|null
|Callback fired when the user taps the tooltip background overlay
|placement
|string
|"top" | "center"
|Where to position the tooltip - options:
top, bottom, left, right, center. Default is
top for tooltips rendered with children Default is
center for tooltips rendered without children.
NOTE:
center is only available with a childless placement, and the content will be centered within the bounds defined by the
displayInsets.
|showChildInTooltip
|bool
|true
|Set this to
false if you do NOT want to display the child alongside the tooltip when the tooltip is visible
|supportedOrientations
|array
|["portrait", "landscape"]
|This prop allows you to control the supported orientations the tooltip modal can be displayed. It correlates directly with the prop for React Native's Modal component (has no effect if
useReactNativeModal is false)
|topAdjustment
|number
|0
|Value which provides additional vertical offest for the child element displayed in a tooltip. Commonly set to:
Platform.OS === 'android' ? -StatusBar.currentHeight : 0 due to an issue with React Native's measure function on Android
|useInteractionManager
|bool
|false
|Set this to true if you want the tooltip to wait to become visible until the callback for
InteractionManager.runAfterInteractions is executed. Can be useful if you need to wait for navigation transitions to complete, etc. See docs on InteractionManager here
|useReactNativeModal
|bool
|true
|By default, this library uses a
<Modal> component from React Native. If you need to disable this, and simply render an absolutely positioned full-screen view, set
useReactNativeModal={false}. This is especially useful if you desire to render a Tooltip while you have a different
Modal rendered.
The tooltip styles should work out-of-the-box for most use cases, however should you need you can customize the styles of the tooltip using these props.
|Prop name
|Effect
|arrowStyle
|Styles the triangle that points to the called out element
|backgroundStyle
|Styles the overlay view that sits behind the tooltip, but over the current view
|childrenWrapperStyle
|Styles the view that wraps cloned children
|contentStyle
|Styles the content wrapper that surrounds the
content element
|tooltipStyle
|Styles the tooltip that wraps the arrow and content elements
Size is an object with properties:
{ width: number, height: number }
React Context that can be used to distinguish "real" children rendered inside parent's layout from their copies rendered inside tooltip's modal. The duplicate child rendered in the tooltip modal is wrapped in a Context.Provider which provides object with prop
tooltipDuplicate set to
true, so informed decisions may be made, if necessary, based on where the child rendered.
import Tooltip, { TooltipChildrenContext } from 'react-native-walkthrough-tooltip';
...
<Tooltip>
<ComponentA />
<ComponentB>
<TooltipChildrenContext.Consumer>
{({ tooltipDuplicate }) => (
// will only assign a ref to the original component
<FlatList {...(!tooltipDuplicate && { ref: this.listRef })} />
)}
</TooltipChildrenContext.Consumer>
</ComponentB>
</Tooltip>