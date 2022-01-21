Voximplant Mobile SDK module for React Native. It lets developers embed realtime voice and video communication into React Native apps and works together with Voximplant cloud platform. The SDK uses WebRTC for media processing.
You can get the demo app from http://github.com/voximplant/react-native-demo
React Native >= 0.47.0
yarn add react-native-voximplant
React Native 0.60+
CLI autolink feature links the module while building the app.
Make sure you have "React Native" project created with
react-native init
Open or create ios/Podfile and add the following dependencies. Please use demo project Podfile ad a reference.
pod 'react-native-voximplant', path: '../node_modules/react-native-voximplant'
Add
use_frameworks! at the top of your target configuration.
Note: since the version 1.6.0,
use_frameworks! is no longer mandatory.
Run
pod install from <your_project>/ios/
Start XCode and open generated <your_project>.xcworkspace
Check if there is no
*.xcodeproj in the project navigation (see the
Libraries section). In case of any please remove them.
Since React dependencies are added via Podfile, double integration of its modules may lead to unpredictable/incorrect behavior of an application.
Run your project (
Cmd+R)
React Native <= 0.59
Run
react-native link react-native-voximplant
Make sure you have "React Native" project created with
react-native init
It is required to add Java 8 support.
android/app/build.gradle file and add the following lines to ‘android’ section:
compileOptions {
sourceCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_1_8
targetCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_1_8
}
gradle sync command in Android Studio, then follow the provided hints.
Open the
android/build.gradle file and update the Android plugin for gradle:
dependencies {
// use the latest available version
classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:3.1.3'
}
distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-4.4-all.zip
Run the
react-native link command to link react-native-voximplant Android dependency OR perform the following steps:
Open up
android/app/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
Add
import com.voximplant.reactnative.VoxImplantReactPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
Add
new VoxImplantReactPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
Append the following lines to
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-voximplant'
project(':react-native-voximplant').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-voximplant/android')
Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-voximplant')
You will need free Voximplant developer account setup for making and receiving calls using the SDK. Learn more at the Getting started page.
Official guides:
support@voximplant.com