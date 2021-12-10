At the moment I am a bit tied up with other work. As a matter of fact, I don't get much time to develop at all nowadays. But I am more than open to help anyone who wants's to contribute to this repo. And I will be sure to merge any fixes as soon as PR's come up. But if you need someone to fix issues that affect you till I get back to this(ETA Q3 2022), One option is to add a bounty to the following site https://www.bountysource.com/ someone will attend to it.
0.59 > 0.62 and up PODs are updated to works with 0.61 and up.(Tested in 0.61.5 and 0.62 and 0.63)
Support for network streams, RTSP, RTP, RTMP, HLS, MMS. Play all files, in all formats, including exotic ones, like the classic VLC media player. Play MKV, multiple audio tracks (including 5.1), and subtitles tracks (including SSA!)
Run
npm i react-native-vlc-media-player --save
or
yarn add react-native-vlc-media-player
Run
react-native link react-native-vlc-media-player
Should work without any specific settings
pod init (if only Podfile has not been generated in ios folder)
pod 'MobileVLCKit', '3.3.10' to pod file (No need if you are running RN 0.61 and up)
pod install (you have to delete the app on the simulator/device and run
react-native run-ios again)
Enable Bitcode in root project select Build Settings ---> find Bitcode and select Enable Bitcode
npm remove react-native-vlc-media-player and install the forked version from git hub
npm i https://git-address-to-your-forked-repo)
import { VLCPlayer, VlCPlayerView } from 'react-native-vlc-media-player';
import Orientation from 'react-native-orientation';
<VLCPlayer
style={[styles.video]}
videoAspectRatio="16:9"
source={{ uri: "https://www.radiantmediaplayer.com/media/big-buck-bunny-360p.mp4"}}
/>
or you can use
<VlCPlayerView
autoplay={false}
url="https://www.radiantmediaplayer.com/media/big-buck-bunny-360p.mp4"
Orientation={Orientation}
ggUrl=""
showGG={true}
showTitle={true}
title="Big Buck Bunny"
showBack={true}
onLeftPress={()=>{}}
/>
|Prop
|Description
|Default
source
|Object that contains the uri of a video or song to play eg
{{ uri: "https://video.com/example.mkv" }}
{}
paused
|Set to
true or
false to pause or play the media
false
repeat
|Set to
true or
false to loop the media
false
rate
|Set the playback rate of the player
1
seek
|Set position to seek between
0 and
1 (
0 being the start,
1 being the end , use
position from the progress object )
volume
|Set the volume of the player (
number)
muted
|Set to
true or
false to mute the player
false
playInBackground
|Set to
true or
false to allow playing in the background
|false
videoAspectRatio
|Set the video aspect ratio eg
"16:9"
autoAspectRatio
|Set to
true or
false to enable auto aspect ratio
|false
resizeMode
|Set the behavior for the video size (
fill, contain, cover, none, scale-down)
|none
style
|React native stylesheet styles
{}
Callback props take a function that gets fired on various player events:
|Prop
|Description
onPlaying
|Called when media starts playing returns eg
{target: 9, duration: 99750, seekable: true}
onProgress
|Callback containing
position as a fraction, and
duration,
currentTime and
remainingTime in seconds
◦ eg
{ duration: 99750, position: 0.30, currentTime: 30154, remainingTime: -69594 }
onPaused
|Called when media is paused
onStopped
|Called when media is stoped
onBuffering
|Called when media is buffering
onEnded
|Called when media playing ends
onError
|Called when an error occurs whilst attempting to play media
Container formats: 3GP, ASF, AVI, DVR-MS, FLV, Matroska (MKV), MIDI, QuickTime File Format, MP4, Ogg, OGM, WAV, MPEG-2 (ES, PS, TS, PVA, MP3), AIFF, Raw audio, Raw DV, MXF, VOB, RM, Blu-ray, DVD-Video, VCD, SVCD, CD Audio, DVB, HEIF, AVIF Audio coding formats: AAC, AC3, ALAC, AMR, DTS, DV Audio, XM, FLAC, It, MACE, MOD, Monkey's Audio, MP3, Opus, PLS, QCP, QDM2/QDMC, RealAudio, Speex, Screamtracker 3/S3M, TTA, Vorbis, WavPack, WMA (WMA 1/2, WMA 3 partially). Capture devices: Video4Linux (on Linux), DirectShow (on Windows), Desktop (screencast), Digital TV (DVB-C, DVB-S, DVB-T, DVB-S2, DVB-T2, ATSC, Clear QAM) Network protocols: FTP, HTTP, MMS, RSS/Atom, RTMP, RTP (unicast or multicast), RTSP, UDP, Sat-IP, Smooth Streaming Network streaming formats: Apple HLS, Flash RTMP, MPEG-DASH, MPEG Transport Stream, RTP/RTSP ISMA/3GPP PSS, Windows Media MMS Subtitles: Advanced SubStation Alpha, Closed Captions, DVB, DVD-Video, MPEG-4 Timed Text, MPL2, OGM, SubStation Alpha, SubRip, SVCD, Teletext, Text file, VobSub, WebVTT, TTML Video coding formats: Cinepak, Dirac, DV, H.263, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, H.265/MPEG HEVC, AV1, HuffYUV, Indeo 3, MJPEG, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4 Part 2, RealVideo 3&4, Sorenson, Theora, VC-1,[h] VP5, VP6, VP8, VP9, DNxHD, ProRes and some WMV.
ammarahm-ed Nghi-NV xuyuanzhou
Huge thanks to "smartlife - one of the best custom home automation companies in new zealand" for helping me to keep this repo maintained
Author - Roshan Milinda -> roshan.digital