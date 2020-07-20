React Native Vkontakte login

This module is a wrapper around native VK SDKs for Android (v1) (VK, github) and iOS (VK, github).

It allows to log in to VK and obtain access token, which you can later use to make VK API calls.

Compatibility

React Native version(s) react-native-vkontakte-login version(s) Old readme 1.0.0 0.60+ 0.4.x 0.58 - 0.59 0.4 0.3.18 0.52 - 0.57 0.1.17 0.47 - 0.51 0.1 0.1.16 0.41 - 0.46 0.1

Installation

yarn add react-native-vkontakte-login

This module support autolinking. However, some additional steps are required to configure native parts. They can be done automatically by running this script and answering questions:

yarn rn-vk-postlink

The last step is to run pod install :

cd ios && pod install

For manual installation instructions and for more detailed script description read this.

Usage

Import module in your JS code

import VKLogin from 'react-native-vkontakte-login' ;

Initialize VK with your APP ID once somewhere during your app startup:

componentDidMount() { VKLogin.initialize( 5514471 ); }

Check if user is logged in, perform login and logout:

const isLoggedIn = await VKLogin.isLoggedIn(); const auth = await VKLogin.login([ 'friends' , 'photos' , 'email' ]); console .log(auth.access_token); await VKLogin.logout();

The module also provides share method:

const shareResponse = await VKLogin.share({ linkText : 'Cool site' , linkUrl : 'https://news.ycombinator.com/' , description : 'Check out this cool site!' , image : TEST_IMAGE, });

Check out API Reference for more information.

License

MIT

Contributing

Feel free to submit pull requests