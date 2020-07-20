This module is a wrapper around native VK SDKs for Android (v1) (VK, github) and iOS (VK, github).
It allows to log in to VK and obtain access token, which you can later use to make VK API calls.
|React Native version(s)
|react-native-vkontakte-login version(s)
|Old readme
|1.0.0
|0.60+
|0.4.x
|0.58 - 0.59
|0.4
|0.3.18
|0.52 - 0.57
|0.1.17
|0.47 - 0.51
|0.1
|0.1.16
|0.41 - 0.46
|0.1
yarn add react-native-vkontakte-login
This module support autolinking. However, some additional steps are required to configure native parts. They can be done automatically by running this script and answering questions:
yarn rn-vk-postlink
The last step is to run
pod install:
cd ios && pod install
For manual installation instructions and for more detailed script description read this.
Import module in your JS code
import VKLogin from 'react-native-vkontakte-login';
Initialize VK with your APP ID once somewhere during your app startup:
componentDidMount() {
VKLogin.initialize(5514471);
}
Check if user is logged in, perform login and logout:
const isLoggedIn = await VKLogin.isLoggedIn();
const auth = await VKLogin.login(['friends', 'photos', 'email']);
console.log(auth.access_token);
await VKLogin.logout();
The module also provides share method:
const shareResponse = await VKLogin.share({
linkText: 'Cool site',
linkUrl: 'https://news.ycombinator.com/',
description: 'Check out this cool site!',
image: TEST_IMAGE,
});
Check out API Reference for more information.
Feel free to submit pull requests