openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnv

react-native-vkontakte-login

by Konstantin Kuznetsov
1.0.1 (see all)

React native wrapper around VK iOS/Adnroid SDK

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

212

GitHub Stars

97

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Vkontakte login

npm version Build Status

This module is a wrapper around native VK SDKs for Android (v1) (VK, github) and iOS (VK, github).

It allows to log in to VK and obtain access token, which you can later use to make VK API calls.

Compatibility

React Native version(s)react-native-vkontakte-login version(s)Old readme
1.0.00.60+
0.4.x0.58 - 0.590.4
0.3.180.52 - 0.57
0.1.170.47 - 0.510.1
0.1.160.41 - 0.460.1

Installation

yarn add react-native-vkontakte-login

This module support autolinking. However, some additional steps are required to configure native parts. They can be done automatically by running this script and answering questions:

yarn rn-vk-postlink

The last step is to run pod install:

cd ios && pod install

For manual installation instructions and for more detailed script description read this.

Usage

Import module in your JS code

import VKLogin from 'react-native-vkontakte-login';

Initialize VK with your APP ID once somewhere during your app startup:

componentDidMount() {
  VKLogin.initialize(5514471);
}

Check if user is logged in, perform login and logout:

const isLoggedIn = await VKLogin.isLoggedIn();
const auth = await VKLogin.login(['friends', 'photos', 'email']);
console.log(auth.access_token);
await VKLogin.logout();

The module also provides share method:

const shareResponse = await VKLogin.share({
  linkText: 'Cool site',
  linkUrl: 'https://news.ycombinator.com/',
  description: 'Check out this cool site!',
  image: TEST_IMAGE,
});

Check out API Reference for more information.

License

MIT

Contributing

Feel free to submit pull requests

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial