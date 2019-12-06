React Native package that provides memory/storage usage info of a device.
import Vitals from 'react-native-vitals';
Vitals.getMemory().then(memory => {
var {
appUsed,
systemTotal,
systemFree,
systemUsed
} = memory;
});
Vitals.getStorage().then(storage => {
var {
total,
free,
used
} = storage;
});
Vitals.addLowMemoryListener(memory => {
console.log('Low memory warning triggered');
var {
appUsed,
systemTotal,
systemFree,
systemUsed
} = memory;
})
$ npm install react-native-vitals --save
$ react-native link react-native-vitals
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-vitals and add
RNVitals.xcodeproj
libRNVitals.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)
Alternatively, you can use CocoaPods to manage your native dependencies, just add this inside your
Podfile:
pod 'react-native-vitals', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-vitals'
After adding this, you need to run
pod install inside the
ios-folder of your RN application.
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
import com.robinpowered.react.vitals.RNVitalsPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNVitalsPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-vitals'
project(':react-native-vitals').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-vitals/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-vitals')