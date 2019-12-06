React Native package that provides memory/storage usage info of a device.

Usage

import Vitals from 'react-native-vitals' ; Vitals.getMemory().then( memory => { var { appUsed, systemTotal, systemFree, systemUsed } = memory; }); Vitals.getStorage().then( storage => { var { total, free, used } = storage; }); Vitals.addLowMemoryListener( memory => { console .log( 'Low memory warning triggered' ); var { appUsed, systemTotal, systemFree, systemUsed } = memory; })

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-vitals --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-vitals

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-vitals and add RNVitals.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNVitals.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )

Alternatively, you can use CocoaPods to manage your native dependencies, just add this inside your Podfile :

pod 'react-native-vitals' , : path => '../node_modules/react-native-vitals'

After adding this, you need to run pod install inside the ios -folder of your RN application.

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java

Add import com.robinpowered.react.vitals.RNVitalsPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNVitalsPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method