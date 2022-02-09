📸 The Camera library that sees the vision.
npm i react-native-vision-camera
npx pod-install
See the example app
function App() {
const devices = useCameraDevices('wide-angle-camera')
const device = devices.back
if (device == null) return <LoadingView />
return (
<Camera
style={StyleSheet.absoluteFill}
device={device}
isActive={true}
/>
)
}
VisionCamera is provided as is, I work on it in my free time.
If you're integrating VisionCamera in a production app, consider funding this project and contact me to receive premium enterprise support, help with issues, prioritize bugfixes, request features, help at integrating VisionCamera and/or Frame Processors, and more.