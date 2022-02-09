Vision Camera





📸 The Camera library that sees the vision. npm i react-native-vision-camera

npx pod-install





Documentation

Features

Photo, Video and Snapshot capture

Customizable devices and multi-cameras (smoothly zoom out to "fish-eye" camera)

Customizable FPS

Frame Processors (JS worklets to run QR-Code scanning, facial recognition, AI object detection, realtime video chats, ...)

Smooth zooming (Reanimated)

Fast pause and resume

HDR & Night modes

See the example app

Example

function App() { const devices = useCameraDevices('wide-angle-camera') const device = devices.back if (device == null) return <LoadingView /> return ( <Camera style={StyleSheet.absoluteFill} device={device} isActive={true} /> ) }

Adopting at scale

VisionCamera is provided as is, I work on it in my free time.

If you're integrating VisionCamera in a production app, consider funding this project and contact me to receive premium enterprise support, help with issues, prioritize bugfixes, request features, help at integrating VisionCamera and/or Frame Processors, and more.