rnv

react-native-vision-camera

by Marc Rousavy
2.10.0 (see all)

📸 The Camera library that sees the vision.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6K

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Native Camera

Reviews

Average Rating

2.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use

Readme

Vision Camera



📸 The Camera library that sees the vision.
npm i react-native-vision-camera
npx pod-install
Buy Me a Coffee at ko-fi.com



Documentation

Features

  • Photo, Video and Snapshot capture
  • Customizable devices and multi-cameras (smoothly zoom out to "fish-eye" camera)
  • Customizable FPS
  • Frame Processors (JS worklets to run QR-Code scanning, facial recognition, AI object detection, realtime video chats, ...)
  • Smooth zooming (Reanimated)
  • Fast pause and resume
  • HDR & Night modes

See the example app

Example

function App() {
  const devices = useCameraDevices('wide-angle-camera')
  const device = devices.back

  if (device == null) return <LoadingView />
  return (
    <Camera
      style={StyleSheet.absoluteFill}
      device={device}
      isActive={true}
    />
  )
}

Adopting at scale

This library helped you? Consider sponsoring!

VisionCamera is provided as is, I work on it in my free time.

If you're integrating VisionCamera in a production app, consider funding this project and contact me to receive premium enterprise support, help with issues, prioritize bugfixes, request features, help at integrating VisionCamera and/or Frame Processors, and more.


🚀 Get started by setting up permissions!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Joey FigaroRVA8 Ratings0 Reviews
Founder and Maker at @shovelandsandbox. Married to a cat. Interaction obsessed.
6 months ago
Performant
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Alternatives

expo-cameraAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
35K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
7
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
6Performant
5Great Documentation
react-native-cameraA Camera component for React Native. Also supports barcode scanning!
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
100K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
14
Top Feedback
15Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
7Performant
react-native-image-picker:sunrise_over_mountains: A React Native module that allows you to use native UI to select media from the device library or directly from the camera.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
118K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
15
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
12Easy to Use
6Performant
@react-native-community/camerarollCameraRoll is a react-native native module that provides access to the local camera roll or photo library.
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
50K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
rnv
react-native-video-processingNative Video editing/trimming/compressing :movie_camera: library for React-Native
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
983
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
See 9 Alternatives

