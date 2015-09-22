openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnv

react-native-viewport-units

by Jeff Stout
0.0.5 (see all)

Incredibly simple utility for (sort of) using viewport units with React Native.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

238

GitHub Stars

155

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-viewport-units

Incredibly simple utility for (sort of) using viewport units with React Native.

Install

$ npm install react-native-viewport-units --save

Usage

var {vw, vh, vmin, vmax} = require('react-native-viewport-units');

Notice the required operator/syntax: x * vw

<View style={{height:50*vh, width:50*vw}}/>

var styles = StyleSheet.create({
  lookingGood: {
    width: 15*vmin,
    height: 10*vmax,
    padding: 2*vw,
    margin: 4*vh,
  }
});

Roadmap

I would like to add support for orientation changes and reflowing components that use viewport units. I am, however, waiting until something official lands. Keeping a close eye on 418.

License

MIT © Jeff Stout

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial