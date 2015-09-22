Incredibly simple utility for (sort of) using viewport units with React Native.

Install

$ npm install react-native-viewport-units --save

Usage

var {vw, vh, vmin, vmax} = require ( 'react-native-viewport-units' );

Notice the required operator/syntax: x * vw

<View style={{ height : 50 *vh, width : 50 *vw}}/>

var styles = StyleSheet.create({ lookingGood : { width : 15 *vmin, height : 10 *vmax, padding : 2 *vw, margin : 4 *vh, } });

Roadmap

I would like to add support for orientation changes and reflowing components that use viewport units. I am, however, waiting until something official lands. Keeping a close eye on 418.

License

MIT © Jeff Stout