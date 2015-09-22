Incredibly simple utility for (sort of) using viewport units with React Native.
$ npm install react-native-viewport-units --save
var {vw, vh, vmin, vmax} = require('react-native-viewport-units');
Notice the required operator/syntax: x * vw
<View style={{height:50*vh, width:50*vw}}/>
var styles = StyleSheet.create({
lookingGood: {
width: 15*vmin,
height: 10*vmax,
padding: 2*vw,
margin: 4*vh,
}
});
I would like to add support for orientation changes and reflowing components that use viewport units. I am, however, waiting until something official lands. Keeping a close eye on 418.
MIT © Jeff Stout