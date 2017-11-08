openbase logo
rnv

react-native-viewpager-es6

by 吴晶
0.2.5 (see all)

[Deprecated] ViewPager component for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-native-viewpager

npm version npm downloads

@Deprecated This repo is no more maintenance.

This is the ViewPager componnent in React Native both for Android and iOS. This is a JavaScript-only implementation of pager for React Native. Like ListView, this can render hundreds of pages without performance issue. Better than the one in Android, this ViewPager can auto play -- turn page automaticly, loop -- make infinite scrolling.

Demo

Demo project is here.

Usage

  1. Run npm install react-native-viewpager --save
  2. Code like this:
var ViewPager = require('react-native-viewpager');
<ViewPager
    dataSource={this.state.dataSource}
    renderPage={this._renderPage}/>

More configuration

  • dataSource: this is require to provide pages data,
  • renderPage: this is require to render page view,
  • autoPlay: true to turn page automatically,
  • initialPage: to set the index of the first page to load,
  • isLoop: true to run in infinite scroll mode,
  • locked: true to disable touch scroll,
  • onChangePage: page change callback,
  • renderPageIndicator: render custom ViewPager indicator.
  • initialPage: show initially some other page than first page.

Page Transition Animation Controls

  • animation: function that returns a React Native Animated configuration.

Example:

var ViewPager = require('react-native-viewpager');
<ViewPager
    dataSource={this.state.dataSource}
    renderPage={this._renderPage}
    animation = {(animatedValue, toValue, gestureState) => {
    // Use the horizontal velocity of the swipe gesture
    // to affect the length of the transition so the faster you swipe
    // the faster the pages will transition
    var velocity = Math.abs(gestureState.vx);
    var baseDuration = 300;
    var duration = (velocity > 1) ? 1/velocity * baseDuration : baseDuration;

    return Animated.timing(animatedValue,
    {
      toValue: toValue,
      duration: duration,
      easing: Easing.out(Easing.exp)
    });
  }}
/>

Licensed

MIT License

