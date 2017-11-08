@Deprecated This repo is no more maintenance.

This is the ViewPager componnent in React Native both for Android and iOS. This is a JavaScript-only implementation of pager for React Native. Like ListView , this can render hundreds of pages without performance issue. Better than the one in Android, this ViewPager can auto play -- turn page automaticly, loop -- make infinite scrolling.

Demo

Demo project is here.

Usage

Run npm install react-native-viewpager --save Code like this:

var ViewPager = require ( 'react-native-viewpager' ); < ViewPager dataSource = {this.state.dataSource} renderPage = {this._renderPage}/ >

More configuration

dataSource : this is require to provide pages data,

: this is require to provide pages data, renderPage : this is require to render page view,

: this is require to render page view, autoPlay : true to turn page automatically,

: to turn page automatically, initialPage : to set the index of the first page to load,

: to set the index of the first page to load, isLoop : true to run in infinite scroll mode,

: to run in infinite scroll mode, locked : true to disable touch scroll,

: to disable touch scroll, onChangePage : page change callback,

: page change callback, renderPageIndicator : render custom ViewPager indicator.

: render custom ViewPager indicator. initialPage : show initially some other page than first page.

Page Transition Animation Controls

animation : function that returns a React Native Animated configuration.

Example:

var ViewPager = require ( 'react-native-viewpager' ); <ViewPager dataSource={ this .state.dataSource} renderPage={ this ._renderPage} animation = { ( animatedValue, toValue, gestureState ) => { var velocity = Math .abs(gestureState.vx); var baseDuration = 300 ; var duration = (velocity > 1 ) ? 1 /velocity * baseDuration : baseDuration; return Animated.timing(animatedValue, { toValue: toValue, duration: duration, easing: Easing.out(Easing.exp) }); }} />

Licensed

MIT License