react-native-view-shot-with-web-support

Capture a React Native view to an image.
yarn add react-native-view-shot
# In Expo
expo install react-native-view-shot
Make sure
react-native-view-shot is correctly linked in Xcode (might require a manual installation, refer to React Native doc).
Before React Native 0.60.x you would have to:
react-native link react-native-view-shot
Since 0.60.x, autolink should just work, on iOS, you'll need to ensure the CocoaPods are installed with:
npx pod-install
import ViewShot from "react-native-view-shot";
class ExampleCaptureOnMountManually extends Component {
componentDidMount () {
this.refs.viewShot.capture().then(uri => {
console.log("do something with ", uri);
});
}
render() {
return (
<ViewShot ref="viewShot" options={{ format: "jpg", quality: 0.9 }}>
<Text>...Something to rasterize...</Text>
</ViewShot>
);
}
}
// alternative
class ExampleCaptureOnMountSimpler extends Component {
onCapture = uri => {
console.log("do something with ", uri);
}
render() {
return (
<ViewShot onCapture={this.onCapture} captureMode="mount">
<Text>...Something to rasterize...</Text>
</ViewShot>
);
}
}
// waiting an image
class ExampleWaitingCapture extends Component {
onImageLoad = () => {
this.refs.viewShot.capture().then(uri => {
console.log("do something with ", uri);
})
};
render() {
return (
<ViewShot ref="viewShot">
<Text>...Something to rasterize...</Text>
<Image ... onLoad={this.onImageLoad} />
</ViewShot>
);
}
}
// capture ScrollView content
class ExampleCaptureScrollViewContent extends Component {
onCapture = uri => {
console.log("do something with ", uri);
}
render() {
return (
<ScrollView>
<ViewShot onCapture={this.onCapture} captureMode="mount">
<Text>...The Scroll View Content Goes Here...</Text>
</ViewShot>
</ScrollView>
);
}
}
Props:
children: the actual content to rasterize.
options: the same options as in
captureRef method.
captureMode (string):
capture() yourself.
"mount". Capture the view once at mount. (It is important to understand image loading won't be waited, in such case you want to use
"none" with
viewShotRef.capture() after
Image#onLoad.)
"continuous" EXPERIMENTAL, this will capture A LOT of images continuously. For very specific use-cases.
"update" EXPERIMENTAL, this will capture images each time React redraw (on did update). For very specific use-cases.
onCapture: when a
captureMode is defined, this callback will be called with the capture result.
onCaptureFailure: when a
captureMode is defined, this callback will be called when a capture fails.
captureRef(view, options) lower level imperative API
import { captureRef } from "react-native-view-shot";
captureRef(viewRef, {
format: "jpg",
quality: 0.8
}).then(
uri => console.log("Image saved to", uri),
error => console.error("Oops, snapshot failed", error)
);
Returns a Promise of the image URI.
view is a reference to a React Native component.
options may include:
width /
height (number): the width and height of the final image (resized from the View bound. don't provide it if you want the original pixel size).
format (string): either
png or
jpg or
webm (Android). Defaults to
png.
quality (number): the quality. 0.0 - 1.0 (default). (only available on lossy formats like jpg)
result (string), the method you want to use to save the snapshot, one of:
"tmpfile" (default): save to a temporary file (that will only exist for as long as the app is running).
"base64": encode as base64 and returns the raw string. Use only with small images as this may result of lags (the string is sent over the bridge). N.B. This is not a data uri, use
data-uri instead.
"data-uri": same as
base64 but also includes the Data URI scheme header.
snapshotContentContainer (bool): if true and when view is a ScrollView, the "content container" height will be evaluated instead of the container height.
releaseCapture(uri)
This method release a previously captured
uri. For tmpfile it will clean them out, for other result types it just won't do anything.
NB: the tmpfile captures are automatically cleaned out after the app closes, so you might not have to worry about this unless advanced usecases. The
ViewShot component will use it each time you capture more than once (useful for continuous capture to not leak files).
captureScreen() Android and iOS Only
import { captureScreen } from "react-native-view-shot";
captureScreen({
format: "jpg",
quality: 0.8
}).then(
uri => console.log("Image saved to", uri),
error => console.error("Oops, snapshot failed", error)
);
This method will capture the contents of the currently displayed screen as a native hardware screenshot. It does not require a ref input, as it does not work at the view level. This means that ScrollViews will not be captured in their entirety - only the portions currently visible to the user.
Returns a Promise of the image URI.
options: the same options as in
captureRef method.
Checkout react-native-view-shot-example
Snapshots are not guaranteed to be pixel perfect. It also depends on the platform. Here is some difference we have noticed and how to workaround.
Model tested: iPhone 6 (iOS), Nexus 5 (Android).
|System
|iOS
|Android
|Windows
|View,Text,Image,..
|YES
|YES
|YES
|WebView
|YES
|YES1
|YES
|gl-react v2
|YES
|NO2
|NO3
|react-native-video
|NO
|NO
|NO
|react-native-maps
|YES
|NO4
|NO3
|react-native-svg
|YES
|YES
|maybe?
|react-native-camera
|NO
|YES
|NO 3
<View collapsable={false}> parent and snapshotting it.
During profiling captured several things that influence on performance:
To solve that in code introduced several new approaches:
Bitmap.compress
more details and code snippet are below.
Introduced a new image format RAW. it correspond a ARGB array of pixels.
Advantages:
RAW format supported for
zip-base64,
base64 and
tmpfile result types.
RAW file on disk saved in format:
${width}:${height}|${base64} string.
In compare to BASE64 result string this format fast try to apply zip/deflate compression on screenshot results and only after that convert results to base64 string. In combination zip-base64 + raw we got a super fast approach for capturing screen views and deliver them to the react side.
const fs = require("fs");
const zlib = require("zlib");
const PNG = require("pngjs").PNG;
const Buffer = require("buffer").Buffer;
const format = Platform.OS === "android" ? "raw" : "png";
const result = Platform.OS === "android" ? "zip-base64" : "base64";
captureRef(this.ref, { result, format }).then(data => {
// expected pattern 'width:height|', example: '1080:1731|'
const resolution = /^(\d+):(\d+)\|/g.exec(data);
const width = (resolution || ["", 0, 0])[1];
const height = (resolution || ["", 0, 0])[2];
const base64 = data.substr((resolution || [""])[0].length || 0);
// convert from base64 to Buffer
const buffer = Buffer.from(base64, "base64");
// un-compress data
const inflated = zlib.inflateSync(buffer);
// compose PNG
const png = new PNG({ width, height });
png.data = inflated;
const pngData = PNG.sync.write(png);
// save composed PNG
fs.writeFileSync(output, pngData);
});
Keep in mind that packaging PNG data is a CPU consuming operation as a
zlib.inflate.
Hint: use
process.fork() approach for converting raw data into PNGs.
Note: code is tested in large commercial project.
Note #2: Don't forget to add packages into your project:
yarn add pngjs yarn add zlib
captureRef promise gets rejected (the library won't crash).
Check the Interoperability Table above. Some special components are unfortunately not supported. If you have a View that contains one of an unsupported component, the whole snapshot might be compromised as well.
you need to make sure
collapsableis set to
falseif you want to snapshot a View. Some content might even need to be wrapped into such
<View collapsable={false}>to actually make them snapshotable! Otherwise that view won't reflect any UI View. (found by @gaguirre)
Alternatively, you can use the
ViewShot component that will have
collapsable={false} set to solve this problem.
Make sure you don't snapshot instantly, you need to wait at least there is a first
onLayoutevent, or after a timeout, otherwise the View might not be ready yet. (It should also be safe to just wait Image
onLoadif you have one). If you still have the problem, make sure your view actually have a width and height > 0.
Alternatively, you can use the
ViewShot component that will wait the first
onLayout.
This is because the snapshot image result is in real pixel size where the width/height defined in a React Native style are defined in "point" unit. You might want to set width and height option to force a resize. (might affect image quality)