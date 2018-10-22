openbase logo
rnv

react-native-view-pdf

by Maksym Rusynyk
0.12.2 (see all)

📚 PDF viewer for React Native

11.9K

GitHub Stars

235

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native PDF Viewer

Readme

react-native-view-pdf

Codacy Badge npm npm version CircleCI codecov PRs Welcome

Library for displaying PDF documents in react-native

  • android - uses Android PdfViewer. Targets minSdkVersion 21 (required by setClipToOutline) and above. By default stable version 2.8.2 is used. It's also possible to override it and use 3.1.0-beta.1 (this version allows to handle links, etc. and will be used when Android PdfViewer stable version is released). To change the version, define it in your build file:
buildscript {
  ext {
    ...
    pdfViewerVersion = "3.1.0-beta.1"
  }
  ...
}

Barteksc PdfViewer uses JCenter, which should be read-only indefinitely, but in case the host project does not use it, there is a possibility to use mhiew/AndroidPdfViewer which is a fork published on mavenCentral. To use it, define the following configuration in your gradle script:

buildscript {
 ext {
   ...
   pdfViewerVersion = "3.2.0-beta.1"
   pdfViewerRepo = "com.github.mhiew"
 }
 ...
}

  • ios - uses WKWebView. Targets iOS9.0 and above

  • zero NPM dependencies

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-view-pdf --save

Linking

From RN 0.60 there is no need to link - Native Modules are now Autolinked

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link

If it doesn't work follow the official react native documentation

Using CocoaPods

In your Xcode project directory open Podfile and add the following line:

pod 'RNPDF', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-view-pdf'

And install:

pod install

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
  • Add import com.rumax.reactnative.pdfviewer.PDFViewPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new PDFViewPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-view-pdf'
project(':react-native-view-pdf').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-view-pdf/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
    compile project(':react-native-view-pdf')
Note for Android

The Android project tries to retrieve the following properties:

  • compileSdkVersion

  • buildToolsVersion

  • minSdkVersion

  • targetSdkVersion

    from the ext object if you have one defined in your Android's project root (you can read more about it here). If not, it falls back to its current versions (check the gradle file for additional information).

Windows

ReactWindows

N/A

Demo

AndroidiOS
AndroidiOS

Quick Start

// With Flow type annotations (https://flow.org/)
import PDFView from 'react-native-view-pdf';
// Without Flow type annotations
// import PDFView from 'react-native-view-pdf/lib/index';

const resources = {
  file: Platform.OS === 'ios' ? 'downloadedDocument.pdf' : '/sdcard/Download/downloadedDocument.pdf',
  url: 'https://www.w3.org/WAI/ER/tests/xhtml/testfiles/resources/pdf/dummy.pdf',
  base64: 'JVBERi0xLjMKJcfs...',
};

export default class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    const resourceType = 'url';

    return (
      <View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
        {/* Some Controls to change PDF resource */}
        <PDFView
          fadeInDuration={250.0}
          style={{ flex: 1 }}
          resource={resources[resourceType]}
          resourceType={resourceType}
          onLoad={() => console.log(`PDF rendered from ${resourceType}`)}
          onError={(error) => console.log('Cannot render PDF', error)}
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Use the demo project to:

  • Test the component on both android and iOS
  • Render PDF using URL, BASE64 data or local file
  • Handle error state

Props

NameAndroidiOSDescription
resourceA resource to render. It's possible to render PDF from file, url (should be encoded) or base64
resourceTypeShould correspond to resource and can be: file, url or base64
fileFromiOS ONLY: In case if resourceType is set to file, there are different way to search for it on iOS file system. Currently documentsDirectory, libraryDirectory, tempDirectory and bundle are supported.
onLoadCallback that is triggered when loading is completed
onErrorCallback that is triggered when loading has failed. And error is provided as a function parameter
styleA style
fadeInDurationFade in duration (in ms, defaults to 0.0) to smoothly fade the webview into view when pdf loading is completed
enableAnnotationsAndroid ONLY: Boolean to enable Android view annotations (default is false).
urlPropsExtended properties for url type that allows to specify HTTP Method, HTTP headers and HTTP body
onPageChangedCallback that is invoked when page is changed. Provides active page and total pages information
onScrolledCallback that is invoked when PDF is scrolled. Provides offset value in a range between 0 and 1. Currently only 0 and 1 are supported.

Methods

reload

Allows to reload the PDF document. This can be useful in such cases as network issues, document is expired, etc. To reload the document you will need a ref to the component:

...

render() {
  return (
    <PDFView
      ...
      ref={(ref) => this._pdfRed = ref} />
  );
}

And trigger it by calling reloadPDF:

reloadPDF = async () => {
  const pdfRef = this._pdfRef;

  if (!pdfRef) {
    return;
  }

  try {
    await pdfRef.reload();
  } catch (err) {
    console.err(err.message);
  }
}

Or check the demo project which also includes this functionality.

Development tips

On android for the file type it is required to request permissions to read/write. You can get more information in PermissionsAndroid section from react native or Request App Permissions from android documentation. Demo project provides an example how to implement it using Java, check the MainActivity.java and AndroidManifest.xml files.

Before trying file type in demo project, open sdcard/Download folder in Device File Explorer and store some downloadedDocument.pdf document that you want to render.

On iOS, when using resource file you can specify where to look for the file with fileFrom. If you do not pass any value, the component will lookup in two places. First, it will attempt to locate the file in the Bundle. If it cannot locate it there, it will search the Documents directory. For more information on the iOS filesystem access at runtime of an application please refer the official documentation. Note here that the resource will always need to be a relative path from the Documents directory for example and also do NOT put the scheme in the path (so no file://.....).

You can find an example of both usage of the Bundle and Documents directory for rendering a pdf from file on iOS in the demo project.

In demo project you can also run the simple server to serve PDF file. To do this navigate to demo/utils/ and start the server node server.js. (Do not forget to set proper IP adress of the server in demo/App.js)

License

MIT

Authors

Other information

    -keep class com.shockwave.**

