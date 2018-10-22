Library for displaying PDF documents in react-native
2.8.2 is used. It's also possible to override it and use
3.1.0-beta.1 (this version allows to handle links, etc. and will be used when Android PdfViewer stable version is released). To change the version, define it in your build file:
buildscript {
ext {
...
pdfViewerVersion = "3.1.0-beta.1"
}
...
}
Barteksc PdfViewer uses JCenter, which should be read-only indefinitely, but in case the host project does not use it, there is a possibility to use mhiew/AndroidPdfViewer which is a fork published on mavenCentral. To use it, define the following configuration in your gradle script:
buildscript {
ext {
...
pdfViewerVersion = "3.2.0-beta.1"
pdfViewerRepo = "com.github.mhiew"
}
...
}
ios - uses WKWebView. Targets iOS9.0 and above
zero NPM dependencies
$ npm install react-native-view-pdf --save
From RN 0.60 there is no need to link - Native Modules are now Autolinked
$ react-native link
If it doesn't work follow the official react native documentation
In your Xcode project directory open Podfile and add the following line:
pod 'RNPDF', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-view-pdf'
And install:
pod install
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import com.rumax.reactnative.pdfviewer.PDFViewPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new PDFViewPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-view-pdf'
project(':react-native-view-pdf').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-view-pdf/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-view-pdf')
The Android project tries to retrieve the following properties:
compileSdkVersion
buildToolsVersion
minSdkVersion
targetSdkVersion
from the
ext object if you have one defined in your Android's project root (you can read more about it here). If not, it falls back to its current versions (check the gradle file for additional information).
N/A
|Android
|iOS
// With Flow type annotations (https://flow.org/)
import PDFView from 'react-native-view-pdf';
// Without Flow type annotations
// import PDFView from 'react-native-view-pdf/lib/index';
const resources = {
file: Platform.OS === 'ios' ? 'downloadedDocument.pdf' : '/sdcard/Download/downloadedDocument.pdf',
url: 'https://www.w3.org/WAI/ER/tests/xhtml/testfiles/resources/pdf/dummy.pdf',
base64: 'JVBERi0xLjMKJcfs...',
};
export default class App extends React.Component {
render() {
const resourceType = 'url';
return (
<View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
{/* Some Controls to change PDF resource */}
<PDFView
fadeInDuration={250.0}
style={{ flex: 1 }}
resource={resources[resourceType]}
resourceType={resourceType}
onLoad={() => console.log(`PDF rendered from ${resourceType}`)}
onError={(error) => console.log('Cannot render PDF', error)}
/>
</View>
);
}
}
Use the demo project to:
|Name
|Android
|iOS
|Description
|resource
|✓
|✓
|A resource to render. It's possible to render PDF from
file,
url (should be encoded) or
base64
|resourceType
|✓
|✓
|Should correspond to resource and can be:
file,
url or
base64
|fileFrom
|✗
|✓
|iOS ONLY: In case if
resourceType is set to
file, there are different way to search for it on iOS file system. Currently
documentsDirectory,
libraryDirectory,
tempDirectory and
bundle are supported.
|onLoad
|✓
|✓
|Callback that is triggered when loading is completed
|onError
|✓
|✓
|Callback that is triggered when loading has failed. And error is provided as a function parameter
|style
|✓
|✓
|A style
|fadeInDuration
|✓
|✓
|Fade in duration (in ms, defaults to 0.0) to smoothly fade the webview into view when pdf loading is completed
|enableAnnotations
|✓
|✗
|Android ONLY: Boolean to enable Android view annotations (default is false).
|urlProps
|✓
|✓
|Extended properties for
url type that allows to specify HTTP Method, HTTP headers and HTTP body
|onPageChanged
|✓
|✗
|Callback that is invoked when page is changed. Provides
active page and
total pages information
|onScrolled
|✓
|✓
|Callback that is invoked when PDF is scrolled. Provides
offset value in a range between 0 and 1. Currently only 0 and 1 are supported.
reload
Allows to reload the PDF document. This can be useful in such cases as network issues, document is expired, etc. To reload the document you will need a
ref to the component:
...
render() {
return (
<PDFView
...
ref={(ref) => this._pdfRed = ref} />
);
}
And trigger it by calling
reloadPDF:
reloadPDF = async () => {
const pdfRef = this._pdfRef;
if (!pdfRef) {
return;
}
try {
await pdfRef.reload();
} catch (err) {
console.err(err.message);
}
}
Or check the demo project which also includes this functionality.
On android for the
file type it is required to request permissions to
read/write. You can get more information in PermissionsAndroid
section from react native or Request App Permissions from android
documentation. Demo
project provides an example how to implement it using Java, check the MainActivity.java and AndroidManifest.xml files.
Before trying
file type in demo project, open
sdcard/Download folder in
Device File Explorer and store some
downloadedDocument.pdf document that you want to render.
On iOS, when using resource
file you can specify where to look for the file with
fileFrom. If you do not pass any value, the component will lookup in two places. First, it will attempt to locate the file in the Bundle. If it cannot locate it there, it will search the Documents directory. For more information on the iOS filesystem access at runtime of an application please refer the official documentation.
Note here that the resource will always need to be a relative path from the Documents directory for example and also do NOT put the scheme in the path (so no
file://.....).
You can find an example of both usage of the Bundle and Documents directory for rendering a pdf from
file on iOS in the demo project.
In demo project you can also run the simple server to serve PDF file. To do this navigate to
demo/utils/ and start the server
node server.js. (Do not forget to set proper IP adress of the server
in
demo/App.js)
-keep class com.shockwave.**