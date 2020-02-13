This library will be useful for React Native versions below v0.57. For v0.57 and beyond, React Native supports Android overflow natively from this commit.
The problem is that a parent View in Android will clip the content of children Views (react-native)
This solves the problem of Overflow on Android (check this https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/16951)
This could make code simpler, so you don't need to move some Components outside parents to make layout work
You can read more about the motivation and this package here https://medium.com/@sibelius/solving-view-overflow-in-android-reactnative-f961752a75cd
$ npm install react-native-view-overflow --save
$ react-native link react-native-view-overflow
import ViewOverflow from 'react-native-view-overflow';
<ViewOverflow>
<ComponentToEnableOverflow />
</ViewOverflow>
To make this work with FlatList and related components you need to replace
CellRendererComponent with
ViewOverflow, for example:
<FlatList
data={this.state.data}
keyExtractor={item => item.id}
CellRendererComponent={ViewOverflow}
renderItem={({ item, index }) => (
<ViewOverflow style={styles.item}>
// item....
</ViewOverflow>
)}
/>
To make this work in place of an
Animated.View, you need to use
Animated.createAnimatedComponent to create an animatable version of
ViewOverflow. For example:
import ViewOverflow from 'react-native-view-overflow';
const AnimatedViewOverflow = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(ViewOverflow);
You can then use
AnimatedViewOverflow in place of
Animated.View.
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import com.entria.views.RNViewOverflowPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNViewOverflowPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-view-overflow'
project(':react-native-view-overflow').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-view-overflow/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-view-overflow')