react-native-view-overflow

by entria
0.0.5 (see all)

Fix Overflow in react-native for Android

Downloads/wk

5.6K

GitHub Stars

298

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-view-overflow

React Native Version Notice

This library will be useful for React Native versions below v0.57. For v0.57 and beyond, React Native supports Android overflow natively from this commit.

Motivation

The problem is that a parent View in Android will clip the content of children Views (react-native)

This solves the problem of Overflow on Android (check this https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/16951)

This could make code simpler, so you don't need to move some Components outside parents to make layout work

You can read more about the motivation and this package here https://medium.com/@sibelius/solving-view-overflow-in-android-reactnative-f961752a75cd

Getting started

Steps to (mostly) automatically install react-native-view-overflow

If you are using react-native >=0.60.0

$ npm install react-native-view-overflow --save

Otherwise, if you are using react-native <0.60.0

$ npm install react-native-view-overflow --save

$ react-native link react-native-view-overflow

Usage

import ViewOverflow from 'react-native-view-overflow';

<ViewOverflow>
    <ComponentToEnableOverflow />
</ViewOverflow>

Usage with Flatlist

To make this work with FlatList and related components you need to replace CellRendererComponent with ViewOverflow, for example:

<FlatList
  data={this.state.data}
  keyExtractor={item => item.id}
  CellRendererComponent={ViewOverflow}
  renderItem={({ item, index }) => (
      <ViewOverflow style={styles.item}>
      // item....
      </ViewOverflow>
   )}
/>

Usage with Animated Views

To make this work in place of an Animated.View, you need to use Animated.createAnimatedComponent to create an animatable version of ViewOverflow. For example:

import ViewOverflow from 'react-native-view-overflow';
const AnimatedViewOverflow = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(ViewOverflow);

You can then use AnimatedViewOverflow in place of Animated.View.

Manual installation

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
  • Add import com.entria.views.RNViewOverflowPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNViewOverflowPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-view-overflow'
project(':react-native-view-overflow').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,    '../node_modules/react-native-view-overflow/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      compile project(':react-native-view-overflow')

