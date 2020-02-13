React Native Version Notice

This library will be useful for React Native versions below v0.57. For v0.57 and beyond, React Native supports Android overflow natively from this commit.

Motivation

The problem is that a parent View in Android will clip the content of children Views (react-native)

This solves the problem of Overflow on Android (check this https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/16951)

This could make code simpler, so you don't need to move some Components outside parents to make layout work

You can read more about the motivation and this package here https://medium.com/@sibelius/solving-view-overflow-in-android-reactnative-f961752a75cd

Getting started

Steps to (mostly) automatically install react-native-view-overflow

If you are using react-native >=0.60.0

$ npm install react-native-view-overflow --save

Otherwise, if you are using react-native <0.60.0

$ npm install react-native-view-overflow --save

$ react-native link react-native-view-overflow

Usage

import ViewOverflow from 'react-native-view-overflow' ; < ViewOverflow > < ComponentToEnableOverflow /> </ ViewOverflow >

Usage with Flatlist

To make this work with FlatList and related components you need to replace CellRendererComponent with ViewOverflow , for example:

<FlatList data={ this .state.data} keyExtractor={item => item.id} CellRendererComponent={ViewOverflow} renderItem={({ item, index }) => ( < ViewOverflow style = {styles.item} > // item.... </ ViewOverflow > )} />

Usage with Animated Views

To make this work in place of an Animated.View , you need to use Animated.createAnimatedComponent to create an animatable version of ViewOverflow . For example:

import ViewOverflow from 'react-native-view-overflow' ; const AnimatedViewOverflow = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(ViewOverflow);

You can then use AnimatedViewOverflow in place of Animated.View .

Manual installation

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import com.entria.views.RNViewOverflowPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNViewOverflowPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method