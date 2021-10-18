openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnv

react-native-video-player

by Corné Dorrestijn
0.12.0 (see all)

A video player for React Native with controls

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

446

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Video Player

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

React Native Video Player npm

A React Native video player with a few controls. This player uses react-native-video for the video playback.

demo gif

Installation

yarn add react-native-video-player react-native-video react-native-vector-icons

or

npm install --save react-native-video-player react-native-video react-native-vector-icons

Then, for React Native >= 0.60:

cd ios
pod install

Add the following at the beginning of ./android/app/build.gradle on Android (required for react-native-vector-icons to work):

apply from: "../../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons/fonts.gradle"

Add the following in your Info.plist file on iOS (required for react-native-vector-icons to work):

<key>UIAppFonts</key>
<array>
    <string>MaterialIcons.ttf</string>
</array>

For React Native < 0.60

react-native link react-native-video
react-native link react-native-vector-icons

Important Note

To avoid Build Error "Could not find com.yqritc:android-scalablevideoview:1.0.4." Add jcenter() to your build.gradle file present at the android folder (add it under allprojects). after the adding the changes, code would look like

For more info please refer to LINK

allprojects {
    repositories {
        mavenCentral()
        mavenLocal()
        jcenter()
  }
}

Example

<VideoPlayer
    video={{ uri: 'http://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/sample/BigBuckBunny.mp4' }}
    videoWidth={1600}
    videoHeight={900}
    thumbnail={{ uri: 'https://i.picsum.photos/id/866/1600/900.jpg' }}
/>

Props

PropDescription
videoThe video source to pass to react-native-video.
thumbnailAn Image source to use as thumbnail before the video gets loaded.
endThumbnailAn Image source to use as thumbnail after the video has ended.
videoWidthWidth of the video to calculate the player size.
videoHeightHeight of the video to calculate the player size.
durationDuration can not always be figured out (e.g. when using hls), this can be used as fallback.
showDurationShow duration in seek bar.
autoplayStart the video automatically.
defaultMutedStart the video muted, but allow toggling.
mutedStart the video muted and hide the mute toggle button.
controlsTimeoutTimeout when to hide the controls.
disableControlsAutoHideDisable auto hiding the controls.
disableFullscreenDisable the fullscreen button.
loopLoop the video after playback is done.
resizeModeThe video's resizeMode. defaults to contain and is passed to react-native-video.
hideControlsOnStartHides the controls on start video.
endWithThumbnailReturns to the thumbnail after the video ends. If an endThumbnail image is not specified then the image specified in thumbnail is shown.
disableSeekDisable video seeking.
pauseOnPressAutomatically pause/play when pressing the video player anywhere.
fullScreenOnLongPressAutomatically show video on fullscreen when doing a long press.
onStartCallback for when the start button is pressed.
onPlayPressCallback for when the play button is pressed.
onHideControlsCallback for when the controls are being hide.
onShowControlsCallback for when the controls are being shown.
customStylesThe player can be customized in this object, see customStyles for the options.

All other props are passed to the react-native-video component.

customStyles

  • wrapper
  • video
  • controls
  • playControl
  • controlButton
  • controlIcon
  • playIcon
  • seekBar
  • seekBarFullWidth
  • seekBarProgress
  • seekBarKnob
  • seekBarBackground
  • thumbnail
  • playButton
  • playArrow
  • videoWrapper

Methods

MethodPropsDescription
seektime: floatSeek the player to the given time.
stopStop the playback and reset back to 0:00.
pausePause the playback.
resumeResume the playback.

Future features

  • Make seek bar seekable.
  • Make player customizable.
  • Add volume control
  • Add fullscreen button
    • Add fullscreen button for Android (See PR #38 if you need fullscreen in Android)
  • Add loader
  • Add video duration/play time

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
hslfdglsdfgaslfg14 Ratings0 Reviews
September 22, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

react-native-videoA <Video /> component for react-native
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
102K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
6
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Slow
expo-avAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
35K
User Rating
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rnj
react-native-jw-media-playerReact-Native Android/iOS bridge for JWPlayer SDK (https://www.jwplayer.com/)
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
526
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
rnv
react-native-vlc-media-playerReact native media player for video streaming and playing. Supports RTSP, RTMP and other protocols supported by VLC player
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
284
rnv
react-native-video-processingNative Video editing/trimming/compressing :movie_camera: library for React-Native
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
983
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

React Native Video by Example - All Issues Resolved
www.sitereq.com2 years agoReact Native Video by Example - All Issues ResolvedA step-by-step thorough guide that will use both React Native video and player plugins into one single demo app with code attached
nicedoc.io
nicedoc.io4 months agonicedoc.iopretty README as service
Create React native video Player | React Native Video Player
www.youtube.com7 months agoCreate React native video Player | React Native Video PlayerIn this Tutorial you’ll learn to Create React native video Player | React Native Video Player | Video Player in React Native | React Native Tutorial | Build ...