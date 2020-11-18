Getting started

$ npm install react-native-video-helper --save

Supported versions

React-Native Version Video-Helper Supported Version RN >= 0.60 >= 1.4.3

If you are using react-native before 0.60 version, you can link using:

Automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-video-helper

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-video-helper and add RNVideoHelper.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNVideoHelper.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java

Add import com.rnvideohelper.RNVideoHelperPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNVideoHelperPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-video-helper' project ( ':react-native-video-helper' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-video-helper/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project ( ':react-native-video-helper' )

Usage