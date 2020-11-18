$ npm install react-native-video-helper --save
|React-Native Version
|Video-Helper Supported Version
|RN >= 0.60
|>= 1.4.3
$ react-native link react-native-video-helper
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-video-helper and add
RNVideoHelper.xcodeproj
libRNVideoHelper.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
import com.rnvideohelper.RNVideoHelperPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNVideoHelperPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-video-helper'
project(':react-native-video-helper').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-video-helper/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-video-helper')
import RNVideoHelper from 'react-native-video-helper';
const sourceUri = 'assets-library://asset/asset.mov?id=0F3F0000-9518-4F32-B389-7117F4C2B069&ext=mov';
RNVideoHelper.compress(sourceUri, {
startTime: 10, // optional, in seconds, defaults to 0
endTime: 100, // optional, in seconds, defaults to video duration
quality: 'low', // default low, can be medium or high
defaultOrientation: 0 // By default is 0, some devices not save this property in metadata. Can be between 0 - 360
}).progress(value => {
console.warn('progress', value); // Int with progress value from 0 to 1
}).then(compressedUri => {
console.warn('compressedUri', compressedUri); // String with path to temporary compressed video
});