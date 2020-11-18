openbase logo
react-native-video-helper

by classapp
1.5.0 (see all)

React Native video helper library, to compress and trim videos using AVFoundation in iOS and MediaCodec in Android

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

343

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-video-helper

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-video-helper --save

Supported versions

React-Native VersionVideo-Helper Supported Version
RN >= 0.60>= 1.4.3

Automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-video-helper

Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-video-helper and add RNVideoHelper.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNVideoHelper.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)<

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
  • Add import com.rnvideohelper.RNVideoHelperPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNVideoHelperPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-video-helper'
project(':react-native-video-helper').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,     '../node_modules/react-native-video-helper/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      compile project(':react-native-video-helper')

Usage

import RNVideoHelper from 'react-native-video-helper';

const sourceUri = 'assets-library://asset/asset.mov?id=0F3F0000-9518-4F32-B389-7117F4C2B069&ext=mov';

RNVideoHelper.compress(sourceUri, {
    startTime: 10, // optional, in seconds, defaults to 0
    endTime: 100, //  optional, in seconds, defaults to video duration
    quality: 'low', // default low, can be medium or high
    defaultOrientation: 0 // By default is 0, some devices not save this property in metadata. Can be between 0 - 360
}).progress(value => {
    console.warn('progress', value); // Int with progress value from 0 to 1
}).then(compressedUri => {
    console.warn('compressedUri', compressedUri); // String with path to temporary compressed video
});

