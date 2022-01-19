A
<Video> component for react-native, as seen in
react-native-login!
Version 5.x recommends react-native >= 0.60.0 for Android 64bit builds and Android X support.
Version 4.x requires react-native >= 0.57.0
Version 3.x requires react-native >= 0.40.0
Version 5 introduces breaking changes on Android, please check carefully the steps described there: Android Installation
Version 4.0.0 changes some behaviors and may require updates to your Gradle files. See Updating for details.
Version 4.0.0 now requires Android target SDK 26+ and Gradle 3 plugin in order to support ExoPlayer 2.9.0. Google is dropping support for apps using target SDKs older than 26 as of October 2018 and Gradle 2 as of January 2019. React Native 0.57 defaults to Gradle 3 & SDK 27.
If you need to support an older React Native version, you should use react-native-video 3.2.1.
Version 3.0 features a number of changes to existing behavior. See Updating for changes.
Using npm:
npm install --save react-native-video
or using yarn:
yarn add react-native-video
Then follow the instructions for your platform to link react-native-video into your project:
React Native 0.60 and above
Run
npx pod-install. Linking is not required in React Native 0.60 and above.
React Native 0.59 and below
Run
react-native link react-native-video to link the react-native-video library.
Setup your Podfile like it is described in the react-native documentation.
Depending on your requirements you have to choose between the two possible subpodspecs:
Video only:
pod 'Folly', :podspec => '../node_modules/react-native/third-party-podspecs/Folly.podspec'
+ `pod 'react-native-video', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-video/react-native-video.podspec'`
end
Video with caching (more info):
pod 'Folly', :podspec => '../node_modules/react-native/third-party-podspecs/Folly.podspec'
+ `pod 'react-native-video/VideoCaching', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-video/react-native-video.podspec'`
end
react-native link react-native-video doesn’t work properly with the tvOS target so we need to add the library manually.
First select your project in Xcode.
After that, select the tvOS target of your application and select « General » tab
Scroll to « Linked Frameworks and Libraries » and tap on the + button
Select RCTVideo-tvOS
Or if you have trouble, make the following additions to the given files manually:
The newer ExoPlayer library will work for most people.
include ':react-native-video'
project(':react-native-video').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-video/android-exoplayer')
If you need to use the old Android MediaPlayer based player, use the following instead:
include ':react-native-video'
project(':react-native-video').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-video/android')
From version >= 5.0.0, you have to apply these changes:
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-video')
+ implementation "androidx.appcompat:appcompat:1.0.0"
- implementation "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:${rootProject.ext.supportLibVersion}"
}
Migrating to AndroidX (needs version >= 5.0.0):
android.useAndroidX=true
android.enableJetifier=true
On top, where imports are:
import com.brentvatne.react.ReactVideoPackage;
Add the
ReactVideoPackage class to your list of exported packages.
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new ReactVideoPackage()
);
}
React Native Windows 0.63 and above
Autolinking should automatically add react-native-video to your app.
React Native Windows 0.62
Make the following additions to the given files manually:
Add the ReactNativeVideoCPP project to your solution (eg.
windows\myapp.sln):
node_modules\react-native-video\windows\ReactNativeVideoCPP\ReactNativeVideoCPP.vcxproj
Add a reference to ReactNativeVideoCPP to your main application project (eg.
windows\myapp\myapp.vcxproj):
Add
#include "winrt/ReactNativeVideoCPP.h".
Add
PackageProviders().Append(winrt::ReactNativeVideoCPP::ReactPackageProvider()); before
InitializeComponent();.
React Native Windows 0.61 and below
Follow the manual linking instuctions for React Native Windows 0.62 above, but substitute ReactNativeVideoCPP61 for ReactNativeVideoCPP.
Make the following additions to the given files manually:
Import RCTVideoManager and add it to the list of nativeModules:
import { RNDomInstance } from "react-native-dom";
import { name as appName } from "../app.json";
import RCTVideoManager from 'react-native-video/dom/RCTVideoManager'; // Add this
// Path to RN Bundle Entrypoint ================================================
const rnBundlePath = "./entry.bundle?platform=dom&dev=true";
// React Native DOM Runtime Options =============================================
const ReactNativeDomOptions = {
enableHotReload: false,
nativeModules: [RCTVideoManager] // Add this
};
// Load the module
import Video from 'react-native-video';
// Within your render function, assuming you have a file called
// "background.mp4" in your project. You can include multiple videos
// on a single screen if you like.
<Video source={{uri: "background"}} // Can be a URL or a local file.
ref={(ref) => {
this.player = ref
}} // Store reference
onBuffer={this.onBuffer} // Callback when remote video is buffering
onError={this.videoError} // Callback when video cannot be loaded
style={styles.backgroundVideo} />
// Later on in your styles..
var styles = StyleSheet.create({
backgroundVideo: {
position: 'absolute',
top: 0,
left: 0,
bottom: 0,
right: 0,
},
});
Indicates whether the player allows switching to external playback mode such as AirPlay or HDMI.
Platforms: iOS
Indicates whether the player should only play the audio track and instead of displaying the video track, show the poster instead.
For this to work, the poster prop must be set.
Platforms: all
A Boolean value that indicates whether the player should automatically delay playback in order to minimize stalling. For clients linked against iOS 10.0 and later
Platforms: iOS
Adjust the buffer settings. This prop takes an object with one or more of the properties listed below.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|minBufferMs
|number
|The default minimum duration of media that the player will attempt to ensure is buffered at all times, in milliseconds.
|maxBufferMs
|number
|The default maximum duration of media that the player will attempt to buffer, in milliseconds.
|bufferForPlaybackMs
|number
|The default duration of media that must be buffered for playback to start or resume following a user action such as a seek, in milliseconds.
|bufferForPlaybackAfterRebufferMs
|number
|The default duration of media that must be buffered for playback to resume after a rebuffer, in milliseconds. A rebuffer is defined to be caused by buffer depletion rather than a user action.
This prop should only be set when you are setting the source, changing it after the media is loaded will cause it to be reloaded.
Example with default values:
bufferConfig={{
minBufferMs: 15000,
maxBufferMs: 50000,
bufferForPlaybackMs: 2500,
bufferForPlaybackAfterRebufferMs: 5000
}}
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer
When playing an HLS live stream with a
EXT-X-PROGRAM-DATE-TIME tag configured, then this property will contain the epoch value in msec.
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, iOS
Determines whether to show player controls.
Note on iOS, controls are always shown when in fullscreen mode.
For Android MediaPlayer, you will need to build your own controls or use a package like react-native-video-controls or react-native-video-player.
Note on Android ExoPlayer, native controls are available by default. If needed, you can also add your controls or use a package like [react-native-video-controls].
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, iOS, react-native-dom
Determines whether video audio should override background music/audio in Android devices.
Platforms: Android Exoplayer
To setup DRM please follow this guide
Platforms: Android Exoplayer, iOS
Add video filter
For more details on these filters refer to the iOS docs.
Notes:
filterEnabled must be set to
true
Platforms: iOS
Enable video filter.
Platforms: iOS
Controls whether the player enters fullscreen on play.
Platforms: iOS
If a preferred fullscreenOrientation is set, causes the video to rotate to that orientation but permits rotation of the screen to orientation held by user. Defaults to TRUE.
Platforms: iOS
Platforms: iOS
Pass headers to the HTTP client. Can be used for authorization. Headers must be a part of the source object.
Example:
source={{
uri: "https://www.example.com/video.mp4",
headers: {
Authorization: 'bearer some-token-value',
'X-Custom-Header': 'some value'
}
}}
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer
Controls whether the ExoPlayer shutter view (black screen while loading) is enabled.
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer
Set the DOM id element so you can use document.getElementById on web platforms. Accepts string values.
Example:
id="video"
Platforms: react-native-dom
Controls the iOS silent switch behavior
Platforms: iOS
Sets the desired limit, in bits per second, of network bandwidth consumption when multiple video streams are available for a playlist.
Default: 0. Don't limit the maxBitRate.
Example:
maxBitRate={2000000} // 2 megabits
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, iOS
Sets the minimum number of times to retry loading data before failing and reporting an error to the application. Useful to recover from transient internet failures.
Default: 3. Retry 3 times.
Example:
minLoadRetryCount={5} // retry 5 times
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer
Controls how Audio mix with other apps.
Platforms: iOS
Controls whether the audio is muted
Platforms: all
Controls whether the media is paused
Platforms: all
Determine whether the media should played as picture in picture.
Platforms: iOS
Determine whether the media should continue playing while the app is in the background. This allows customers to continue listening to the audio.
To use this feature on iOS, you must:
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS
Determine whether the media should continue playing when notifications or the Control Center are in front of the video.
Platforms: iOS
An image to display while the video is loading
Value: string with a URL for the poster, e.g. "https://baconmockup.com/300/200/"
Platforms: all
Determines how to resize the poster image when the frame doesn't match the raw video dimensions.
Platforms: all
The duration the player should buffer media from the network ahead of the playhead to guard against playback disruption. Sets the preferredForwardBufferDuration instance property on AVPlayerItem.
Default: 0
Platforms: iOS
Controls whether or not the display should be allowed to sleep while playing the video. Default is not to allow display to sleep.
Default: true
Platforms: iOS, Android
Delay in milliseconds between onProgress events in milliseconds.
Default: 250.0
Platforms: all
Speed at which the media should play.
Platforms: all
Note: For Android MediaPlayer, rate is only supported on Android 6.0 and higher devices.
Determine whether to repeat the video when the end is reached
Platforms: all
Determine whether to generate onBandwidthUpdate events. This is needed due to the high frequency of these events on ExoPlayer.
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer
Determines how to resize the video when the frame doesn't match the raw video dimensions.
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS, Windows UWP
Configure which audio track, if any, is played.
selectedAudioTrack={{
type: Type,
value: Value
}}
Example:
selectedAudioTrack={{
type: "title",
value: "Dubbing"
}}
|Type
|Value
|Description
|"system" (default)
|N/A
|Play the audio track that matches the system language. If none match, play the first track.
|"disabled"
|N/A
|Turn off audio
|"title"
|string
|Play the audio track with the title specified as the Value, e.g. "French"
|"language"
|string
|Play the audio track with the language specified as the Value, e.g. "fr"
|"index"
|number
|Play the audio track with the index specified as the value, e.g. 0
If a track matching the specified Type (and Value if appropriate) is unavailable, the first audio track will be played. If multiple tracks match the criteria, the first match will be used.
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, iOS
Configure which text track (caption or subtitle), if any, is shown.
selectedTextTrack={{
type: Type,
value: Value
}}
Example:
selectedTextTrack={{
type: "title",
value: "English Subtitles"
}}
|Type
|Value
|Description
|"system" (default)
|N/A
|Display captions only if the system preference for captions is enabled
|"disabled"
|N/A
|Don't display a text track
|"title"
|string
|Display the text track with the title specified as the Value, e.g. "French 1"
|"language"
|string
|Display the text track with the language specified as the Value, e.g. "fr"
|"index"
|number
|Display the text track with the index specified as the value, e.g. 0
Both iOS & Android (only 4.4 and higher) offer Settings to enable Captions for hearing impaired people. If "system" is selected and the Captions Setting is enabled, iOS/Android will look for a caption that matches that customer's language and display it.
If a track matching the specified Type (and Value if appropriate) is unavailable, no text track will be displayed. If multiple tracks match the criteria, the first match will be used.
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, iOS
Configure which video track should be played. By default, the player uses Adaptive Bitrate Streaming to automatically select the stream it thinks will perform best based on available bandwidth.
selectedVideoTrack={{
type: Type,
value: Value
}}
Example:
selectedVideoTrack={{
type: "resolution",
value: 480
}}
|Type
|Value
|Description
|"auto" (default)
|N/A
|Let the player determine which track to play using ABR
|"disabled"
|N/A
|Turn off video
|"resolution"
|number
|Play the video track with the height specified, e.g. 480 for the 480p stream
|"index"
|number
|Play the video track with the index specified as the value, e.g. 0
If a track matching the specified Type (and Value if appropriate) is unavailable, ABR will be used.
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer
Sets the media source. You can pass an asset loaded via require or an object with a uri.
Setting the source will trigger the player to attempt to load the provided media with all other given props. Please be sure that all props are provided before/at the same time as setting the source.
Rendering the player component with a null source will init the player, and start playing once a source value is provided.
Providing a null source value after loading a previous source will stop playback, and clear out the previous source content.
The docs for this prop are incomplete and will be updated as each option is investigated and tested.
Example:
const sintel = require('./sintel.mp4');
source={sintel}
A number of URI schemes are supported by passing an object with a
uri attribute.
Example:
source={{uri: 'https://www.sample-videos.com/video/mp4/720/big_buck_bunny_720p_10mb.mp4' }}
Platforms: all
Example:
source={{ uri: 'file:///sdcard/Movies/sintel.mp4' }}
Note: Your app will need to request permission to read external storage if you're accessing a file outside your app.
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, possibly others
Path to a sound file in your iTunes library. Typically shared from iTunes to your app.
Example:
source={{ uri: 'ipod-library:///path/to/music.mp3' }}
Note: Using this feature adding an entry for NSAppleMusicUsageDescription to your Info.plist file as described here
Platforms: iOS
Provide a member
type with value (
mpd/
m3u8/
ism) inside the source object.
Sometimes is needed when URL extension does not match with the mimetype that you are expecting, as seen on the next example. (Extension is .ism -smooth streaming- but file served is on format mpd -mpeg dash-)
Example:
source={{ uri: 'http://host-serving-a-type-different-than-the-extension.ism/manifest(format=mpd-time-csf)',
type: 'mpd' }}
The following other types are supported on some platforms, but aren't fully documented yet:
content://, ms-appx://, ms-appdata://, assets-library://
Adjust the balance of the left and right audio channels. Any value between –1.0 and 1.0 is accepted.
Platforms: Android MediaPlayer
Load one or more "sidecar" text tracks. This takes an array of objects representing each track. Each object should have the format:
|Property
|Description
|title
|Descriptive name for the track
|language
|2 letter ISO 639-1 code representing the language
|type
|Mime type of the track
TextTrackType.SRT - SubRip (.srt)
TextTrackType.TTML - TTML (.ttml)
* TextTrackType.VTT - WebVTT (.vtt)
iOS only supports VTT, Android ExoPlayer supports all 3
|uri
|URL for the text track. Currently, only tracks hosted on a webserver are supported
On iOS, sidecar text tracks are only supported for individual files, not HLS playlists. For HLS, you should include the text tracks as part of the playlist.
Note: Due to iOS limitations, sidecar text tracks are not compatible with Airplay. If textTracks are specified, AirPlay support will be automatically disabled.
Example:
import { TextTrackType }, Video from 'react-native-video';
textTracks={[
{
title: "English CC",
language: "en",
type: TextTrackType.VTT, // "text/vtt"
uri: "https://bitdash-a.akamaihd.net/content/sintel/subtitles/subtitles_en.vtt"
},
{
title: "Spanish Subtitles",
language: "es",
type: TextTrackType.SRT, // "application/x-subrip"
uri: "https://durian.blender.org/wp-content/content/subtitles/sintel_es.srt"
}
]}
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, iOS
Configure an identifier for the video stream to link the playback context to the events emitted.
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer
Controls whether to output to a TextureView or SurfaceView.
SurfaceView is more efficient and provides better performance but has two limitations:
useTextureView can only be set at same time you're setting the source.
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer
Adjust the volume.
Platforms: all
Callback function that is called when the audio is about to become 'noisy' due to a change in audio outputs. Typically this is called when audio output is being switched from an external source like headphones back to the internal speaker. It's a good idea to pause the media when this happens so the speaker doesn't start blasting sound.
Payload: none
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, iOS
Callback function that is called when the available bandwidth changes.
Payload:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|bitrate
|number
|The estimated bitrate in bits/sec
Example:
{
bitrate: 1000000
}
Note: On Android ExoPlayer, you must set the reportBandwidth prop to enable this event. This is due to the high volume of events generated.
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer
Callback function that is called when the player reaches the end of the media.
Payload: none
Platforms: all
Callback function that is called when external playback mode for current playing video has changed. Mostly useful when connecting/disconnecting to Apple TV – it's called on connection/disconnection.
Payload:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|isExternalPlaybackActive
|boolean
|Boolean indicating whether external playback mode is active
Example:
{
isExternalPlaybackActive: true
}
Platforms: iOS
Callback function that is called when the player is about to enter fullscreen mode.
Payload: none
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS
Callback function that is called when the player has entered fullscreen mode.
Payload: none
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS
Callback function that is called when the player is about to exit fullscreen mode.
Payload: none
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS
Callback function that is called when the player has exited fullscreen mode.
Payload: none
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS
Callback function that is called when the media is loaded and ready to play.
Payload:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|currentPosition
|number
|Time in seconds where the media will start
|duration
|number
|Length of the media in seconds
|naturalSize
|object
|Properties:
width - Width in pixels that the video was encoded at
height - Height in pixels that the video was encoded at
* orientation - "portrait" or "landscape"
|audioTracks
|array
|An array of audio track info objects with the following properties:
index - Index number
title - Description of the track
language - 2 letter ISO 639-1 or 3 letter ISO639-2 language code
type - Mime type of track
|textTracks
|array
|An array of text track info objects with the following properties:
index - Index number
title - Description of the track
language - 2 letter ISO 639-1 or 3 letter ISO 639-2 language code
type - Mime type of track
|videoTracks
|array
|An array of video track info objects with the following properties:
trackId - ID for the track
bitrate - Bit rate in bits per second
codecs - Comma separated list of codecs
height - Height of the video
* width - Width of the video
Example:
{
canPlaySlowForward: true,
canPlayReverse: false,
canPlaySlowReverse: false,
canPlayFastForward: false,
canStepForward: false,
canStepBackward: false,
currentTime: 0,
duration: 5910.208984375,
naturalSize: {
height: 1080
orientation: 'landscape'
width: '1920'
},
audioTracks: [
{ language: 'es', title: 'Spanish', type: 'audio/mpeg', index: 0 },
{ language: 'en', title: 'English', type: 'audio/mpeg', index: 1 }
],
textTracks: [
{ title: '#1 French', language: 'fr', index: 0, type: 'text/vtt' },
{ title: '#2 English CC', language: 'en', index: 1, type: 'text/vtt' },
{ title: '#3 English Director Commentary', language: 'en', index: 2, type: 'text/vtt' }
],
videoTracks: [
{ bitrate: 3987904, codecs: "avc1.640028", height: 720, trackId: "f1-v1-x3", width: 1280 },
{ bitrate: 7981888, codecs: "avc1.640028", height: 1080, trackId: "f2-v1-x3", width: 1920 },
{ bitrate: 1994979, codecs: "avc1.4d401f", height: 480, trackId: "f3-v1-x3", width: 848 }
]
}
Platforms: all
Callback function that is called when the media starts loading.
Payload:
|Property
|Description
|isNetwork
|boolean
|type
|string
|uri
|string
Example:
{
isNetwork: true,
type: '',
uri: 'https://bitdash-a.akamaihd.net/content/sintel/hls/playlist.m3u8'
}
Platforms: all
Callback function that is called when the first video frame is ready for display. This is when the poster is removed.
Payload: none
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS, Web
Callback function that is called when picture in picture becomes active or inactive.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|isActive
|boolean
|Boolean indicating whether picture in picture is active
Example:
{
isActive: true
}
Platforms: iOS
Callback function that is called when the rate of playback changes - either paused or starts/resumes.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|playbackRate
|number
|0 when playback is paused, 1 when playing at normal speed. Other values when playback is slowed down or sped up
Example:
{
playbackRate: 0, // indicates paused
}
Platforms: all
Callback function that is called every progressUpdateInterval seconds with info about which position the media is currently playing.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|currentTime
|number
|Current position in seconds
|playableDuration
|number
|Position to where the media can be played to using just the buffer in seconds
|seekableDuration
|number
|Position to where the media can be seeked to in seconds. Typically, the total length of the media
Example:
{
currentTime: 5.2,
playableDuration: 34.6,
seekableDuration: 888
}
Platforms: all
Callback function that is called when a seek completes.
Payload:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|currentTime
|number
|The current time after the seek
|seekTime
|number
|The requested time
Example:
{
currentTime: 100.5
seekTime: 100
}
Both the currentTime & seekTime are reported because the video player may not seek to the exact requested position in order to improve seek performance.
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS, Windows UWP
Callback function that corresponds to Apple's
restoreUserInterfaceForPictureInPictureStopWithCompletionHandler. Call
restoreUserInterfaceForPictureInPictureStopCompleted inside of this function when done restoring the user interface.
Payload: none
Platforms: iOS
Callback function that is called when timed metadata becomes available
Payload:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|metadata
|array
|Array of metadata objects
Example:
{
metadata: [
{ value: 'Streaming Encoder', identifier: 'TRSN' },
{ value: 'Internet Stream', identifier: 'TRSO' },
{ value: 'Any Time You Like', identifier: 'TIT2' }
]
}
Support for timed metadata on Android MediaPlayer is limited at best and only compatible with some videos. It requires a target SDK of 23 or higher.
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS
Methods operate on a ref to the Video element. You can create a ref using code like:
return (
<Video source={...}
ref={ref => (this.player = ref)} />
);
dismissFullscreenPlayer()
Take the player out of fullscreen mode.
Example:
this.player.dismissFullscreenPlayer();
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS
presentFullscreenPlayer()
Put the player in fullscreen mode.
On iOS, this displays the video in a fullscreen view controller with controls.
On Android ExoPlayer & MediaPlayer, this puts the navigation controls in fullscreen mode. It is not a complete fullscreen implementation, so you will still need to apply a style that makes the width and height match your screen dimensions to get a fullscreen video.
Example:
this.player.presentFullscreenPlayer();
Platforms: Android ExoPlayer, Android MediaPlayer, iOS
save(): Promise
Save video to your Photos with current filter prop. Returns promise.
Example:
let response = await this.player.save();
let path = response.uri;
Notes:
Future:
Platforms: iOS
restoreUserInterfaceForPictureInPictureStopCompleted(restored)
This function corresponds to the completion handler in Apple's restoreUserInterfaceForPictureInPictureStop. IMPORTANT: This function must be called after
onRestoreUserInterfaceForPictureInPictureStop is called.
Example:
this.player.restoreUserInterfaceForPictureInPictureStopCompleted(true);
Platforms: iOS
seek(seconds)
Seek to the specified position represented by seconds. seconds is a float value.
seek() can only be called after the
onLoad event has fired. Once completed, the onSeek event will be called.
Example:
this.player.seek(200); // Seek to 3 minutes, 20 seconds
Platforms: all
By default iOS seeks within 100 milliseconds of the target position. If you need more accuracy, you can use the seek with tolerance method:
seek(seconds, tolerance)
tolerance is the max distance in milliseconds from the seconds position that's allowed. Using a more exact tolerance can cause seeks to take longer. If you want to seek exactly, set tolerance to 0.
Example:
this.player.seek(120, 50); // Seek to 2 minutes with +/- 50 milliseconds accuracy
Platforms: iOS
For more detailed info check this article
At some point in the future, react-native-video will include an Audio Manager for configuring how videos mix with other apps playing sounds on the device.
On iOS, if you would like to allow other apps to play music over your video component, make the following change:
AppDelegate.m
#import <AVFoundation/AVFoundation.h> // import
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions
{
...
[[AVAudioSession sharedInstance] setCategory:AVAudioSessionCategoryAmbient error:nil]; // allow
...
}
You can also use the ignoreSilentSwitch prop.
Expansions files allow you to ship assets that exceed the 100MB apk size limit and don't need to be updated each time you push an app update.
This only supports mp4 files and they must not be compressed. Example command line for preventing compression:
zip -r -n .mp4 *.mp4 player.video.example.com
// Within your render function, assuming you have a file called
// "background.mp4" in your expansion file. Just add your main and (if applicable) patch version
<Video source={{uri: "background", mainVer: 1, patchVer: 0}} // Looks for .mp4 file (background.mp4) in the given expansion version.
resizeMode="cover" // Fill the whole screen at aspect ratio.
style={styles.backgroundVideo} />
The asset system introduced in RN
0.14 allows loading image resources shared across iOS and Android without touching native code. As of RN
0.31 the same is true of mp4 video assets for Android. As of RN
0.33 iOS is also supported. Requires
react-native-video@0.9.0.
<Video
source={require('../assets/video/turntable.mp4')}
/>
To enable audio to play in background on iOS the audio session needs to be set to
AVAudioSessionCategoryPlayback. See Apple documentation for additional details. (NOTE: there is now a ticket to expose this as a prop )
See an Example integration in
react-native-login note that this example uses an older version of this library, before we used
export default -- if you use
require you will need to do
require('react-native-video').default as per instructions above.
Try the included VideoPlayer example yourself:
git clone git@github.com:react-native-community/react-native-video.git
cd react-native-video/example
npm install
open ios/VideoPlayer.xcodeproj
Then
Cmd+R to start the React Packager, build and run the project in the simulator.
Lumpen Radio contains another example integration using local files and full screen background video.
Probably you want to update your gradle version:
- distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-3.3-all.zip
+ distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-5.1.1-all.zip
From version >= 5.0.0, you have to apply this changes:
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-video')
+ implementation "androidx.appcompat:appcompat:1.0.0"
- implementation "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:${rootProject.ext.supportLibVersion}"
}
Migrating to AndroidX (needs version >= 5.0.0):
android.useAndroidX=true
android.enableJetifier=true
In order to support ExoPlayer 2.9.0, you must use version 3 or higher of the Gradle plugin. This is included by default in React Native 0.57.
ExoPlayer 2.9.0 uses some Java 1.8 features, so you may need to enable support for Java 1.8 in your app/build.gradle file. If you get an error, compiling with ExoPlayer like:
Default interface methods are only supported starting with Android N (--min-api 24)
Add the following to your app/build.gradle file:
android {
... // Various other settings go here
compileOptions {
targetCompatibility JavaVersion.VERSION_1_8
}
}
When using a router like the react-navigation TabNavigator, switching between tab routes would previously cause ExoPlayer to detach causing the video player to pause. We now don't detach the view, allowing the video to continue playing in a background tab. This matches the behavior for iOS. Android MediaPlayer will crash if it detaches when switching routes, so its behavior has not been changed.
The SurfaceView, which ExoPlayer has been using by default has a number of quirks that people are unaware of and often cause issues. This includes not supporting animations or scaling. It also causes strange behavior if you overlay two videos on top of each other, because the SurfaceView will punch a hole through other views. Since TextureView doesn't have these issues and behaves in the way most developers expect, it makes sense to make it the default.
TextureView is not as fast as SurfaceView, so you may still want to enable SurfaceView support. To do this, you can set
useTextureView={false}.
Previously, on Android ExoPlayer if the paused prop was not set, the media would not automatically start playing. The only way it would work was if you set
paused={false}. This has been changed to automatically play if paused is not set so that the behavior is consistent across platforms.
Previously, on Android MediaPlayer if you setup an AppState event when the app went into the background and set a paused prop so that when you returned to the app the video would be paused it would be ignored.
Note, Windows does not have a concept of an app going into the background, so this doesn't apply there.
Version 3.0 updates the Android build tools and SDK to version 27. React Native is in the process of switchting over to SDK 27 in preparation for Google's requirement that new Android apps use SDK 26 by August 2018.
You will either need to install the version 27 SDK and version 27.0.3 buildtools or modify your build.gradle file to configure react-native-video to use the same build settings as the rest of your app as described below.
You will need to create a
project.ext section in the top-level build.gradle file (not app/build.gradle). Fill in the values from the example below using the values found in your app/build.gradle file.
// Top-level build file where you can add configuration options common to all sub-projects/modules.
buildscript {
... // Various other settings go here
}
allprojects {
... // Various other settings go here
project.ext {
compileSdkVersion = 23
buildToolsVersion = "23.0.1"
minSdkVersion = 16
targetSdkVersion = 22
}
}
If you encounter an error
Could not find com.android.support:support-annotations:27.0.0. reinstall your Android Support Repository.
repeat implementation)
<Video> reference
MIT Licensed