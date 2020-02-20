Please, create pull request to the project if you improve something! It will help us to create hight-quality package together.
Increase
major,
minor or
patch part of the version and build number in your app in package.json and in ios and android projects with one command.
node ./node_modules/react-native-version-up/index.js --patch -m 'commit message'
With this script you can:
major,
minor or
patch part in the version.
> yarn run version:up -- --patch
$ node ./node_modules/react-native-version-up/index.js "--patch"
I'm going to increase the version in:
- package.json (./package.json);
- ios project (./ios/happinesstracker/Info.plist);
- android project (./android/app/build.gradle).
The version will be changed:
- from: 0.2.2 (9);
- to: 0.2.3 (10).
Use "0.2.3" as the next version? [y/n] y
Updating versions
Updating version in package.json...
Version in package.json changed.
Updating version in xcode project...
Version and build number in ios project (plist file) changed.
Updating version in android project...
Version and build number in android project (gradle file) changed.
I'm ready to cooperate with the git!
I want to make a commit with message:
"release 0.2.3: increase versions and build numbers"
I want to add a tag:
"v0.2.3" -m "release 0.2.3: increase versions and build numbers"
Do you allow me to do this? [y/n] y
Commit with files added. Run "git push".
Done!
yarn add react-native-version-up
Or via npm:
npm install react-native-version-up --save
1. Add command in the section
scripts in the
package.json
{
"name": "your-project-name",
"scripts": {
"version:up": "node ./node_modules/react-native-version-up/index.js"
}
}
2. Make sure you have defined the version
{
"name": "your-project-name",
"version": "1.0.0",
"scripts": {
"version:up": "node ./node_modules/react-native-version-up/index.js"
}
}
3. Commit the package.json (optional)
git add package.json
git commit -m 'version:up command added'
4. Increase version when needed
yarn version:up --major
Or via npm:
npm run version:up -- --major
You can pass option name and value with following syntax (remember to put
-- before options if you are using npm, with yarn this is not needed):
yarn version:up --flag value
|Option
|Type
|Default value
|Description
--major
flag
|Increase
major version:
0.0.0 -> 1.0.0
--minor
flag
|Increase
minor version:
0.0.0 -> 0.1.0
--patch
flag
|Increase
patch version:
0.0.0 -> 0.0.1
--message or
-m
string
"release ${version}: increase versions and build numbers"
|Custom commit message.
--pathToPackage './path'
string
./package.json
|Path to
package.json file in your project.
--pathToPlist './path'
string
./ios/${package.name}/Info.plist
|Path to
Info.plist file (ios project).
--pathToGradle './path'
string
./android/app/build.gradle
|Path to
build.gradle file (android project).