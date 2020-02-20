openbase logo
rnv

react-native-version-up

by Pavel Kondratenko
1.0.9 (see all)

Version upper for a react native app

npm
GitHub
Documentation
Downloads/wk

207

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

5

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Please, create pull request to the project if you improve something! It will help us to create hight-quality package together.

React native version upper

Increase major, minor or patch part of the version and build number in your app in package.json and in ios and android projects with one command.

node ./node_modules/react-native-version-up/index.js --patch -m 'commit message'

With this script you can:

  • Increase major, minor or patch part in the version.
  • Make a git commit with version changes.
  • Make a git tag with new version.

Example

> yarn run version:up -- --patch
$ node ./node_modules/react-native-version-up/index.js "--patch"

I'm going to increase the version in:
  - package.json (./package.json);
  - ios project (./ios/happinesstracker/Info.plist);
  - android project (./android/app/build.gradle).

The version will be changed:
  - from: 0.2.2 (9);
  - to:   0.2.3 (10).

Use "0.2.3" as the next version? [y/n] y

Updating versions
  Updating version in package.json...
    Version in package.json changed.
  Updating version in xcode project...
    Version and build number in ios project (plist file) changed.
  Updating version in android project...
    Version and build number in android project (gradle file) changed.

I'm ready to cooperate with the git!
  I want to make a commit with message:
    "release 0.2.3: increase versions and build numbers"
  I want to add a tag:
    "v0.2.3" -m "release 0.2.3: increase versions and build numbers"
  Do you allow me to do this? [y/n] y
  Commit with files added. Run "git push".

Done!

Installation

yarn add react-native-version-up

Or via npm:

npm install react-native-version-up --save

Usage

1. Add command in the section scripts in the package.json

{
  "name": "your-project-name",
  "scripts": {
    "version:up": "node ./node_modules/react-native-version-up/index.js"
  }
}

2. Make sure you have defined the version

{
  "name": "your-project-name",
  "version": "1.0.0",
  "scripts": {
    "version:up": "node ./node_modules/react-native-version-up/index.js"
  }
}

3. Commit the package.json (optional)

git add package.json
git commit -m 'version:up command added'

4. Increase version when needed

yarn version:up --major

Or via npm:

npm run version:up -- --major

Options

You can pass option name and value with following syntax (remember to put -- before options if you are using npm, with yarn this is not needed):

yarn version:up --flag value
OptionTypeDefault valueDescription
--majorflagIncrease major version:
0.0.0 -> 1.0.0
--minorflagIncrease minor version:
0.0.0 -> 0.1.0
--patchflagIncrease patch version:
0.0.0 -> 0.0.1
--message or -mstring"release ${version}: increase versions and build numbers"Custom commit message.
--pathToPackage './path'string./package.jsonPath to package.json file in your project.
--pathToPlist './path'string./ios/${package.name}/Info.plistPath to Info.plist file (ios project).
--pathToGradle './path'string./android/app/build.gradlePath to build.gradle file (android project).

