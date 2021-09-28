Returns
CFBundleShortVersionString,
CFBundleVersion, and
CFBundleIdentifier on iOS. For Android, returns
versionName,
versionCode, and
applicationId. For Windows, returns the
version properties
major, minor, and build numbers as the appVersion, the
revision number as the buildVersion, and the
name property as the bundleIdentifier.
|Android
|iOS
|Windows
|Example
|appVersion
versionName
CFBundleShortVersionString
Identity[version]
1.0.2
|buildVersion
versionCode
CFBundleVersion
Identity[revision]
42
|bundleIdentifier
applicationId
CFBundleIdentifier
Identity[name]
com.foo.bar.MyApp
Using npm:
npm install react-native-version-info
or using yarn:
yarn add react-native-version-info
react-native link react-native-version-info
iOS: If you are using pods in your project, don't forget to run
pod update.
In your android/settings.gradle file, make the following additions:
include ':react-native-version-info'
project(':react-native-version-info').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-version-info/android')
In your android/app/build.gradle file, add the
:react-native-version-info project as a compile-time dependency:
...
dependencies {
...
implementation project(':react-native-version-info')
}
Update the MainApplication.java file to use
react-native-version-info via the following changes:
import cx.evermeet.versioninfo.RNVersionInfoPackage;
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost(this) {
...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new RNVersionInfoPackage(), // here
);
}
};
...
}
In XCode, in the project navigator:
node_modules/react-native-version-info/ios
.xcodeproj file
In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project.
libRNVersionInfo.a (in subdir
Products) from the VersionInfo project to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries (Note: the library file does not exist yet, thus it will show up as red.)
.xcodeproj file you added before in the project navigator and go the Build Settings tab. Make sure All is toggled on (instead of Basic). Look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains both
$(SRCROOT)/../react-native/React and
$(SRCROOT)/../../React
In your
windows/{app_name}/MainReactNativeHost file add the
RNVersionInfo package to the package list:
using cx.evermeet.versioninfo;
...
protected override List<IReactPackage> Packages => new List<IReactPackage>
{
...
new RNVersionInfoPackage(),
};
Add
RNVersionInfo to your solution
Add
RNVersionInfo to your ReactNative project's references
For a step by step guide visit: https://github.com/Microsoft/react-native-windows/blob/master/docs/LinkingLibrariesWindows.md
A Changelog is included in the package, but also available for viewing in the repo on GitHub.
0.6.2 to
1.0.0?
The package is considered stable. To follow the semantic versioning specification the version had to be set to
1.0.0.
It does. However, please be aware of the following (from the react-native documentation): If your iOS project is using CocoaPods (contains Podfile) and linked library has podspec file, then react-native link will link library using Podfile.
In such a case, don't forget to run
pod update.
import VersionInfo from 'react-native-version-info';
console.log(VersionInfo.appVersion);
console.log(VersionInfo.buildVersion);
console.log(VersionInfo.bundleIdentifier);
MIT