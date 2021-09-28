Returns CFBundleShortVersionString , CFBundleVersion , and CFBundleIdentifier on iOS. For Android, returns versionName , versionCode , and applicationId . For Windows, returns the version properties major, minor, and build numbers as the appVersion, the revision number as the buildVersion, and the name property as the bundleIdentifier.

Android iOS Windows Example appVersion versionName CFBundleShortVersionString Identity[version] 1.0.2 buildVersion versionCode CFBundleVersion Identity[revision] 42 bundleIdentifier applicationId CFBundleIdentifier Identity[name] com.foo.bar.MyApp

Installation

Using npm:

npm install react-native-version-info

or using yarn:

yarn add react-native-version-info

Linking

Automatic

react-native link react-native-version-info

iOS: If you are using pods in your project, don't forget to run pod update .

Manual

Android

In your android/settings.gradle file, make the following additions: include ':react-native-version-info' project( ':react-native-version-info' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-version-info/android' ) In your android/app/build.gradle file, add the :react-native-version-info project as a compile-time dependency: ... dependencies { ... implementation project ( ':react-native-version-info' ) } Update the MainApplication.java file to use react-native-version-info via the following changes: import cx.evermeet.versioninfo.RNVersionInfoPackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost( this ) { ... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new RNVersionInfoPackage(), ); } }; ... }

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator:

Right click Libraries

Add Files to [your project's name]

Go to node_modules/react-native-version-info/ios

Add the .xcodeproj file

In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project.

Add the libRNVersionInfo.a (in subdir Products ) from the VersionInfo project to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries (Note: the library file does not exist yet, thus it will show up as red.)

(in subdir ) from the VersionInfo project to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries (Note: the library file does not exist yet, thus it will show up as red.) Click the .xcodeproj file you added before in the project navigator and go the Build Settings tab. Make sure All is toggled on (instead of Basic). Look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains both $(SRCROOT)/../react-native/React and $(SRCROOT)/../../React

Windows

In your windows/{app_name}/MainReactNativeHost file add the RNVersionInfo package to the package list: using cx.evermeet.versioninfo; ... protected override List<IReactPackage> Packages => new List<IReactPackage> { ... new RNVersionInfoPackage(), }; Add RNVersionInfo to your solution Add RNVersionInfo to your ReactNative project's references

For a step by step guide visit: https://github.com/Microsoft/react-native-windows/blob/master/docs/LinkingLibrariesWindows.md

Changelog

A Changelog is included in the package, but also available for viewing in the repo on GitHub.

FAQ

Why the jump from version 0.6.2 to 1.0.0 ?

The package is considered stable. To follow the semantic versioning specification the version had to be set to 1.0.0 .

Why does Automatic Linking not work for iOS?

It does. However, please be aware of the following (from the react-native documentation): If your iOS project is using CocoaPods (contains Podfile) and linked library has podspec file, then react-native link will link library using Podfile. In such a case, don't forget to run pod update .

Usage

import VersionInfo from 'react-native-version-info' ; console .log(VersionInfo.appVersion); console .log(VersionInfo.buildVersion); console .log(VersionInfo.bundleIdentifier);

License

MIT