A version checker for react-native applications. This library gets the latest app version by parsing google play store, apple app store's app information or custom url. Parsing code is referenced from here

expo

react-native-version-check supports expo! with react-native-version-check-expo

usage

import VersionCheck from 'react-native-version-check-expo' VersionCheck.getCountry().then( country => console .log(country))

Getting started

npm $ npm install react-native-version-check

yarn $ yarn add react-native-version-check

Example

$ git clone https://github.com/kimxogus/react-native-version-check.git $ cd react-native-version-check/example $ yarn $ react-native run-android

Automatic Installation

$ react-native link react-native-version-check

Manual Installation

- iOS - Link Manually

Add .xcodeproj file as library to XCode project. In project navigator, right click Libraries Select Add Files to [PROJECT_NAME] Add the node_modules/react-native-version-check/ios/RNVersionCheck.xcodeproj file

Add the libRNVersionCheck.a from the RNVersionCheck project to your project's Build Phases > Link Binary With Libraries

iOS - CocoaPods Package Manager

Add to your Podfile (assuming it's in ios/Podfile ): pod 'react-native-version-check' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native-version-check'

(assuming it's in ): Reinstall pod with cd ios && pod install && cd ..

- Android

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle :

... include ':react-native-version-check' project ( ':react-native-version-check' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-version-check/android' )

Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle :

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-version-check' ) }

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

...... import io.xogus.reactnative.versioncheck.RNVersionCheckPackage; ...... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { ...... new RNVersionCheckPackage() ...... }

Usage

import { Linking } from 'react-native' ; import VersionCheck from 'react-native-version-check' ; VersionCheck.getCountry() .then( country => console .log(country)); console .log(VersionCheck.getPackageName()); console .log(VersionCheck.getCurrentBuildNumber()); console .log(VersionCheck.getCurrentVersion()); VersionCheck.getLatestVersion() .then( latestVersion => { console .log(latestVersion); }); VersionCheck.getLatestVersion({ provider : 'appStore' }) .then( latestVersion => { console .log(latestVersion); }); VersionCheck.getLatestVersion({ provider : 'playStore' }) .then( latestVersion => { console .log(latestVersion); }); VersionCheck.getLatestVersion() .then( latestVersion => { console .log(latestVersion); }); VersionCheck.getLatestVersion({ forceUpdate : true , provider : () => fetch( 'http://your.own/api' ) .then( r => r.json()) .then( ( {version} ) => version), }).then( latestVersion => { console .log(latestVersion); }); VersionCheck.needUpdate() .then( async res => { console .log(res.isNeeded); if (res.isNeeded) { Linking.openURL(res.storeUrl); } }); VersionCheck.needUpdate({ depth : 2 }).then( res => { console .log(res.isNeeded); }); VersionCheck.needUpdate({ currentVersion : "1.0" , latestVersion : "2.0" }).then( res => { console .log(res.isNeeded); }); VersionCheck.needUpdate({ depth : 1 , currentVersion : "2.1" , latestVersion : "2.0" , }).then( res => { console .log(res.isNeeded); });

Methods

# getCountry() (Promise<country: String>) - Returns device's country code of 2 characters.

# getPackageName() (packageName: String) - Returns package name of app.

# getCurrentBuildNumber() (buildNumber: Number) - Returns current app build number.

# getStoreUrl([option: Object]) (Promise<storeUrl: String>) - Returns url of Play Market or App Store of app.

# getAppStoreUrl([option: Object]) (Promise<storeUrl: String>) - Returns url of App Store of app. Option Field Type Default appID string App ID ignoreErrors boolean true

# getPlayStoreUrl([option: Object]) (Promise<storeUrl: String>) - Returns url of Play Store of app. Option Field Type Default packageName string Package Name ignoreErrors boolean true

# getCurrentVersion() (currentVersion: String) - Returns current app version.

# getLatestVersion([option: Object]) (Promise<latestVersion: String>) - Returns the latest app version parsed from url. Returns null when parsing error occurs. Option Field Type Default forceUpdate boolean false provider string or function provider name or function that returns promise or value of the latest version fetchOptions object isomorphic-fetch options (https://github.github.io/fetch/) ignoreErrors boolean true

needUpdate([option: Object]) (Promise<result: Object>) - Returns an object contains with boolean value whether update needed, current version and latest version. Current and the latest app versions are first split by delimiter, and check each split numbers into depth. Option Field Type Default currentVersion string app's current version from getCurrentVersion() latestVersion string app's latest version from getLatestVersion() depth number Infinity forceUpdate boolean false provider string or function provider name or function that returns promise or value of the latest version fetchOptions object isomorphic-fetch options (https://github.github.io/fetch/) ignoreErrors boolean true Result Field Type isNeeded boolean storeUrl string currentVersion string latestVersion string



License

MIT