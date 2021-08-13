A version checker for react-native applications. This library gets the latest app version by parsing google play store, apple app store's app information or custom url. Parsing code is referenced from here
I have almost zero experience in ios development, and I am no longer working on mobile app development(doing backend and devops works mainly and some web frontend). It makes it hard to maintain this library actively. Hope to have someone to help maintaining react-native-version-check!
react-native-version-check supports expo! with react-native-version-check-expo
// import
import VersionCheck from 'react-native-version-check-expo'
VersionCheck.getCountry().then(country => console.log(country))
$ npm install react-native-version-check
$ yarn add react-native-version-check
$ git clone https://github.com/kimxogus/react-native-version-check.git
$ cd react-native-version-check/example
$ yarn # or npm install
$ react-native run-android # or react-native run-ios
$ react-native link react-native-version-check
Add
.xcodeproj file as library to XCode project.
Add Files to [PROJECT_NAME]
node_modules/react-native-version-check/ios/RNVersionCheck.xcodeproj file
Add the
libRNVersionCheck.a from the
RNVersionCheck project to your project's Build Phases > Link Binary With Libraries
Podfile (assuming it's in
ios/Podfile):
pod 'react-native-version-check', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-version-check'
cd ios && pod install && cd ..
android/settings.gradle:
...
include ':react-native-version-check'
project(':react-native-version-check').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-version-check/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
...
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-version-check')
}
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
......
import io.xogus.reactnative.versioncheck.RNVersionCheckPackage; // <--- HERE
......
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
......
new RNVersionCheckPackage() // <------ HERE
......
}
import { Linking } from 'react-native';
import VersionCheck from 'react-native-version-check';
VersionCheck.getCountry()
.then(country => console.log(country)); // KR
console.log(VersionCheck.getPackageName()); // com.reactnative.app
console.log(VersionCheck.getCurrentBuildNumber()); // 10
console.log(VersionCheck.getCurrentVersion()); // 0.1.1
VersionCheck.getLatestVersion()
.then(latestVersion => {
console.log(latestVersion); // 0.1.2
});
VersionCheck.getLatestVersion({
provider: 'appStore' // for iOS
})
.then(latestVersion => {
console.log(latestVersion); // 0.1.2
});
VersionCheck.getLatestVersion({
provider: 'playStore' // for Android
})
.then(latestVersion => {
console.log(latestVersion); // 0.1.2
});
VersionCheck.getLatestVersion() // Automatically choose profer provider using `Platform.select` by device platform.
.then(latestVersion => {
console.log(latestVersion); // 0.1.2
});
VersionCheck.getLatestVersion({
forceUpdate: true,
provider: () => fetch('http://your.own/api')
.then(r => r.json())
.then(({version}) => version), // You can get latest version from your own api.
}).then(latestVersion =>{
console.log(latestVersion);
});
VersionCheck.needUpdate()
.then(async res => {
console.log(res.isNeeded); // true
if (res.isNeeded) {
Linking.openURL(res.storeUrl); // open store if update is needed.
}
});
VersionCheck.needUpdate({
depth: 2
}).then(res => {
console.log(res.isNeeded);
// false; because first two fields of current and the latest versions are the same as "0.1".
});
VersionCheck.needUpdate({
currentVersion: "1.0",
latestVersion: "2.0"
}).then(res => {
console.log(res.isNeeded); // true
});
VersionCheck.needUpdate({
depth: 1,
currentVersion: "2.1",
latestVersion: "2.0",
}).then(res => {
console.log(res.isNeeded); // false
});
#
getCountry() (Promise<country: String>) - Returns device's country code of 2 characters.
#
getPackageName() (packageName: String) - Returns package name of app.
#
getCurrentBuildNumber() (buildNumber: Number) - Returns current app build number.
#
getStoreUrl([option: Object]) (Promise<storeUrl: String>) - Returns url of Play Market or App Store of app.
#
getAppStoreUrl([option: Object]) (Promise<storeUrl: String>) - Returns url of App Store of app.
Option
|Field
|Type
|Default
|appID
|string
|App ID
|ignoreErrors
|boolean
|true
#
getPlayStoreUrl([option: Object]) (Promise<storeUrl: String>) - Returns url of Play Store of app.
Option
|Field
|Type
|Default
|packageName
|string
|Package Name
|ignoreErrors
|boolean
|true
#
getCurrentVersion() (currentVersion: String) - Returns current app version.
#
getLatestVersion([option: Object]) (Promise<latestVersion: String>) - Returns the latest app version parsed from url. Returns
null when parsing error occurs.
Option
|Field
|Type
|Default
|forceUpdate
|boolean
false
|provider
|string or function
|provider name or function that returns promise or value of the latest version
|fetchOptions
|object
|isomorphic-fetch options (https://github.github.io/fetch/)
|ignoreErrors
|boolean
|true
#
needUpdate([option: Object]) (Promise<result: Object>) - Returns an object contains with boolean value whether update needed, current version and latest version. Current and the latest app versions are first split by delimiter, and check each split numbers into depth.
Option
|Field
|Type
|Default
|currentVersion
|string
|app's current version from getCurrentVersion()
|latestVersion
|string
|app's latest version from getLatestVersion()
|depth
|number
Infinity
|forceUpdate
|boolean
false
|provider
|string or function
|provider name or function that returns promise or value of the latest version
|fetchOptions
|object
|isomorphic-fetch options (https://github.github.io/fetch/)
|ignoreErrors
|boolean
|true
Result
|Field
|Type
|isNeeded
|boolean
|storeUrl
|string
|currentVersion
|string
|latestVersion
|string
MIT