react-native-vector-icons-thomaschaaf

If you find the library useful, please consider sponsoring. Things I have planned is to split up the repo into a monorepo, that would enable individual versioning of icon sets, better performance, smaller bundle and easier for the community to publish their own.
AntDesign by AntFinance (297 icons)
Entypo by Daniel Bruce (411 icons)
EvilIcons by Alexander Madyankin & Roman Shamin (v1.10.1, 70 icons)
Feather by Cole Bemis & Contributors (v4.28.0, 285 icons)
FontAwesome by Dave Gandy (v4.7.0, 675 icons)
FontAwesome 5 by Fonticons, Inc. (v5.13.0, 1588 (free) 7842 (pro) icons)
Fontisto by Kenan Gündoğan (v3.0.4, 615 icons)
Foundation by ZURB, Inc. (v3.0, 283 icons)
Ionicons by Iconic Framework (v5.0.1, 1227 icons)
MaterialIcons by Google, Inc. (v4.0.0, 1547 icons)
MaterialCommunityIcons by MaterialDesignIcons.com (v5.3.45, 5346 icons)
Octicons by Github, Inc. (v8.4.1, 184 icons)
Zocial by Sam Collins (v1.0, 100 icons)
SimpleLineIcons by Sabbir & Contributors (v2.4.1, 189 icons)
$ npm install --save react-native-vector-icons
this guide to get you started.
If you want to use any of the bundled icons, you need to add the icon fonts to your Xcode project. Just follow these steps:
node_modules/react-native-vector-icons and drag the folder
Fonts (or just the ones you want) to your project in Xcode. Make sure your app is checked under "Add to targets" and that "Create groups" is checked if you add the whole folder. Not familiar with Xcode? Try this article
Info.plist and add a property called Fonts provided by application (or
UIAppFonts if Xcode won't autocomplete/not using Xcode) and type in the files you just added. It will look something like this:
Note: you need to recompile your project after adding new fonts, also ensure that they also appear under Copy Bundle Resources in Build Phases.
If you want to use
getImageSource/
getImageSourceSync, then you need to add
RNVectorIcons.xcodeproj to Libraries and add
libRNVectorIcons.a to Link Binary With Libraries under Build Phases. More info and screenshots about how to do this is available in the React Native documentation.
react-native link
$ react-native link react-native-vector-icons
Note: Some users are having trouble using this method, try one of the others if you are too.
Add the following to your
Podfile and run
pod update:
pod 'RNVectorIcons', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons'
Edit
Info.plist as described above.
If you are using
use_frameworks! in your
Podfile you instead need to dynamically load the icon font by doing
Icon.loadFont() when boostrapping your application.
Note: You must be consuming React itself via CocoaPods for this to work, see React Native documentation on how to set that up.
This method has the advantage of fonts being copied from this module at build time so that the fonts and JS are always in sync, making upgrades painless.
Edit
android/app/build.gradle ( NOT
android/build.gradle ) and add the following:
apply from: "../../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons/fonts.gradle"
To customize the files being copied, add the following instead:
project.ext.vectoricons = [
iconFontNames: [ 'MaterialIcons.ttf', 'EvilIcons.ttf' ] // Name of the font files you want to copy
]
apply from: "../../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons/fonts.gradle"
Fonts folder to
android/app/src/main/assets/fonts (note lowercase fonts folder).
getImageSource support
These steps are optional and only needed if you want to use the
Icon.getImageSource function.
Edit
android/settings.gradle to look like this (without the +):
rootProject.name = 'MyApp'
include ':app'
+ include ':react-native-vector-icons'
+ project(':react-native-vector-icons').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons/android')
Edit
android/app/build.gradle (note: app folder) to look like this:
apply plugin: 'com.android.application'
android {
...
}
dependencies {
compile fileTree(dir: 'libs', include: ['*.jar'])
compile "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:23.0.1"
compile "com.facebook.react:react-native:+" // From node_modules
+ compile project(':react-native-vector-icons')
}
Edit your
MainApplication.java (deep in
android/app/src/main/java/...) to look like this (note two places to edit):
package com.myapp;
+ import com.oblador.vectoricons.VectorIconsPackage;
....
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage()
+ , new VectorIconsPackage()
);
}
}
react-native-macos
node_modules/react-native-vector-icons and drag the folder
Fonts to your project in Xcode. Make sure your app is checked under "Add to targets" and that "Create folder references" is checked.
Info.plist and add a property called Application fonts resource path (or
ATSApplicationFontsPath if Xcode won't autocomplete/not using Xcode) and type
Fonts as the value.
Note: you need to recompile your project after adding new fonts, also ensure that the
Fonts folder also appear under Copy Bundle Resources in Build Phases.
react-native-windows
Note: you need to recompile your project after adding new fonts.
In your webpack configuration file, add a section to handle ttf files using url-loader (or file-loader)
{
test: /\.ttf$/,
loader: "url-loader", // or directly file-loader
include: path.resolve(__dirname, "node_modules/react-native-vector-icons"),
},
Then consume those files in your JavaScript entry point to get the bundled url and inject a style tag in your page:
// Use prebuilt version of RNVI in dist folder
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/dist/FontAwesome';
// Generate required css
import iconFont from 'react-native-vector-icons/Fonts/FontAwesome.ttf';
const iconFontStyles = `@font-face {
src: url(${iconFont});
font-family: FontAwesome;
}`;
// Create stylesheet
const style = document.createElement('style');
style.type = 'text/css';
if (style.styleSheet) {
style.styleSheet.cssText = iconFontStyles;
} else {
style.appendChild(document.createTextNode(iconFontStyles));
}
// Inject stylesheet
document.head.appendChild(style);
Upgrading this package often requires the font files linked to your projects to be updated as well. If the automatic linking works for you, running this again should update the fonts. Otherwise you need to follow the steps outlined in the installation section.
Icon Component
You can either use one of the bundled icons above or roll your own custom font.
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome';
const myIcon = <Icon name="rocket" size={30} color="#900" />;
Any Text property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
size
|Size of the icon, can also be passed as
fontSize in the style object.
12
name
|What icon to show, see Icon Explorer app or one of the links above.
|None
color
|Color of the icon.
|Inherited
|Prop
|Description
getFontFamily
|Returns the font family that is currently used to retrieve icons as text. Usage:
const fontFamily = Icon.getFontFamily()
getImageSource
|Returns a promise that resolving to the source of a bitmap version of the icon for use with
Image component et al. Usage:
const source = await Icon.getImageSource(name, size, color)
getImageSourceSync
|Same as
getImageSource but synchronous. Usage:
const source = Icon.getImageSourceSync(name, size, color)
getRawGlyphMap
|Returns the raw glyph map of the icon set. Usage:
const glyphMap = Icon.getRawGlyphMap()
hasIcon
|Checks if the name is valid in current icon set. Usage:
const isNameValid = Icon.hasIcon(name)
Since
Icon builds on top of the
Text component, most style properties will work as expected, you might find it useful to play around with these:
backgroundColor
borderWidth
borderColor
borderRadius
padding
margin
color
fontSize
NOTE: On android
Text doesn't currently support
border* styles, to circumvent this simply wrap your
Icon with a
View.
By combining some of these you can create for example :
Icon.Button Component
A convenience component for creating buttons with an icon on the left side.
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome';
const myButton = (
<Icon.Button
name="facebook"
backgroundColor="#3b5998"
onPress={this.loginWithFacebook}
>
Login with Facebook
</Icon.Button>
);
const customTextButton = (
<Icon.Button name="facebook" backgroundColor="#3b5998">
<Text style={{ fontFamily: 'Arial', fontSize: 15 }}>
Login with Facebook
</Text>
</Icon.Button>
);
Any
Text,
TouchableHighlight or
TouchableWithoutFeedback property in addition to these:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
color
|Text and icon color, use
iconStyle or nest a
Text component if you need different colors.
white
size
|Icon size.
20
iconStyle
|Styles applied to the icon only, good for setting margins or a different color. Note: use
iconStyle for margins or expect unstable behaviour.
{marginRight: 10}
backgroundColor
|Background color of the button.
#007AFF
borderRadius
|Border radius of the button, set to
0 to disable.
5
onPress
|A function called when the button is pressed.
|None
Convenient way to plug this in into other components that rely on bitmap images rather than scalable vector icons. Takes the arguments
name,
size and
color as described above.
Icon.getImageSource('user', 20, 'red').then(source =>
this.setState({ userIcon: source })
);
Alternatively you may use the synchronous method
Icon.getImageSourceSync to avoid rendering glitches. Keep in mind that this method is blocking and might incur performance penalties. Subsequent calls will use cache however.
Some fonts today use multiple styles, FontAwesome 5 for example, which is supported by this library. The usage is pretty much the same as the standard
Icon component:
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome5';
const myIcon1 = <Icon name="comments" size={30} color="#900" />; // Defaults to regular
const myIcon2 = <Icon name="comments" size={30} color="#900" solid />;
const myIcon3 = <Icon name="comments" size={30} color="#900" light />; // Only in FA5 Pro
All static methods from
Icon is supported by multi-styled fonts.
|Prop
|Description
getFontFamily
|Returns the font family that is currently used to retrieve icons as text. Usage:
const fontFamily = Icon.getFontFamily(style)
getImageSource
|Returns a promise that resolving to the source of a bitmap version of the icon for use with
Image component et al. Usage:
const source = await Icon.getImageSource(name, size, color)
getImageSourceSync
|Same as
getImageSource but synchronous. Usage:
const source = Icon.getImageSourceSync(name, size, color)
getRawGlyphMap
|Returns the raw glyph map of the icon set. Usage:
const glyphMap = Icon.getRawGlyphMap(style)
hasIcon
|Checks if the name is valid in current icon set. Usage:
const isNameValid = Icon.hasIcon(name, style)
getStyledIconSet
|Use this to get a
Icon component for a single style. Usage.
const StyledIcon = Icon.getStyledIconSet(style)
If no style argument is passed (or if it's invalid) the methods will default to a pre-defineds fallback.
Icon.Button is supported, usage is just like
Icon:
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome5';
const myButton = (
<Icon.Button name="facebook" onPress={this.loginWithFacebook} solid>
Login with Facebook
</Icon.Button>
);
createIconSet(glyphMap, fontFamily[, fontFile])
Returns your own custom font based on the
glyphMap where the key is the icon name and the value is either a UTF-8 character or it's character code.
fontFamily is the name of the font NOT the filename. Open the font in Font Book.app or similar to learn the name. Optionally pass the third
fontFile argument for android support, it should be the custom font file name.
import { createIconSet } from 'react-native-vector-icons';
const glyphMap = { 'icon-name': 1234, test: '∆' };
const Icon = createIconSet(glyphMap, 'FontName', 'font-name.ttf');
createIconSetFromFontello(config[, fontFamily[, fontFile]])
Convenience method to create a custom font based on a fontello config file. Don't forget to import the font as described above and drop the
config.json somewhere convenient in your project.
import { createIconSetFromFontello } from 'react-native-vector-icons';
import fontelloConfig from './config.json';
const Icon = createIconSetFromFontello(fontelloConfig);
createIconSetFromIcoMoon(config[, fontFamily[, fontFile]])
import { createIconSetFromIcoMoon } from 'react-native-vector-icons';
import icoMoonConfig from './selection.json';
const Icon = createIconSetFromIcoMoon(
icoMoonConfig,
'LineAwesome',
'line-awesome.ttf'
);
Make sure you're using the Download option in IcoMoon, and use the
.json file that's included in the
.zip you've downloaded. You'll also need to import the
.ttf font file into your project, following the instructions above.
createMultiStyleIconSet(styles [, options])
import { createMultiStyleIconSet } from 'react-native-vector-icons';
/*
* This is just example code, you are free to
* design your glyphmap and styles to your liking
*/
import glyphmap from './glyphmap.json';
/*
* glyphmap = {
* "style1": [
* "hello",
* "world"
* ],
* "style2": [
* "foo",
* "bar"
* ]
* }
*/
const glyphKeys = Object.keys(glyphmap); /* ["style1", "style2"] */
const options = {
defaultStyle: 'style1',
glyphValidator: (name, style) => glyphKeys.indexOf(name) !== -1,
fallbackFamily: (name) => {
for (let i = 0; i < glyphKeys.length; i++) {
const style = glyphKeys[i];
if (glyphmap[style].indexOf(name) !== -1) {
return style;
}
}
/* Always return some family */
return glyphKeys[0];
}
};
/*
* The styles object consits of keys, which will be
* used as the styles later, and objects which are
* used as style objects for the font. The style
* should have unique characteristics for each font
* in order to ensure that the right one will be
* chosen. FontAwesome 5 uses font weight since
* 5.7.0 in order to diffirentiate the styles but
* other properties (like fontFamily) can be used.
* It's just a standard RN style object.
*/
const styles = {
style1: {
fontWeight: '700'
},
style2: {
fontWeight: '100'
}
};
const Icon = createMultiStyleIconSet(styles, options);
/* Uses default style (style1) */
<Icon name={'hello'} />
<Icon name={'world'} style1 />
/* Default style is style1 but this will fall back to style2 */
<Icon name={'foo'} />
/* This will also fall back to style2 */
<Icon name={'foo'} style1 />
/* Regular use of style2 */
<Icon name={'bar'} style2 />
|option
|Description
|default
|defaultStyle
|The name of the style to be used if no style is supplied during rendering.
Object.keys(styles)[0]
|fallbackFamily
|Function for selecting a family if a glyph is not available. The function should accept the
name of the glyph as a parameter. Returns the name if the family.
(name) => Object.keys(styles)[0]
|glyphValidator
|Function for validating that a glyph is available for a chosen style. It has
name and
style as parameters, in that order. Returns
true if the glyph is valid or
false if it's not.
(name, style) => true
You have to manually make a reference of your
.ttf on your xcodeproj
Resources folder and in
Info.plist.
React Native comes with an amazing animation library called
Animated. To use it with an icon, simply create an animated component with this line:
const AnimatedIcon = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(Icon). You can also use the higher level animation library react-native-animatable.
Try the
IconExplorer project in
Examples/IconExplorer folder, there you can also search for any icon.
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/Ionicons';
function ExampleView(props) {
return <Icon name="ios-person" size={30} color="#4F8EF7" />;
}
Since
TabBarIOS was removed from core in favor of @react-navigation/bottom-tabs, it is also removed as a convenience component from this library. Simply use the
Icon instead, but don't forget to import and link to this project as described above first.
Below is an example taken from
react-navigation:
import { createBottomTabNavigator } from '@react-navigation/bottom-tabs';
import MaterialCommunityIcons from 'react-native-vector-icons/MaterialCommunityIcons';
const Tab = createBottomTabNavigator();
function MyTabs() {
return (
<Tab.Navigator
initialRouteName="Feed"
tabBarOptions={{
activeTintColor: '#e91e63',
}}
>
<Tab.Screen
name="Feed"
component={Feed}
options={{
tabBarLabel: 'Home',
tabBarIcon: ({ color, size }) => (
<MaterialCommunityIcons name="home" color={color} size={size} />
),
}}
/>
<Tab.Screen
name="Notifications"
component={Notifications}
options={{
tabBarLabel: 'Updates',
tabBarIcon: ({ color, size }) => (
<MaterialCommunityIcons name="bell" color={color} size={size} />
),
tabBarBadge: 3,
}}
/>
<Tab.Screen
name="Profile"
component={Profile}
options={{
tabBarLabel: 'Profile',
tabBarIcon: ({ color, size }) => (
<MaterialCommunityIcons name="account" color={color} size={size} />
),
}}
/>
</Tab.Navigator>
);
}
Since
ToolbarAndroid was removed from core, it is also removed as a convenience component from this library. Simply use
getImageSourceSync instead, but don't forget to import and link to this project as described above first.
import ToolbarAndroid from '@react-native-community/toolbar-android';
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/Ionicons';
const navIcon = Icon.getImageSourceSync('md-arrow-back', 24, 'white');
const overflowIcon = Icon.getImageSourceSync('md-more', 24, 'white');
const settingsIcon = Icon.getImageSourceSync('md-settings', 30, 'white');
const twitterIcon = Icon.getImageSourceSync('logo-twitter', 25, '#4099FF');
function ToolbarView(props) {
return (
<ToolbarAndroid
title="Home"
titleColor="white"
navIcon={navIcon}
onIconClicked={props.navigator.pop}
actions={[
{
title: 'Settings',
icon: settingsIcon,
show: 'always',
},
{
title: 'Follow me on Twitter',
icon: twitterIcon,
show: 'ifRoom',
},
]}
overflowIcon={overflowIcon}
/>
);
}
import { Text } from 'react-native';
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/Ionicons';
function ExampleView(props) {
return (
<Text>
Lorem <Icon name="ios-book" color="#4F8EF7" /> Ipsum
</Text>
);
}
If you already have an icon font with associated CSS file then you can easily generate a icon set with the
generate-icon script.
./node_modules/.bin/generate-icon path/to/styles.css --componentName=MyIcon --fontFamily=myicon > Components/MyIcon.js
Any flags not listed below, like
--componentName and
--fontFamily, will be passed on to the template.
-p,
--prefix
CSS selector prefix [default: ".icon-"]
-t,
--template
Template in lodash format [default: "./template/iconSet.tpl"]
For default template please provide
--componentName and
--fontFamily.
-o,
--output
Save output to file, defaults to STDOUT
android/app/src/main/assets/fonts.
rm -rf android/app/build.
.ttf on your xcodeproj
Resources folder.
Info.plist, if you've added the whole folder and it's blue in color, then you need to add it to the path.
rm -rf ios/build
Both npm and android file hierarchies tend to get very deep and even worse when you combine them. Since Windows file system has a max length, long file name addresses will result in numerous errors including
Execution failed for task ':react-native-vector-icons:processReleaseResources'. So try to keep the path to your project folder as short as possible.
You probably didn't update the font files linked to your native project after upgrading. However, this only applies to Android targets since iOS bundles the fonts when building the app (try to clean your build from Xcode if the problem exists). On android you can relink the project or you manually update the fonts. To have them automatically synced use the gradle approach.
Sometimes vendors decides to remove some icons from newer releases, this has nothing to do with this package. If you depend on an older version of a font you can add it as a custom font.
This project is licenced under the MIT License.
Any bundled fonts are copyright to their respective authors and mostly under MIT or SIL OFL.