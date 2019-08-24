A simple wrapper around the native iOS and Android UUID classes. Exposes a single method, getRandomUUID .

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-uuid-generator --save

$ react-native link react-native-uuid-generator

Usage

This library supports both callback and promise interfaces.

import UUIDGenerator from 'react-native-uuid-generator' ; UUIDGenerator.getRandomUUID( ( uuid ) => { console .log(uuid); }); UUIDGenerator.getRandomUUID().then( ( uuid ) => { console .log(uuid); });

Manual installation

If the react-native link command doesn't work, you can also install the native components of this library manually.

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-uuid-generator and add RNUUIDGenerator.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNUUIDGenerator.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import io.github.traviskn.rnuuidgenerator.RNUUIDGeneratorPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNUUIDGeneratorPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-uuid-generator' project( ':react-native-uuid-generator' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-uuid-generator/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project ( ':react-native-uuid-generator' )

Upgrading

See the changelog for instructions on upgrading to the latest version.

Example

Check out the example app included in the github repo to see the UUID Generator in action! I assume you already have the react-native-cli installed, as well as the required iOS or Android dependencies.

git clone https://github.com/Traviskn/react-native-uuid-generator.git cd react-native-uuid-generator/example npm install