rnu

react-native-uuid-generator

by Travis Nuttall
6.1.1 (see all)

UUID generator for React Native utilizing native iOS and Android UUID classes

Readme

react-native-uuid-generator

npm version downloads

A simple wrapper around the native iOS and Android UUID classes. Exposes a single method, getRandomUUID.

Example App Screen Capture

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-uuid-generator --save

$ react-native link react-native-uuid-generator

Usage

This library supports both callback and promise interfaces.

import UUIDGenerator from 'react-native-uuid-generator';

// Callback interface
UUIDGenerator.getRandomUUID((uuid) => {
  console.log(uuid);
});
// => "42A8A87A-F71C-446B-B81D-0CD16A709625"

// Promise interface
UUIDGenerator.getRandomUUID().then((uuid) => {
  console.log(uuid);
});
// => "BD6120BD-3612-4D56-8957-99F5D6F02C52"

Manual installation

If the react-native link command doesn't work, you can also install the native components of this library manually.

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-uuid-generator and add RNUUIDGenerator.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNUUIDGenerator.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)<

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
  • Add import io.github.traviskn.rnuuidgenerator.RNUUIDGeneratorPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNUUIDGeneratorPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
      include ':react-native-uuid-generator'
  project(':react-native-uuid-generator').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,   '../node_modules/react-native-uuid-generator/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      compile project(':react-native-uuid-generator')

Upgrading

See the changelog for instructions on upgrading to the latest version.

Example

Check out the example app included in the github repo to see the UUID Generator in action! I assume you already have the react-native-cli installed, as well as the required iOS or Android dependencies.

git clone https://github.com/Traviskn/react-native-uuid-generator.git

cd react-native-uuid-generator/example
npm install

Use react-native run-ios or react-native run-android to run the example.

