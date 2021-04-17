openbase logo
rnu

react-native-uuid

by Eugene Hauptmann
2.0.1 (see all)

UUID generation for react-native.

Readme

react-native-uuid

react-native-uuid is a zero-dependency TypeScript implementation of RFC4122 standard A Universally Unique IDentifier (UUID) URN Namespace. Please note, this library uses pseudo random generator based on top of Math.random. New version with hardware support is WIP.

Heavily inspired by:

Huge thanks to Randy Coulman for the early version of a code.

Getting started

Use this steps to install and create UUIDs. Example projec is available here

1. Install

npm install react-native-uuid

2. Create a UUID

import uuid from 'react-native-uuid';
uuid.v4(); // ⇨ '11edc52b-2918-4d71-9058-f7285e29d894'

Documentation

Methods documentation is available here

Troubleshooting

Previous version has been based on randombytes that is not compatible with react-native out of the box. Please submit an issue if you found a bug.

react-native-uuid for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of react-native-uuid and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source packages you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact packages you use. Learn more.

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

Sponsorship

Thank you to our sponsors:

Reactive Lions™

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016-2021 Eugene Hauptmann

