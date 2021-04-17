react-native-uuid is a zero-dependency TypeScript implementation of RFC4122 standard A Universally Unique IDentifier (UUID) URN Namespace. Please note, this library uses pseudo random generator based on top of Math.random . New version with hardware support is WIP.

Heavily inspired by:

Huge thanks to Randy Coulman for the early version of a code.

Getting started

Use this steps to install and create UUIDs. Example projec is available here

1. Install

npm install react-native-uuid

2. Create a UUID

import uuid from 'react-native-uuid' ; uuid.v4();

Documentation

Methods documentation is available here

Troubleshooting

Previous version has been based on randombytes that is not compatible with react-native out of the box. Please submit an issue if you found a bug.

react-native-uuid for enterprise

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016-2021 Eugene Hauptmann