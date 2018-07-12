React Native Module for NSUserDefaults

This library is especially helpful for hybrid apps that already make use of [NSUserDefaults standardUserDefaults] and would like to read or write to it from within their React components.

Add it to your project

Run npm install react-native-userdefaults-ios --save Open your project in XCode, right click on Libraries and click Add Files to "Your Project Name" . Select the RNUserDefaultsIOS.xcodeproj file in the node_modules/react-native-userdefaults-ios folder and click Add In the Xcode Project Navigator, select your project and add libRNUserDefaultsIOS.a from the Libraries/RNUserDefaultsIOS.xcodeproj/Products folder to Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries . Follow the implementation example below...

Example

var UserDefaults = require ( 'react-native-userdefaults-ios' );

Writing to standardUserDefaults

var arr = [ '1' , '2' , '3' ]; UserDefaults.setArrayForKey(arr, 'keyForMyArray' ) .then( result => { console .log(result); }); UserDefaults.setStringForKey( 'myString' , 'keyForMyString' ) .then( result => { console .log(result); }); var obj = { name : 'Dave' }; UserDefaults.setObjectForKey(obj, 'keyForMyObject' ) .then( result => { console .log(result); }); UserDefaults.setBoolForKey( true , 'keyForMyBool' ) .then( result => { console .log(result); }); UserDefaults.removeItemForKey( 'keyOfItemToRemove' ) .then( result => { console .log(result); });

Reading from standardUserDefaults

UserDefaults.arrayForKey( 'keyForMyArray' ) .then( array => { array.forEach( item => { console .log(item); }); }); UserDefaults.stringForKey( 'keyForMyString' ) .then( string => { console .log(string); }); UserDefaults.objectForKey( 'keyForMyObject' ) .then( obj => { console .log(obj); }); UserDefaults.boolForKey( 'keyForMyBool' ) .then( bool => { console .log(bool); });

Todos for 1.0 release

Implement dataForKey:

Implement Implement stringArrayForKey:

Implement Implement setFloat:forKey:

Implement Implement floatForKey:

Implement Implement setInteger:forKey:

Implement Implement integerForKey:

Implement Implement setDouble:forKey:

Implement Implement doubleForKey:

Implement Implement setURL:forKey:

Implement Implement URLForKey:

Implement Implement NSUserDefaultsDidChangeNotification

Todos for 0.1.0 release - DONE!