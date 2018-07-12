React Native Module for NSUserDefaults
This library is especially helpful for hybrid apps that already make use of
[NSUserDefaults standardUserDefaults] and would like to read or write to it from within their React components.
npm install react-native-userdefaults-ios --save
Libraries and click
Add Files to "Your Project Name".
RNUserDefaultsIOS.xcodeproj file in the
node_modules/react-native-userdefaults-ios folder and click
Add
libRNUserDefaultsIOS.a from the
Libraries/RNUserDefaultsIOS.xcodeproj/Products folder to
Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries.
// Require the library...
var UserDefaults = require('react-native-userdefaults-ios');
standardUserDefaults
//Set an Array...
var arr = ['1', '2', '3'];
UserDefaults.setArrayForKey(arr, 'keyForMyArray')
.then(result => {
console.log(result);
});
// Set a String...
UserDefaults.setStringForKey('myString', 'keyForMyString')
.then(result => {
console.log(result);
});
//Set an Object...
var obj = {
name: 'Dave'
};
UserDefaults.setObjectForKey(obj, 'keyForMyObject')
.then(result => {
console.log(result);
});
//Set a boolean value...
UserDefaults.setBoolForKey(true, 'keyForMyBool')
.then(result => {
console.log(result);
});
//Remove an item (works for any type)...
UserDefaults.removeItemForKey('keyOfItemToRemove')
.then(result => {
console.log(result);
});
standardUserDefaults
// Get an array for a given key...
UserDefaults.arrayForKey('keyForMyArray')
.then(array => {
//Do something with the returned array...
array.forEach(item => {
console.log(item);
});
});
// Get a string for a given key...
UserDefaults.stringForKey('keyForMyString')
.then(string => {
//Do something with the returned string...
console.log(string);
});
// Get an object for a given key...
UserDefaults.objectForKey('keyForMyObject')
.then(obj => {
//Do something with the returned object...
console.log(obj);
});
// Get a boolean value for a given key...
UserDefaults.boolForKey('keyForMyBool')
.then(bool => {
//Do something with the returned boolean value...
console.log(bool);
});
dataForKey:
stringArrayForKey:
setFloat:forKey:
floatForKey:
setInteger:forKey:
integerForKey:
setDouble:forKey:
doubleForKey:
setURL:forKey:
URLForKey:
NSUserDefaultsDidChangeNotification
arrayForKey:
stringForKey:
setObject:forKey:
objectForKey:
removeObjectForKey:
dictionaryForKey: Note: This was taken care of with
objectForKey since in JS an Object is a Dictionary in Obj-C
setBool:forKey:
boolForKey: