when you want to store some small ,insensitive and permanent information in your app
npm install react-native-user-defaults
Libraries, then click
Add Files..., select
node_modules -> react-native-user-defaults -> RCTUserDefaults.xcodeproj
Build Phases -> Link Binary... -> Add items -> libRCTUserDefaults.a
If you are not clear about the step 2 and 3, you can check react-native official doc , follow the step 1 and 2 in the official doc.
In objective-c and swift, you have to use specific method for specific type, like
setObject and
stringForKey. But in react-native, I believe that all you need is just
set and
get.
Every method supports
callback and
promise
import userDefaults from 'react-native-user-defaults'
set({String}, {String, Number, Bool, Object, Array}, [,suiteName] [,callback])
Example:
userDefaults.set("key1", "valueIsString")
.then(data => console.log(data)) // Save success
userDefaults.set("key2", [1, true], "group.com.company.app", (err, data) => {
if(!err) console.log(data) // Save success
})
get({String} [,suiteName] [,callback])
Example:
userDefaults.get("key1")
.then(data => console.log(data)) // value for the key1
userDefaults.get("key2", "group.com.company.app", (err, data) => {
if(!err) console.log(data) // value for the key2
})
remove({String} [,suiteName] [,callback])
Example:
userDefaults.remove("key1")
.then(data => console.log(data)) // Remove success
empty([suiteName] [,callback])
Example:
userDefaults.empty()
.then(data => console.log(data)) // Empty success
set('key1', '12'), then
get('key1'), you will get
12, not
'12', I don't take this as a bug so that we can use this component more conveniently. If you don't think so, tell me.
MIT