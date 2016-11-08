When to use UserDefaults

when you want to store some small ,insensitive and permanent information in your app

Installation

npm install react-native-user-defaults open xcode, right click on Libraries , then click Add Files... , select node_modules -> react-native-user-defaults -> RCTUserDefaults.xcodeproj still in xcode, select main project file, then Build Phases -> Link Binary... -> Add items -> libRCTUserDefaults.a

If you are not clear about the step 2 and 3, you can check react-native official doc , follow the step 1 and 2 in the official doc.

Usage

In objective-c and swift, you have to use specific method for specific type, like setObject and stringForKey . But in react-native, I believe that all you need is just set and get .

Every method supports callback and promise

import userDefaults from 'react-native-user-defaults'

Set information for a key

set ({ String }, { String , Number , Bool, Object , Array }, [,suiteName] [,callback]) Example: userDefaults.set( "key1" , "valueIsString" ) .then( data => console .log(data)) userDefaults.set( "key2" , [ 1 , true ], "group.com.company.app" , ( err, data ) => { if (!err) console .log(data) })

Get information of a key

get ({ String } [,suiteName] [,callback]) Example: userDefaults.get( "key1" ) .then( data => console .log(data)) userDefaults.get( "key2" , "group.com.company.app" , ( err, data ) => { if (!err) console .log(data) })

Remove an item

remove({ String } [,suiteName] [,callback]) Example : userDefaults.remove( "key1" ) .then( data => console .log(data))

Empty all items which are not default(APP default settings will be reserved)

empty([suiteName] [,callback]) Example : userDefaults.empty() .then( data => console .log(data))

Troubleshooting

No tests? I have tested all methods, I promise. I've checked other famous react-native components, they all don't have tests, I think we are all seeking a way of formal tests. Why not swift? I wrote this in swift at the beginning, but I find it's hard for others and even myself to integrate it into an existed project. Type bug? if you set('key1', '12') , then get('key1') , you will get 12 , not '12' , I don't take this as a bug so that we can use this component more conveniently. If you don't think so, tell me.

License

MIT