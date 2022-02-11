openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnu

react-native-user-agent

by Anton Bebnev
2.1.0 (see all)

Library that helps you to get mobile application user agent and web view user agent strings

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native User Agent

Platforms Supported

  • iOS
  • Android

Getting Started Guide

  1. Add react-native-user-agent to your dependencies
yarn add react-native-user-agent

or, for npm use

npm install react-native-user-agent --save
  1. Link native dependencies

2.1 react-native >= 0.60

Autolinking will take care of the link step, but for iOS, don't forget to run pod install in ios/ folder

If you haven't set up cocoapods yet, please refer to that article

2.2 react-native < 0.60

You have to call link command manualy:

react-native link react-native-user-agent

For manual linking, please refer to:

Usage

import UserAgent from 'react-native-user-agent';

UserAgent.getUserAgent(); //synchronous

UserAgent.getWebViewUserAgent() //asynchronous
    .then(ua => {})
    .catch(e => {})

Examples:

SystemUser-AgentWebView User-Agent
iOSapplication-name/1.6.4.176 CFNetwork/897.15 Darwin/17.5.0 (iPhone/6s iOS/11.3)Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 11_3 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/605.1.15 (KHTML, like Gecko) Mobile/15E217
Androidapplication-name/1.6.7.42 Dalvik/2.1.0 (Linux; U; Android 5.1.1; Android SDK built for x86 Build/LMY48X)Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.1.1; Android SDK built for x86 Build/LMY48X) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0 Chrome/39.0.0.0 Mobile Safari/537.36

Additionally module returns a set of constants, that are used in user agent string building.

For iOS:

  • systemName
  • systemVersion
  • applicationName
  • applicationVersion
  • buildNumber
  • darwinVersion
  • cfnetworkVersion
  • deviceName deprecated
  • modelName

For Android:

  • systemName
  • systemVersion
  • applicationName
  • applicationVersion
  • buildNumber

Versioning

Breaking History:

  • 2.3.1
    • fix android gradle script
  • 2.3.0
    • unification for ios device names
    • fix android gradle script
    • add types definition
  • 2.1.0 - support for tvos
  • 2.0.0 - supports autolinking, native code refactoring, removes UIWebView, getWebViewUserAgent() returns promise
  • 1.0.6 - First release

License

MIT. Copyright (c) 2018 Anton Bebnev.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial