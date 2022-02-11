React Native User Agent

Platforms Supported

iOS

iOS Android

Getting Started Guide

Add react-native-user-agent to your dependencies

yarn add react-native-user-agent

or, for npm use

npm install react-native-user-agent --save

Link native dependencies

2.1 react-native >= 0.60

Autolinking will take care of the link step, but for iOS, don't forget to run pod install in ios/ folder

If you haven't set up cocoapods yet, please refer to that article

2.2 react-native < 0.60

You have to call link command manualy:

react-native link react-native-user-agent

For manual linking, please refer to:

Usage

import UserAgent from 'react-native-user-agent' ; UserAgent.getUserAgent(); UserAgent.getWebViewUserAgent() .then( ua => {}) .catch( e => {})

System User-Agent WebView User-Agent iOS application-name/1.6.4.176 CFNetwork/897.15 Darwin/17.5.0 (iPhone/6s iOS/11.3) Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 11_3 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/605.1.15 (KHTML, like Gecko) Mobile/15E217 Android application-name/1.6.7.42 Dalvik/2.1.0 (Linux; U; Android 5.1.1; Android SDK built for x86 Build/LMY48X) Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.1.1; Android SDK built for x86 Build/LMY48X) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0 Chrome/39.0.0.0 Mobile Safari/537.36

Additionally module returns a set of constants, that are used in user agent string building.

For iOS:

systemName

systemVersion

applicationName

applicationVersion

buildNumber

darwinVersion

cfnetworkVersion

deviceName deprecated

modelName

For Android:

systemName

systemVersion

applicationName

applicationVersion

buildNumber

Versioning

Breaking History:

2.3.1 fix android gradle script

2.3.0 unification for ios device names fix android gradle script add types definition

2.1.0 - support for tvos

2.0.0 - supports autolinking, native code refactoring, removes UIWebView, getWebViewUserAgent() returns promise

returns promise 1.0.6 - First release

License

MIT. Copyright (c) 2018 Anton Bebnev.