yarn add react-native-user-agent
or, for npm use
npm install react-native-user-agent --save
2.1 react-native >= 0.60
Autolinking will take care of the link step, but for iOS, don't forget to run
pod install in
ios/ folder
If you haven't set up cocoapods yet, please refer to that article
2.2 react-native < 0.60
You have to call
link command manualy:
react-native link react-native-user-agent
For manual linking, please refer to:
import UserAgent from 'react-native-user-agent';
UserAgent.getUserAgent(); //synchronous
UserAgent.getWebViewUserAgent() //asynchronous
.then(ua => {})
.catch(e => {})
|System
|User-Agent
|WebView User-Agent
|iOS
|application-name/1.6.4.176 CFNetwork/897.15 Darwin/17.5.0 (iPhone/6s iOS/11.3)
|Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 11_3 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/605.1.15 (KHTML, like Gecko) Mobile/15E217
|Android
|application-name/1.6.7.42 Dalvik/2.1.0 (Linux; U; Android 5.1.1; Android SDK built for x86 Build/LMY48X)
|Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 5.1.1; Android SDK built for x86 Build/LMY48X) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0 Chrome/39.0.0.0 Mobile Safari/537.36
Additionally module returns a set of constants, that are used in user agent string building.
For iOS:
For Android:
Breaking History:
getWebViewUserAgent() returns promise
MIT. Copyright (c) 2018 Anton Bebnev.