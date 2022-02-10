Parses text and wraps URLs , transform the url to a beautiful link preview

Getting started 🐜

$ npm install react-native-url-preview --save

Usage 🐜

import RNUrlPreview from 'react-native-url-preview' ; < RNUrlPreview text = { " any text to be parsed , https: // www.youtube.com / watch ? v = Kmiw4FYTg2U "}/>

Please refer to the react-native-url-preview example provided to see how react-native-url-preview can be used .

Customization 🐜

Parameter Required? Default Type Description text YES Null string The text that is parsed and where the URL is retrieved title NO True Boolean determine whether the URL title is displyed or not description NO True Boolean determine whether the URL description is displyed or not titleStyle NO defaultStyle style self explanatory i believe containerStyle NO defaultStyle style you can pass a custom container style imageStyle NO defaultStyle style you can pass a custom image style faviconStyle NO defaultStyle style you can pass a custom favicon style textContainerStyle NO defaultStyle style you can pass a custom style for the text container descriptionStyle NO defaultStyle style self explanatory i believe titleNumberOfLines NO 2 number self explanatory i believe descriptionNumberOfLines NO Ipad?4:3 number self explanatory i believe imageProps NO { resizeMode: "contain"} object you can pass a custom props to image requestOptions NO {} object pass additional options to url preview request onLoad NO () => {} function callback called when url preview data is loaded onError NO () => {} function callback called if url preview fails to load

Credits 🐜