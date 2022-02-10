Parses text and wraps URLs , transform the url to a beautiful link preview
$ npm install react-native-url-preview --save
import RNUrlPreview from 'react-native-url-preview';
<RNUrlPreview text={"any text to be parsed , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kmiw4FYTg2U"}/>
Please refer to the react-native-url-preview example provided to see how
react-native-url-preview can be used .
|Parameter
|Required?
|Default
|Type
|Description
|text
|YES
|Null
string
|The text that is parsed and where the URL is retrieved
|title
|NO
|True
Boolean
|determine whether the URL title is displyed or not
|description
|NO
|True
Boolean
|determine whether the URL description is displyed or not
|titleStyle
|NO
|defaultStyle
style
|self explanatory i believe
|containerStyle
|NO
|defaultStyle
style
|you can pass a custom container style
|imageStyle
|NO
|defaultStyle
style
|you can pass a custom image style
|faviconStyle
|NO
|defaultStyle
style
|you can pass a custom favicon style
|textContainerStyle
|NO
|defaultStyle
style
|you can pass a custom style for the text container
|descriptionStyle
|NO
|defaultStyle
style
|self explanatory i believe
|titleNumberOfLines
|NO
|2
number
|self explanatory i believe
|descriptionNumberOfLines
|NO
|Ipad?4:3
number
|self explanatory i believe
|imageProps
|NO
{ resizeMode: "contain"}
object
|you can pass a custom props to image
|requestOptions
|NO
{}
object
|pass additional options to url preview request
|onLoad
|NO
() => {}
function
|callback called when url preview data is loaded
|onError
|NO
() => {}
function
|callback called if url preview fails to load