A lightweight and trustworthy URL polyfill for React Native
react-native-url-polyfill is an implementation of the WHATWG URL Standard optimized for React Native.
whatwg-url (
whatwg-url-without-unicode) where unicode support has been stripped out — Going down from 372 KB to 40.9 KB.
React Native does include a polyfill for
URL, but this polyfill is homemade — in order to keep it light-weight — and was initially created to handle specific use cases.
Meanwhile, React Native has grown around that polyfill, then some unexpected errors have arisen.
Known issues (non-exhaustive) with React Native's URL are:
- URL cannot handle "localhost" domain for base url react-native#26019.
- URL implementation should add a trailing slash to the base react-native#25717.
- URL incorrectly adds trailing slash react-native#24428.
- Creating an instance of URL like:
new URL('http://facebook.com')throws an exception react-native#16434.
That's why you may need this external dependency. So, if you use
URL within your app, you probably want to take a look at the installation steps below!
Unfortunately, adding
react-native-url-polyfill to React Native source code will means adding 📦 78.71 KB (as of RN 0.67) to the JavaScript bundle, that's why it's not included by default.
First, you need to install the polyfill, which can be done with Yarn or npm.
yarn add react-native-url-polyfill
npm install --save react-native-url-polyfill
Then, the polyfill can be used in multiple ways. Pick your preferred option.
ℹ️ To verify if the polyfill has been correctly applied, you can check if the global variable
REACT_NATIVE_URL_POLYFILLcontains the current package and version like:
react-native-url-polyfill@CURRENT_VERSION.
Locate your JavaScript entry-point file, commonly called
index.js at the root of your React Native project.
Then, import
react-native-url-polyfill/auto at the top of your entry-point file, the polyfill will be automatically applied.
import 'react-native-url-polyfill/auto';
If you want to apply the polyfill when you're ready, you can import
setupURLPolyfill and call it yourself.
⚠️ Metro doesn't support optional imports.
If you do not apply the polyfill, it will still be added to your JavaScript bundle. Even if it's wrapped in a condition, Metro won't strip it in production.
import { setupURLPolyfill } from 'react-native-url-polyfill';
setupURLPolyfill();
If you prefer not to apply this polyfill over React Native's default
URL, you can still import those classes manually when you want them.
import { URL, URLSearchParams } from 'react-native-url-polyfill';
const url = new URL('https://github.com');
const searchParams = new URLSearchParams('q=GitHub');
react-native-url-polyfill is MIT licensed.