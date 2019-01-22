openbase logo
rnu

react-native-uploader

by Adam Roth
0.0.10

A React Native module to upload files and camera roll assets.

npm
GitHub
Readme

react-native-uploader

A React Native module for uploading files and camera roll assets. Supports progress notification.

Install

iOS

  1. npm install react-native-uploader --save

  2. Link the native modules:

If you're using React-Native >= 0.29:

  • Link the library with the command react-native link

If you're using React-Native < 0.29:

  • Install rnpm using the command npm install -g rnpm
  • Link the library with the command rnpm link

If you have any issues, you can install the library manually:

  • In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  • Go to node_modulesreact-native-uploaderRNUploader and add RNUploader.xcodeproj
  • In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNUploader.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  1. Run your project (Cmd+R)

Example

See ./examples/UploadFromCameraRoll

Example

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';

import {
  StyleSheet,
  Component,
  View,
  DeviceEventEmitter,
} from 'react-native';

var RNUploader = NativeModules.RNUploader;

componentDidMount() {
    // upload progress
    DeviceEventEmitter.addListener('RNUploaderProgress', (data)=>{
      let bytesWritten = data.totalBytesWritten;
      let bytesTotal   = data.totalBytesExpectedToWrite;
      let progress     = data.progress;
      
      console.log( "upload progress: " + progress + "%");
    });
}

doUpload() {
    let files = [
        {
            name: 'file[]',
            filename: 'image1.png',
            filepath: 'assets-library://....',  // image from camera roll/assets library
            filetype: 'image/png',
        },
        {
            name: 'file[]',
            filename: 'image2.gif',
            filepath: "",
            filetype: 'image/gif',
        },
    ];

    let opts = {
        url: 'http://my.server/api/upload',
        files: files, 
        method: 'POST',                             // optional: POST or PUT
        headers: { 'Accept': 'application/json' },  // optional
        params: { 'user_id': 1 },                   // optional
    };

    RNUploader.upload( opts, (err, response) => {
        if( err ){
            console.log(err);
            return;
        }
  
        let status = response.status;
        let responseString = response.data;
        let json = JSON.parse( responseString );

        console.log('upload complete with status ' + status);
    });
}

API

RNUploader.upload( options, callback )

options is an object with values:

typerequireddescriptionexample
urlstringrequiredURL to upload tohttp://my.server/api/upload
methodstringoptionalHTTP method, values: [PUT,POST], default: POSTPOST
headersobjectoptionalHTTP headers{ 'Accept': 'application/json' }
paramsobjectoptionalQuery parameters{ 'user_id': 1 }
filesarrayrequiredArray of file objects to upload. See below.[{ name: 'file', filename: 'image1.png', filepath: 'assets-library://...', filetype: 'image/png' } ]

callback is a method with two parameters:

typedescriptionexample
errorstringString detailing the errorA server with the specified hostname could not be found.
responseobject{status:Number, data:String}Object returned with a status code and data.{ status: 200, data: '{ success: true }' }

files

files is an array of objects with values:

typerequireddescriptionexample
namestringoptionalForm parameter key for the specified file. If missing, will use filename.file[]
filenamestringrequiredfilenameimage1.png
filepathstringrequiredFile URI
Supports assets-library:, data: and file: URIs and file paths.		assets-library://...
...
file:/tmp/image1.png
/tmp/image1.png
filetypestringoptionalMIME type of file. If missing, will infer based on the extension in filepath.image/png

Progress

To monitor upload progress simply subscribe to the RNUploaderProgress event using DeviceEventEmitter.

DeviceEventEmitter.addListener('RNUploaderProgress', (data)=>{
  let bytesWritten = data.totalBytesWritten;
  let bytesTotal   = data.totalBytesExpectedToWrite;
  let progress     = data.progress;
  
  console.log( "upload progress: " + progress + "%");
});

Cancel

To cancel an upload in progress:

RNUploader.cancel()

Notes

Inspired by similiar projects:

...with noteable enhancements:

  • uploads are performed asynchronously on the native side
  • progress reporting
  • packaged as a static library
  • support for multiple files at a time
  • support for files from the assets library, base64 data: or file: paths
  • no external dependencies (ie: AFNetworking)

License

MIT

