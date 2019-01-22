A React Native module for uploading files and camera roll assets. Supports progress notification.
npm install react-native-uploader --save
Link the native modules:
If you're using React-Native >= 0.29:
react-native link
If you're using React-Native < 0.29:
npm install -g rnpm
rnpm link
If you have any issues, you can install the library manually:
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-uploader ➜
RNUploader and add
RNUploader.xcodeproj
libRNUploader.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)
See ./examples/UploadFromCameraRoll
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
StyleSheet,
Component,
View,
DeviceEventEmitter,
} from 'react-native';
var RNUploader = NativeModules.RNUploader;
componentDidMount() {
// upload progress
DeviceEventEmitter.addListener('RNUploaderProgress', (data)=>{
let bytesWritten = data.totalBytesWritten;
let bytesTotal = data.totalBytesExpectedToWrite;
let progress = data.progress;
console.log( "upload progress: " + progress + "%");
});
}
doUpload() {
let files = [
{
name: 'file[]',
filename: 'image1.png',
filepath: 'assets-library://....', // image from camera roll/assets library
filetype: 'image/png',
},
{
name: 'file[]',
filename: 'image2.gif',
filepath: "",
filetype: 'image/gif',
},
];
let opts = {
url: 'http://my.server/api/upload',
files: files,
method: 'POST', // optional: POST or PUT
headers: { 'Accept': 'application/json' }, // optional
params: { 'user_id': 1 }, // optional
};
RNUploader.upload( opts, (err, response) => {
if( err ){
console.log(err);
return;
}
let status = response.status;
let responseString = response.data;
let json = JSON.parse( responseString );
console.log('upload complete with status ' + status);
});
}
options is an object with values:
url
|string
|required
|URL to upload to
http://my.server/api/upload
method
|string
|optional
|HTTP method, values: [PUT,POST], default: POST
POST
headers
|object
|optional
|HTTP headers
{ 'Accept': 'application/json' }
params
|object
|optional
|Query parameters
{ 'user_id': 1 }
files
|array
|required
|Array of file objects to upload. See below.
[{ name: 'file', filename: 'image1.png', filepath: 'assets-library://...', filetype: 'image/png' } ]
callback is a method with two parameters:
|error
|string
|String detailing the error
A server with the specified hostname could not be found.
|response
|object{status:Number, data:String}
|Object returned with a status code and data.
{ status: 200, data: '{ success: true }' }
files
files is an array of objects with values:
|name
|string
|optional
|Form parameter key for the specified file. If missing, will use
filename.
file[]
|filename
|string
|required
|filename
image1.png
|filepath
|string
|required
|File URI
Supports
assets-library:,
data: and
file: URIs and file paths.
assets-library://...
...
file:/tmp/image1.png
/tmp/image1.png
|filetype
|string
|optional
|MIME type of file. If missing, will infer based on the extension in
filepath.
image/png
To monitor upload progress simply subscribe to the
RNUploaderProgress event using DeviceEventEmitter.
DeviceEventEmitter.addListener('RNUploaderProgress', (data)=>{
let bytesWritten = data.totalBytesWritten;
let bytesTotal = data.totalBytesExpectedToWrite;
let progress = data.progress;
console.log( "upload progress: " + progress + "%");
});
To cancel an upload in progress:
RNUploader.cancel()
Inspired by similiar projects:
...with noteable enhancements:
data: or
file: paths
MIT