A React Native module for uploading files and camera roll assets. Supports progress notification.

Install

iOS

npm install react-native-uploader --save Link the native modules:

If you're using React-Native >= 0.29:

Link the library with the command react-native link

If you're using React-Native < 0.29:

Install rnpm using the command npm install -g rnpm

Link the library with the command rnpm link

If you have any issues, you can install the library manually:

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name]

➜ Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-uploader ➜ RNUploader and add RNUploader.xcodeproj

➜ ➜ and add In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNUploader.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries

Run your project ( Cmd+R )

Example

See ./examples/UploadFromCameraRoll

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, Component, View, DeviceEventEmitter, } from 'react-native' ; var RNUploader = NativeModules.RNUploader;

componentDidMount() { DeviceEventEmitter.addListener( 'RNUploaderProgress' , (data)=>{ let bytesWritten = data.totalBytesWritten; let bytesTotal = data.totalBytesExpectedToWrite; let progress = data.progress; console .log( "upload progress: " + progress + "%" ); }); }

doUpload() { let files = [ { name : 'file[]' , filename : 'image1.png' , filepath : 'assets-library://....' , filetype : 'image/png' , }, { name : 'file[]' , filename : 'image2.gif' , filepath : "" , filetype : 'image/gif' , }, ]; let opts = { url : 'http://my.server/api/upload' , files : files, method : 'POST' , headers : { 'Accept' : 'application/json' }, params : { 'user_id' : 1 }, }; RNUploader.upload( opts, (err, response) => { if ( err ){ console .log(err); return ; } let status = response.status; let responseString = response.data; let json = JSON .parse( responseString ); console .log( 'upload complete with status ' + status); }); }

API

RNUploader.upload( options, callback )

options is an object with values:

type required description example url string required URL to upload to http://my.server/api/upload method string optional HTTP method, values: [PUT,POST], default: POST POST headers object optional HTTP headers { 'Accept': 'application/json' } params object optional Query parameters { 'user_id': 1 } files array required Array of file objects to upload. See below. [{ name: 'file', filename: 'image1.png', filepath: 'assets-library://...', filetype: 'image/png' } ]

callback is a method with two parameters:

type description example error string String detailing the error A server with the specified hostname could not be found. response object{status:Number, data:String} Object returned with a status code and data. { status: 200, data: '{ success: true }' }

files

files is an array of objects with values:

type required description example name string optional Form parameter key for the specified file. If missing, will use filename . file[] filename string required filename image1.png filepath string required File URI

Supports assets-library: , data: and file: URIs and file paths. assets-library://...

...

file:/tmp/image1.png

/tmp/image1.png filetype string optional MIME type of file. If missing, will infer based on the extension in filepath . image/png

Progress

To monitor upload progress simply subscribe to the RNUploaderProgress event using DeviceEventEmitter.

DeviceEventEmitter.addListener( 'RNUploaderProgress' , ( data )=> { let bytesWritten = data.totalBytesWritten; let bytesTotal = data.totalBytesExpectedToWrite; let progress = data.progress; console .log( "upload progress: " + progress + "%" ); });

Cancel

To cancel an upload in progress:

RNUploader .cancel ()

Notes

Inspired by similiar projects:

...with noteable enhancements:

uploads are performed asynchronously on the native side

progress reporting

packaged as a static library

support for multiple files at a time

support for files from the assets library, base64 data: or file: paths

or paths no external dependencies (ie: AFNetworking)

License

MIT