Custom Tabbar for https://github.com/skv-headless/react-native-scrollable-tab-view. It consists of some features e.g. scrollable content in tabs. Animations are build on matrix transformations and fully compatible with Animated library. In a new version there was significant improvement of tabbar behaviour.

Contribution

Issues are welcome. Please add a screenshot of bug and code snippet. Quickest way to solve issue is to reproduce it on one of the examples.

Pull requests are welcome. If you want to change API or making something big better to create issue and discuss it first. Before submiting PR please run eslint . Also all eslint fixes are welcome.

Please attach video or gif to PR's and issues it is super helpful.

Installation

npm install react-native-underline-tabbar Or using Yarn yarn add react-native-underline-tabbar

Showcase

Documentation

Property Type Default Description tabs { label: string, badge:string, badgeColor?: string, [string]: any}[] required You don't have to pass this prop directly to tabbar. Istead, it's automatically passed from ScrollableTabView from tabLabel of your page. In defaultTabbar it is used only to pass a label, but we use it to pass there information about badges. Example tabLabel={{label: "Page #4", badge: 8, badgeColor: 'violet'}} . Also you can pass any data you need as it's used as Map underlineColor string "navy" Set a color for underline. You can use also transparent to hide underline underlineHeight number 2 Set a height for underline underlineBottomPosition number 0 Set a bottom for underline tabBarStyle Object {} Set styles to TabBar container activeTabTextStyle Object {} Set styles to text in tabs while tab is active tabBarTextStyle Object {} Set styles to text in tabs tabBadgeColor string {} Set a common color for all badges. To set badgeColor individually use badgeColor in tab property tabMargin number 20 Set space between tabs tabStyles { tab?: Object, badgeBubble?: Object, badgeText?: Object } { tab: {}, badgeBubble: {}, badgeText: {} } Set styles for every tab and bubble scrollContainerStyle Object {} Set styles for the scroll container

Simple Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import ScrollableTabView from 'react-native-scrollable-tab-view' ; import TabBar from "react-native-underline-tabbar" ; const Page = ( {label} ) => ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Text style = {styles.welcome} > {label} </ Text > < Text style = {styles.instructions} > To get started, edit index.ios.js </ Text > < Text style = {styles.instructions} > Press Cmd+R to reload,{'

'} Cmd+D or shake for dev menu </ Text > </ View > ); class example extends Component { render() { return ( <View style={[styles.container, {paddingTop: 20}]}> <ScrollableTabView tabBarActiveTextColor="#53ac49" renderTabBar={() => <TabBar underlineColor="#53ac49" />}> <Page tabLabel={{label: "Page #1"}} label="Page #1"/> <Page tabLabel={{label: "Page #2 aka Long!", badge: 3}} label="Page #2 aka Long!"/> <Page tabLabel={{label: "Page #3"}} label="Page #3"/> <Page tabLabel={{label: "Page #4 aka Page"}} label="Page #4 aka Page"/> <Page tabLabel={{label: "Page #5"}} label="Page #5"/> </ScrollableTabView> </View> ); } }

Advanced usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, Text, View, TouchableOpacity, Animated } from 'react-native' ; import ScrollableTabView from 'react-native-scrollable-tab-view' ; import TabBar from 'react-native-underline-tabbar' ; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' , backgroundColor : '#F5FCFF' , }, welcome : { fontSize : 20 , textAlign : 'center' , margin : 10 , }, instructions : { textAlign : 'center' , color : '#333333' , marginBottom : 5 , fontSize : 28 , }, }); const Page = ( {label, text = '' } ) => ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Text style = {styles.welcome} > {label} </ Text > < Text style = {styles.instructions} > {text} </ Text > </ View > ); const iconsSet = { hot : require ( './images/ic_whatshot.png' ), trending : require ( './images/ic_trending_up.png' ), fresh : require ( './images/ic_fiber_new.png' ), funny : require ( './images/ic_tag_faces.png' ), movieAndTv : require ( './images/ic_live_tv.png' ), sport : require ( './images/ic_rowing.png' ), }; const Tab = ( { tab, page, isTabActive, onPressHandler, onTabLayout, styles } ) => { const { label, icon } = tab; const style = { marginHorizontal : 20 , paddingVertical : 10 , }; const containerStyle = { paddingHorizontal : 20 , paddingVertical : 5 , borderRadius : 25 , flexDirection : 'row' , alignItems : 'center' , backgroundColor : styles.backgroundColor, opacity : styles.opacity, transform : [{ scale : styles.opacity }], }; const textStyle = { color : styles.textColor, fontWeight : '600' , }; const iconStyle = { tintColor : styles.textColor, resizeMode : 'contain' , width : 22 , height : 22 , marginLeft : 10 , }; return ( <TouchableOpacity style={style} onPress={onPressHandler} onLayout={onTabLayout} key={page}> <Animated.View style={containerStyle}> <Animated.Text style={textStyle}>{label}</Animated.Text> <Animated.Image style={iconStyle} source={icon} /> </Animated.View> </TouchableOpacity> ); }; class UnderlineTabBarExample extends Component { _scrollX = new Animated.Value(0); // 6 is a quantity of tabs interpolators = Array.from({ length: 6 }, (_, i) => i).map(idx => ({ scale: this._scrollX.interpolate({ inputRange: [idx - 1, idx, idx + 1], outputRange: [1, 1.2, 1], extrapolate: 'clamp', }), opacity: this._scrollX.interpolate({ inputRange: [idx - 1, idx, idx + 1], outputRange: [0.9, 1, 0.9], extrapolate: 'clamp', }), textColor: this._scrollX.interpolate({ inputRange: [idx - 1, idx, idx + 1], outputRange: ['#000', '#fff', '#000'], }), backgroundColor: this._scrollX.interpolate({ inputRange: [idx - 1, idx, idx + 1], outputRange: ['rgba(0,0,0,0.1)', '#000', 'rgba(0,0,0,0.1)'], extrapolate: 'clamp', }), })); render() { return ( <View style={[styles.container, { paddingTop: 20 }]}> <ScrollableTabView renderTabBar={() => ( <TabBar underlineColor="#000" tabBarStyle={{ backgroundColor: "#fff", borderTopColor: '#d2d2d2', borderTopWidth: 1 }} renderTab={(tab, page, isTabActive, onPressHandler, onTabLayout) => ( <Tab key={page} tab={tab} page={page} isTabActive={isTabActive} onPressHandler={onPressHandler} onTabLayout={onTabLayout} styles={this.interpolators[page]} /> )} /> )} onScroll={(x) => this._scrollX.setValue(x)} > <Page tabLabel={{label: "Hot", icon: iconsSet.hot}} label="Page #1 Hot" text="You can pass your own views to TabBar!"/> <Page tabLabel={{label: "Trending", icon: iconsSet.trending}} label="Page #2 Trending" text="Yehoo!!!"/> <Page tabLabel={{label: "Fresh", icon: iconsSet.fresh}} label="Page #3 Fresh" text="Hooray!"/> <Page tabLabel={{label: "Funny", icon: iconsSet.funny}} label="Page #4 Funny"/> <Page tabLabel={{label: "Movie & TV", icon: iconsSet.movieAndTv}} label="Page #5 Movie & TV"/> <Page tabLabel={{label: "Sport", icon: iconsSet.sport}} label="Page #6 Sport"/> </ScrollableTabView> </View> ); } }

Notice! In case of using this tabbar we must pass object into tabLabel property. It is necessary to set labels and badges.

Example

Example is here

Changelog