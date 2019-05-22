Custom Tabbar for https://github.com/skv-headless/react-native-scrollable-tab-view.
It consists of some features e.g. scrollable content in tabs. Animations are build on matrix transformations and fully compatible with
Animated library.
In a new version there was significant improvement of tabbar behaviour.
Issues are welcome. Please add a screenshot of bug and code snippet. Quickest way to solve issue is to reproduce it on one of the examples.
Pull requests are welcome. If you want to change API or making something big better to create issue and discuss it first. Before submiting PR please run
eslint . Also all eslint fixes are welcome.
Please attach video or gif to PR's and issues it is super helpful.
npm install react-native-underline-tabbar --save
Or using Yarn
yarn add react-native-underline-tabbar
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
tabs
{ label: string, badge:string, badgeColor?: string, [string]: any}[]
required
|You don't have to pass this prop directly to tabbar. Istead, it's automatically passed from
ScrollableTabView from
tabLabel of your page. In defaultTabbar it is used only to pass a label, but we use it to pass there information about badges. Example
tabLabel={{label: "Page #4", badge: 8, badgeColor: 'violet'}}. Also you can pass any data you need as it's used as
Map
underlineColor
string
"navy"
|Set a color for underline. You can use also
transparent to hide underline
underlineHeight
number
2
|Set a height for underline
underlineBottomPosition
number
0
|Set a bottom for underline
tabBarStyle
Object
{}
|Set styles to TabBar container
activeTabTextStyle
Object
{}
|Set styles to text in tabs while tab is active
tabBarTextStyle
Object
{}
|Set styles to text in tabs
tabBadgeColor
string
{}
|Set a common color for all badges. To set badgeColor individually use
badgeColor in
tab property
tabMargin
number
20
|Set space between tabs
tabStyles
{ tab?: Object, badgeBubble?: Object, badgeText?: Object }
{ tab: {}, badgeBubble: {}, badgeText: {} }
|Set styles for every tab and bubble
scrollContainerStyle
Object
{}
|Set styles for the scroll container
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
AppRegistry,
StyleSheet,
Text,
View
} from 'react-native';
import ScrollableTabView from 'react-native-scrollable-tab-view';
import TabBar from "react-native-underline-tabbar";
const Page = ({label}) => (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text style={styles.welcome}>
{label}
</Text>
<Text style={styles.instructions}>
To get started, edit index.ios.js
</Text>
<Text style={styles.instructions}>
Press Cmd+R to reload,{'\n'}
Cmd+D or shake for dev menu
</Text>
</View>
);
class example extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={[styles.container, {paddingTop: 20}]}>
<ScrollableTabView
tabBarActiveTextColor="#53ac49"
renderTabBar={() => <TabBar underlineColor="#53ac49" />}>
<Page tabLabel={{label: "Page #1"}} label="Page #1"/>
<Page tabLabel={{label: "Page #2 aka Long!", badge: 3}} label="Page #2 aka Long!"/>
<Page tabLabel={{label: "Page #3"}} label="Page #3"/>
<Page tabLabel={{label: "Page #4 aka Page"}} label="Page #4 aka Page"/>
<Page tabLabel={{label: "Page #5"}} label="Page #5"/>
</ScrollableTabView>
</View>
);
}
}
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Text, View, TouchableOpacity, Animated } from 'react-native';
import ScrollableTabView from 'react-native-scrollable-tab-view';
import TabBar from 'react-native-underline-tabbar';
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
},
welcome: {
fontSize: 20,
textAlign: 'center',
margin: 10,
},
instructions: {
textAlign: 'center',
color: '#333333',
marginBottom: 5,
fontSize: 28,
},
});
const Page = ({label, text = ''}) => (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text style={styles.welcome}>
{label}
</Text>
<Text style={styles.instructions}>
{text}
</Text>
</View>
);
const iconsSet = {
hot: require('./images/ic_whatshot.png'),
trending: require('./images/ic_trending_up.png'),
fresh: require('./images/ic_fiber_new.png'),
funny: require('./images/ic_tag_faces.png'),
movieAndTv: require('./images/ic_live_tv.png'),
sport: require('./images/ic_rowing.png'),
};
const Tab = ({ tab, page, isTabActive, onPressHandler, onTabLayout, styles }) => {
const { label, icon } = tab;
const style = {
marginHorizontal: 20,
paddingVertical: 10,
};
const containerStyle = {
paddingHorizontal: 20,
paddingVertical: 5,
borderRadius: 25,
flexDirection: 'row',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: styles.backgroundColor,
opacity: styles.opacity,
transform: [{ scale: styles.opacity }],
};
const textStyle = {
color: styles.textColor,
fontWeight: '600',
};
const iconStyle = {
tintColor: styles.textColor,
resizeMode: 'contain',
width: 22,
height: 22,
marginLeft: 10,
};
return (
<TouchableOpacity style={style} onPress={onPressHandler} onLayout={onTabLayout} key={page}>
<Animated.View style={containerStyle}>
<Animated.Text style={textStyle}>{label}</Animated.Text>
<Animated.Image style={iconStyle} source={icon} />
</Animated.View>
</TouchableOpacity>
);
};
class UnderlineTabBarExample extends Component {
_scrollX = new Animated.Value(0);
// 6 is a quantity of tabs
interpolators = Array.from({ length: 6 }, (_, i) => i).map(idx => ({
scale: this._scrollX.interpolate({
inputRange: [idx - 1, idx, idx + 1],
outputRange: [1, 1.2, 1],
extrapolate: 'clamp',
}),
opacity: this._scrollX.interpolate({
inputRange: [idx - 1, idx, idx + 1],
outputRange: [0.9, 1, 0.9],
extrapolate: 'clamp',
}),
textColor: this._scrollX.interpolate({
inputRange: [idx - 1, idx, idx + 1],
outputRange: ['#000', '#fff', '#000'],
}),
backgroundColor: this._scrollX.interpolate({
inputRange: [idx - 1, idx, idx + 1],
outputRange: ['rgba(0,0,0,0.1)', '#000', 'rgba(0,0,0,0.1)'],
extrapolate: 'clamp',
}),
}));
render() {
return (
<View style={[styles.container, { paddingTop: 20 }]}>
<ScrollableTabView
renderTabBar={() => (
<TabBar
underlineColor="#000"
tabBarStyle={{ backgroundColor: "#fff", borderTopColor: '#d2d2d2', borderTopWidth: 1 }}
renderTab={(tab, page, isTabActive, onPressHandler, onTabLayout) => (
<Tab
key={page}
tab={tab}
page={page}
isTabActive={isTabActive}
onPressHandler={onPressHandler}
onTabLayout={onTabLayout}
styles={this.interpolators[page]}
/>
)}
/>
)}
onScroll={(x) => this._scrollX.setValue(x)}
>
<Page tabLabel={{label: "Hot", icon: iconsSet.hot}} label="Page #1 Hot" text="You can pass your own views to TabBar!"/>
<Page tabLabel={{label: "Trending", icon: iconsSet.trending}} label="Page #2 Trending" text="Yehoo!!!"/>
<Page tabLabel={{label: "Fresh", icon: iconsSet.fresh}} label="Page #3 Fresh" text="Hooray!"/>
<Page tabLabel={{label: "Funny", icon: iconsSet.funny}} label="Page #4 Funny"/>
<Page tabLabel={{label: "Movie & TV", icon: iconsSet.movieAndTv}} label="Page #5 Movie & TV"/>
<Page tabLabel={{label: "Sport", icon: iconsSet.sport}} label="Page #6 Sport"/>
</ScrollableTabView>
</View>
);
}
}
Notice! In case of using this tabbar we must pass object into tabLabel property. It is necessary to set labels and badges.
Advanced usage example
initialPage property
shouldScroll parameter due to its non-ideal work
activeTabTextStyle had lower priority than just
textStyle
renderTab function (hooray!). It opens many opportunities for customization
Tab has been changed. Now it's a map where you can pass any data you need to use in your custom Tab view
initialPage prop.
tabBadgeColor prop
tabMargin prop