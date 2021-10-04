openbase logo
rnu

react-native-ultimate-config

by Max Komarychev
3.4.2 (see all)

Config that works

Overview

Categories

Readme

react-native-ultimate-config

Config that works

NPM npm npm

Project generated with https://github.com/brodybits/create-react-native-module

TL;DR usage

  1. install |npm | yarn | |-|-| |npm install react-native-ultimate-config | yarn add react-native-ultimate-config|
  2. one-off setup for native projects
  3. initialize env |npm | yarn | |-|-| |npm run rnuc <env file>|yarn rnuc <env file>|
  4. build! react-native run-{ios,android}

☝❗Approach to versioning and breaking changes

This library is using semver and heavily relying on codegeneration. Many new features and/or bugfixes will require these files to be regenerated. Changes to codegenerated files will not be considered breaking unless they affect behavior of API or CLI.

Therefore every time this library is updated all files MUST be regenerated using rnuc command.

Table of contents

  1. Features 🎆
  2. Mission 🥾
  3. Quickstart Guide 🏃
  4. API 🧰
  5. Changelog 📓
  6. Cookbook 🥦
  7. Troubleshooting 🎱
  8. Contributor notes
  9. Alternatives

Features

  1. Simple one-off setup for native projects
  2. No need to mess with xcode schemes or android flavors
  3. Access from javascript
  4. Access from native code: java and objective-c
  5. Access in build tools: xcode, gradle and AndroidManifest.xml
  6. Web support (works with React Native for Web)
  7. Hooks
  8. Monorepo support (yarn workspaces or lerna)
  9. Unit tested with jest
  10. E2E tested with detox
  11. Provides typescript typings
  12. Supports dotenv and yaml
  13. Fully typed values available when using yaml config
  14. Configure values per platform in one file

Mission

React-Native brings together 3 platforms: ios, android, javascript each of which have different conventions and approaches how to manage environment settings.

A typical app is usually operating in some environment defined by server urls various api keys or feature flags. When dealing with react-native such things often need to exist in 3 places: ios, android and js code. Even managing things as simple as application name or bundle id needs to be done in 2 places: Info.plist and AndroidManifest.xml

react-native-ultimate-config tries to reduce friction in managing these things by abstracting away from nuances of native projects.

With react-native-ultimate-config it is possible to consume variables in every place of a typical react-native app:

  • javascript
  • native code
    • java
    • objective-c
  • native build configuration
    • ios
      • build settings
      • infoplist
    • android
      • build config
      • string resources
      • project.ext
|-------------------------------------------------------|
|                                                       |
|                     javascript                        |
|                                                       |
|-------------------------------------------------------|
|                          |                            |
|       objective-c        |           java             |
|                          |                            |
|-------------------------------------------------------|
|                          |                            |
|      build settings      |     AndroidManifest.xml    |
|         infoplist        |        build.gradle        |
|                          |                            |
|-------------------------------------------------------|

