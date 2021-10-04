Config that works

Project generated with https://github.com/brodybits/create-react-native-module

TL;DR usage

install |npm | yarn | |-|-| | npm install react-native-ultimate-config | yarn add react-native-ultimate-config | one-off setup for native projects initialize env |npm | yarn | |-|-| | npm run rnuc <env file> | yarn rnuc <env file> | build! react-native run-{ios,android}

☝❗Approach to versioning and breaking changes

This library is using semver and heavily relying on codegeneration. Many new features and/or bugfixes will require these files to be regenerated. Changes to codegenerated files will not be considered breaking unless they affect behavior of API or CLI.

Therefore every time this library is updated all files MUST be regenerated using rnuc command.

Table of contents

Features

Mission

React-Native brings together 3 platforms: ios, android, javascript each of which have different conventions and approaches how to manage environment settings.

A typical app is usually operating in some environment defined by server urls various api keys or feature flags. When dealing with react-native such things often need to exist in 3 places: ios, android and js code. Even managing things as simple as application name or bundle id needs to be done in 2 places: Info.plist and AndroidManifest.xml

react-native-ultimate-config tries to reduce friction in managing these things by abstracting away from nuances of native projects.

With react-native-ultimate-config it is possible to consume variables in every place of a typical react-native app:

javascript

native code java objective-c

native build configuration ios build settings infoplist android build config string resources project.ext

