Project generated with https://github.com/brodybits/create-react-native-module
npm install react-native-ultimate-config |
yarn add react-native-ultimate-config|
npm run rnuc <env file>|
yarn rnuc <env file>|
react-native run-{ios,android}
This library is using semver and heavily relying on codegeneration. Many new features and/or bugfixes will require these files to be regenerated. Changes to codegenerated files will not be considered breaking unless they affect behavior of API or CLI.
Therefore every time this library is updated all files MUST be regenerated using
rnuc command.
React-Native brings together 3 platforms: ios, android, javascript each of which have different conventions and approaches how to manage environment settings.
A typical app is usually operating in some environment defined by server urls
various api keys or feature flags. When dealing with react-native such things
often need to exist in 3 places: ios, android and js code. Even managing things
as simple as application name or bundle id needs to be done in 2 places:
Info.plist and
AndroidManifest.xml
react-native-ultimate-config tries to reduce friction in managing these things
by abstracting away from nuances of native projects.
With
react-native-ultimate-config it is possible to consume variables in
every place of a typical react-native app:
|-------------------------------------------------------|
| |
| javascript |
| |
|-------------------------------------------------------|
| | |
| objective-c | java |
| | |
|-------------------------------------------------------|
| | |
| build settings | AndroidManifest.xml |
| infoplist | build.gradle |
| | |
|-------------------------------------------------------|