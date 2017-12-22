openbase logo
react-native-ui-stepper

by Dan Hannigan
1.2.4 (see all)

A react-native implementation of the iOS UIStepper

Readme

Examples

A react-native component which mirrors the functionality of UIStepper from iOS.

A stepper control provides a user interface for incrementing or decrementing a value. A stepper displays two buttons, one with a minus (“–”) symbol and one with a plus (“+”) symbol.

You can now configure your react-native-ui-stepper to be vertical

Installation

npm i react-native-ui-stepper

Usage

import UIStepper from 'react-native-ui-stepper';
...
setValue = (value) => {
  // do something with value
}
render() {
  return (
      <UIStepper
        onValueChange={(value) => { this.setValue(value) }}
      />
  )
}

You can now use custom images, from your local file system or from the Internet. See Props for more details.

Demo

Demo example

Props

NameTypeDescriptionDefault
initialValueNumberStart value0
valueNumberForcibly override the value0
minimumValueNumberMinimum value0
maximumValueNumberMaximum value100
stepsNumberIncrement value1
displayValueBooleanDisplays the stepper value between the increment and decrement buttonfalse
incrementImageString or NumberOverride the default increment imagerequire('./assets/increment.png')
decrementImageString or NumberOverride the default decrement imagerequire('./assets/decrement.png')
wrapsBooleanWhen set to true, incrementing beyond the maximumValue will set the value to minimumValue and vice versafalse
tintColorStringChanges the color of all the non-transparent pixels to the tintColor.#0076FF
overrideTintColorBooleanWhen using an external image, set whether you want the tintColor to be applied to non-transparent pixels.false
backgroundColorStringBackground colortransparent
verticalBooleanDisplay a vertical UI Stepper. You must specify a height and a width.false
displayDecrementFirstBooleanDisplay the decrement button above the increment button, only works when vertical is truefalse
widthNumberWidth94
heightNumberHeight29
textColorStringThe desired text colour which will be used when displayValue is set to true#0076FF
fontFamilyStringThe font family used on the value displayed when displayValue is set to trueSystem
fontSizeNumberThe font size used on the value displayed when displayValue is set to true15
borderColorStringColor used for the border#0076FF
borderWidthNumberWidth of the border1
borderRadiusNumberRadius of the border4
onValueChangeFunctionExecuted when the value changes. The value is passed as a parameternull
onIncrementFunctionExecuted when the User clicks the increment (+) button. The value is passed as a parameternull
onDecrementFunctionExecuted when the User clicks the decrement (+) button. The value is passed as a parameternull
onMinimumReachedFunctionExecuted when the minimumValue is reached. The value is passed as a parameternull
onMaximumReachedFunctionExecuted when the maximumValue is reached. The value is passed as a parameternull
innerRefFunctionA reference to the rendered UIStepper. You can use this to gain access to class-based methods. increment(), decrement(), resetValue() and setValue() are most commonly usednull

Contributing

There are no requirements for contributing to the react-native-ui-stepper package. You can browse or raise issues that you are would like to contribute to.

  1. Fork the repository on Github
  2. Clone the project
  3. Commit changes to your forked branch
  4. Push your changes to your branch
  5. Submit a Pull Request so that it can be merged into react-native-ui-stepper

Run Example

$ git clone https://github.com/hannigand/react-native-ui-stepper.git
$ cd example
$ yarn # or npm install
$ react-native run-ios

