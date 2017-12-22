A react-native component which mirrors the functionality of UIStepper from iOS.
A stepper control provides a user interface for incrementing or decrementing a value. A stepper displays two buttons, one with a minus (“–”) symbol and one with a plus (“+”) symbol.
You can now configure your react-native-ui-stepper to be vertical
npm i react-native-ui-stepper
import UIStepper from 'react-native-ui-stepper';
...
setValue = (value) => {
// do something with value
}
render() {
return (
<UIStepper
onValueChange={(value) => { this.setValue(value) }}
/>
)
}
You can now use custom images, from your local file system or from the Internet. See Props for more details.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
initialValue
|Number
|Start value
|0
value
|Number
|Forcibly override the value
|0
minimumValue
|Number
|Minimum value
|0
maximumValue
|Number
|Maximum value
|100
steps
|Number
|Increment value
|1
displayValue
|Boolean
|Displays the stepper value between the increment and decrement button
|false
incrementImage
|String or Number
|Override the default increment image
|require('./assets/increment.png')
decrementImage
|String or Number
|Override the default decrement image
|require('./assets/decrement.png')
wraps
|Boolean
|When set to true, incrementing beyond the
maximumValue will set the value to
minimumValue and vice versa
|false
tintColor
|String
|Changes the color of all the non-transparent pixels to the tintColor.
|#0076FF
overrideTintColor
|Boolean
|When using an external image, set whether you want the tintColor to be applied to non-transparent pixels.
|false
backgroundColor
|String
|Background color
|transparent
vertical
|Boolean
|Display a vertical UI Stepper. You must specify a height and a width.
|false
displayDecrementFirst
|Boolean
|Display the decrement button above the increment button, only works when
vertical is
true
|false
width
|Number
|Width
|94
height
|Number
|Height
|29
textColor
|String
|The desired text colour which will be used when
displayValue is set to
true
|#0076FF
fontFamily
|String
|The font family used on the value displayed when
displayValue is set to
true
|System
fontSize
|Number
|The font size used on the value displayed when
displayValue is set to
true
|15
borderColor
|String
|Color used for the border
|#0076FF
borderWidth
|Number
|Width of the border
|1
borderRadius
|Number
|Radius of the border
|4
onValueChange
|Function
|Executed when the value changes. The value is passed as a parameter
|null
onIncrement
|Function
|Executed when the User clicks the increment (+) button. The value is passed as a parameter
|null
onDecrement
|Function
|Executed when the User clicks the decrement (+) button. The value is passed as a parameter
|null
onMinimumReached
|Function
|Executed when the
minimumValue is reached. The value is passed as a parameter
|null
onMaximumReached
|Function
|Executed when the
maximumValue is reached. The value is passed as a parameter
|null
innerRef
|Function
|A reference to the rendered UIStepper. You can use this to gain access to class-based methods.
increment(),
decrement(),
resetValue() and
setValue() are most commonly used
|null
There are no requirements for contributing to the react-native-ui-stepper package. You can browse or raise issues that you are would like to contribute to.
$ git clone https://github.com/hannigand/react-native-ui-stepper.git
$ cd example
$ yarn # or npm install
$ react-native run-ios