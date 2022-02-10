openbase logo
react-native-ui-lib

by wix
6.9.2 (see all)

UI Components Library for React Native

12.1K

4.1K

5d ago

113

14

MIT

Built-In

No?

React Native Component Library

akashz19

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

UI Toolset & Components Library for React Native

Check out our Docs.
Our Discord Channel

Download our Expo demo app

(You will need the Expo App)

Installing

See setup instructions here.

New Major Version 6.0

See breaking changes

For React Native >= 0.60.0

please use react-native-ui-lib

For React Native < 0.60.0

please use react-native-ui-lib@^3.0.0

Create your own Design System in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Load your foundations and presets (colors, typography, spacings, etc...)

// FoundationConfig.js

import {Colors, Typography, Spacings} from 'react-native-ui-lib';

Colors.loadColors({
  primaryColor: '#2364AA',
  secondaryColor: '#81C3D7',
  textColor: '##221D23',
  errorColor: '#E63B2E',
  successColor: '#ADC76F',
  warnColor: '##FF963C'
});

Typography.loadTypographies({
  heading: {fontSize: 36, fontWeight: '600'},
  subheading: {fontSize: 28, fontWeight: '500'},
  body: {fontSize: 18, fontWeight: '400'},
});

Spacings.loadSpacings({
  page: 20,
  card: 12,
  gridGutter: 16
});

Step 2

Set default configurations to your components

// ComponentsConfig.js

import {ThemeManager} from 'react-native-ui-lib';

// with plain object
ThemeManager.setComponentTheme('Card', {
  borderRadius: 8
});

// with a dynamic function
ThemeManager.setComponentTheme('Button', (props, context) => {
  // 'square' is not an original Button prop, but a custom prop that can
  // be used to create different variations of buttons in your app
  if (props.square) {
    return {
      borderRadius: 0
    };
  }
});

Step 3

Use it all together. Your configurations will be applied on uilib components so you can use them easily with modifiers. 

// MyScreen.js

import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {View, Text, Card, Button} from 'react-native-ui-lib';

class MyScreen extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View flex padding-page>
        <Text heading marginB-s4>My Screen</Text>
        <Card height={100} center padding-card marginB-s4>
          <Text body>This is an example card </Text>
        </Card>
        
        <Button label="Button" body bg-primaryColor square></Button>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Akash Anand
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Performant

I have used this package in some of my react native applications but after using this I moved to react-native-elements because it provides me a better user experience in terms of designs and usage. Both are a kind of similar ones. Currently the best UI library for react native applications

0
Inbal Tish
November 9, 2020
Kobi Kadosh
Code Artisan, Web solutionist & Learning Tech Lead, DevEd Engineer @wix
November 10, 2020
Lidor Dafna
November 10, 2020
Ran Greenberg
Mobile @santainc
November 10, 2020

