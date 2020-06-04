A typing animation for your React Native chat app
based on simple trigonometry to create better loaders.
npm install react-native-typing-animation --save
yarn add react-native-typing-animation
import React from "react";
import { TypingAnimation } from "react-native-typing-animation";
class Example extends React.Component {
render() {
return <TypingAnimation />;
}
}
style (Object) - Container styles; default is
{}
dotColor (String) - Dot color; default is
#000 (black)
dotStyles (Object) - Dot styles; default is
{}
dotRadius (Integer) - Dot radius; default is
2.5
dotMargin (Integer) - Dot margin, the space between dots; default is
3
dotAmplitude (Integer) - Dot amplitude; default is
3
dotSpeed (Integer) - Dot speed, the speed of the whole animation view; default is
0.15
dotY (Integer) - Dot y, the starting y coordinate; default is
6
dotX (Integer) - Dot x, the x coordinate of the center dot; default is
12
show (Boolean) - Visibility, whether the whole animation view is displayed or not; default is
true
The library works with React Native Web. You can see a working example here and the source code is available here. If you are using create-react-app it might be worth copying the library source files into your app instead of installing it as a dependency to avoid react-native alias issues. See the
/example-rn-web directory for what I mean.
Feel free to ask me questions on Twitter @icookandcode!
Work is based on the amazing article "How you can use simple Trigonometry to create better loaders" by Nash Vail
Submit a PR to contribute :)
We use
release-it, to release do the following:
yarn run release:dry
yarn run release