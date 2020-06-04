💬 React Native Typing Animation

A typing animation for your React Native chat app

based on simple trigonometry to create better loaders.

Features

Smooth movement

Customizable

No dependencies

Fast, lightweight and no images

Uses requestAnimationFrame

Works with React Native Web

Installation

Using npm: npm install react-native-typing-animation --save

Using Yarn: yarn add react-native-typing-animation

Example

import React from "react" ; import { TypingAnimation } from "react-native-typing-animation" ; class Example extends React . Component { render() { return < TypingAnimation /> ; } }

Advanced Example

import React from "react" ; import { TypingAnimation } from "react-native-typing-animation" ; class Example extends React . Component { render() { return ( < TypingAnimation dotColor = "black" dotMargin = {3} dotAmplitude = {3} dotSpeed = {0.15} dotRadius = {2.5} dotX = {12} dotY = {6} /> ); } }

Props

style (Object) - Container styles; default is {}

(Object) - Container styles; default is dotColor (String) - Dot color; default is #000 (black)

(String) - Dot color; default is (black) dotStyles (Object) - Dot styles; default is {}

(Object) - Dot styles; default is dotRadius (Integer) - Dot radius; default is 2.5

(Integer) - Dot radius; default is dotMargin (Integer) - Dot margin, the space between dots; default is 3

(Integer) - Dot margin, the space between dots; default is dotAmplitude (Integer) - Dot amplitude; default is 3

(Integer) - Dot amplitude; default is dotSpeed (Integer) - Dot speed, the speed of the whole animation view; default is 0.15

(Integer) - Dot speed, the speed of the whole animation view; default is dotY (Integer) - Dot y, the starting y coordinate; default is 6

(Integer) - Dot y, the starting y coordinate; default is dotX (Integer) - Dot x, the x coordinate of the center dot; default is 12

(Integer) - Dot x, the x coordinate of the center dot; default is show (Boolean) - Visibility, whether the whole animation view is displayed or not; default is true

React Native Web

The library works with React Native Web. You can see a working example here and the source code is available here. If you are using create-react-app it might be worth copying the library source files into your app instead of installing it as a dependency to avoid react-native alias issues. See the /example-rn-web directory for what I mean.

License

Author

Feel free to ask me questions on Twitter @icookandcode!

Credits

Work is based on the amazing article "How you can use simple Trigonometry to create better loaders" by Nash Vail

Contributors

Submit a PR to contribute :)

Roadmap

Move from requestAnimationFrame to Animated with useNativeDriver (PRs welcome)

to with (PRs welcome) Integrate with Gifted Chat

Unit tests (PRs welcome)

Release

We use release-it , to release do the following:

yarn run release :dry yarn run release

Changelog