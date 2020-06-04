openbase logo
rnt

react-native-typing-animation

by Adrian Carolli
0.1.7

💬 A typing animation for your React Native chat app based on simple trigonometry to create better loaders.

Overview

27.9K

GitHub Stars

246

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

example

💬 React Native Typing Animation

A typing animation for your React Native chat app
based on simple trigonometry to create better loaders.

npm version build

Features

  • Smooth movement
  • Customizable
  • No dependencies
  • Fast, lightweight and no images
  • Uses requestAnimationFrame
  • Works with React Native Web

Installation

  • Using npm: npm install react-native-typing-animation --save
  • Using Yarn: yarn add react-native-typing-animation

Example

import React from "react";
import { TypingAnimation } from "react-native-typing-animation";

class Example extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return <TypingAnimation />;
  }
}

Advanced Example

import React from "react";
import { TypingAnimation } from "react-native-typing-animation";

class Example extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <TypingAnimation
        dotColor="black"
        dotMargin={3}
        dotAmplitude={3}
        dotSpeed={0.15}
        dotRadius={2.5}
        dotX={12}
        dotY={6}
      />
    );
  }
}

Props

  • style (Object) - Container styles; default is {}
  • dotColor (String) - Dot color; default is #000 (black)
  • dotStyles (Object) - Dot styles; default is {}
  • dotRadius (Integer) - Dot radius; default is 2.5
  • dotMargin (Integer) - Dot margin, the space between dots; default is 3
  • dotAmplitude (Integer) - Dot amplitude; default is 3
  • dotSpeed (Integer) - Dot speed, the speed of the whole animation view; default is 0.15
  • dotY (Integer) - Dot y, the starting y coordinate; default is 6
  • dotX (Integer) - Dot x, the x coordinate of the center dot; default is 12
  • show (Boolean) - Visibility, whether the whole animation view is displayed or not; default is true

React Native Web

The library works with React Native Web. You can see a working example here and the source code is available here. If you are using create-react-app it might be worth copying the library source files into your app instead of installing it as a dependency to avoid react-native alias issues. See the /example-rn-web directory for what I mean.

License

Author

Feel free to ask me questions on Twitter @icookandcode!

Credits

Work is based on the amazing article "How you can use simple Trigonometry to create better loaders" by Nash Vail

Contributors

Submit a PR to contribute :)

Roadmap

  • Move from requestAnimationFrame to Animated with useNativeDriver (PRs welcome)
  • Integrate with Gifted Chat
  • Unit tests (PRs welcome)

Release

We use release-it, to release do the following:

yarn run release:dry
yarn run release

Changelog

  • Allow animation speed to be configurable
  • Allow visibility of the view to be configurable #22

