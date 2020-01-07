openbase logo
react-native-twitter-signin

by GoldenOwlAsia
1.1.1

Social Signin with Twitter

npm version

Note: this guide is for TwitterKit 3.3 and ReactNative 0.56+.

React Native : Twitter Signin

This package provides necessary code to get your social sign in using Twitter works with least pain possible.

Table of contents

Prerequisites

Go to Twitter Apps to create your app so that you can obtain API key and secret, note:

  • Remember to set a Callback Url, whatever will work
  • By default, Twitter won't allow you to grab user's email, so you have to apply for a permission for your app to retrieve user's email

Here is how callbacks would look like: callbacks

From Twitter Kit 3.3, Fabric is no longer required.

Setup

Firstly, install the npm package:

npm install react-native-twitter-signin --save

iOS

  • Link RNTwitterSignIn.xcodeproj by running react-native link react-native-twitter-signin
  • Configure Info.Plist like below, replace <consumerKey> with your own key:
// Info.plist
<key>CFBundleURLTypes</key>
<array>
  <dict>
    <key>CFBundleURLSchemes</key>
    <array>
      <string>twitterkit-<consumerKey></string>
    </array>
  </dict>
</array>
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key>
<array>
    <string>twitter</string>
    <string>twitterauth</string>
</array>
  • Modify AppDelegate.m to #import <TwitterKit/TWTRKit.h> and handle openUrl
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)app openURL:(NSURL *)url options:(NSDictionary<NSString *,id> *)options {
  return [[Twitter sharedInstance] application:app openURL:url options:options];
}

  • Add TwitterKit:

    With CocoaPods

  • Add TwitterKit to your Podfile

    // Podfile
target 'MyApp' do
  # use_frameworks!
  pod 'TwitterKit', '~> 3.3.0'
end

  • Run pod install

    Manually

  • Download TwitterKit 3.3 from here https://ton.twimg.com/syndication/twitterkit/ios/3.3.0/Twitter-Kit-iOS.zip

  • Add TwitterKit, TwitterCore and 2 other bundle files into your root folder in Xcode

  • In Build Phases → Link Binary with libraries add Twitter.framework and LibRBTwitterSignin.a

Android

Run react-native link react-native-twitter-signin, or:

On Android, it will use Gradle so all you need to do is to point to the correct project location:

  • In your ${project_dir}/android/settings.gradle add this:

    include ':react-native-twitter-signin'
project(':react-native-twitter-signin').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,'../node_modules/react-native-twitter-signin/android')

  • In your ${project_dir}/android/app/build.gradle add this:

    depedencies {
   ...
   compile project(':react-native-twitter-signin')
   ...
}

  • In you MainApplication.java makes use of the package as following:


        /**
        * A list of packages used by the app. If the app uses additional views
        * or modules besides the default ones, add more packages here.
        */
        @Override
        protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
           return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
             new MainReactPackage(),
             new FacebookLoginPackage(),
             new TwitterSigninPackage(),
             new RNGoogleSigninPackage(this),
             new VectorIconsPackage(),
             new RNSvgPackage()
           );
         }

Keeps in mind that all the configure is for your build tools to recognise the files. So open your Xcode and Android Studio to try making builds and make sure they pass.

Usage

  • See the Example project.

Sample

Todo

The code was extracted from my project so it satisfies my current need, if you need extra functions, feel free to submit to issue list or fork it.

Code and documentation copyright 2016 Justin Nguyen. Code released under the MIT license.

Inspiration

react-native react-native-facebook-login

