Platforms:
People using a version < 1.0.1 please move to 1.0.1 since the project changed a lot internally to support the stable TwilioVideo version.
yarn add https://github.com/blackuy/react-native-twilio-video-webrtc
npm install https://github.com/blackuy/react-native-twilio-video-webrtc --save
pod 'react-native-twilio-video-webrtc', path: '../node_modules/react-native-twilio-video-webrtc'
Note that this will automatically pull in the appropriate version of the underlying
TwilioVideo pod.
pod install
pod 'TwilioVideo'
pod install
Libraries directory from
node_modules/react-native-twilio-video-webrtc/ios/RNTwilioVideoWebRTC.xcodeproj
Add
libRNTwilioVideoWebRTC.a to your XCode project target's
Linked Frameworks and Libraries
Update
Build Settings
Find
Search Paths and add
$(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-twilio-video-webrtc/ios with
recursive to
Framework Search Paths and
Library Search Paths
Be sure to increment your iOS Deployment Target to at least iOS 11 through XCode and your
Podfile contains
platform :ios, '11.0'
To enable camera usage and microphone usage you will need to add the following entries to your
Info.plist file:
<key>NSCameraUsageDescription</key>
<string>Your message to user when the camera is accessed for the first time</string>
<key>NSMicrophoneUsageDescription</key>
<string>Your message to user when the microphone is accessed for the first time</string>
TwilioVideo version 1.3.8 (latest) has the following know issues.
As with iOS, make sure the package is installed:
yarn add https://github.com/blackuy/react-native-twilio-video-webrtc
Then add the library to your
settings.gradle file:
include ':react-native-twilio-video-webrtc'
project(':react-native-twilio-video-webrtc').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-twilio-video-webrtc/android')
And include the library in your dependencies in
android/app/build.gradle:
dependencies {
.....
.....
.....
compile project(':react-native-twilio-video-webrtc')
}
You will also need to update this file so that you compile with java 8 features:
android {
compileOptions {
sourceCompatibility 1.8
targetCompatibility 1.8
}
}
Now you're ready to load the package in
MainApplication.java. In the imports section, add this:
import com.twiliorn.library.TwilioPackage;
Then update the
getPackages() method:
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
...
new TwilioPackage()
);
}
For most applications, you'll want to add camera and audio permissions to your
AndroidManifest.xml file:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CAMERA" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.MODIFY_AUDIO_SETTINGS" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO" />
<uses-feature android:name="android.hardware.camera" android:required="false" />
<uses-feature android:name="android.hardware.camera.autofocus" android:required="false" />
<uses-feature android:name="android.hardware.microphone" android:required="false" />
Newer versions of Android have a different permissions model. You will need to use the
PermissionsAndroid
class in
react-native in order to request the
CAMERA and
RECORD_AUDIO permissions.
Under default settings, the Android build will fail if the total number of symbols exceeds a certain threshold. If you should encounter this issue when adding this library (e.g., if your build fails with
com.android.dex.DexIndexOverflowException), you can turn on jumbo mode by editing your
app/build.gradle:
android {
...
dexOptions {
jumboMode true
}
}
If you are using proguard (very likely), you will also need to ensure that the symbols needed by
this library are not stripped. To do that, add these two lines to
proguard-rules.pro:
-keep class org.webrtc.** { *; }
-keep class com.twilio.** { *; }
-keep class tvi.webrtc.** { *; }
You can see the documentation here.
We have three important components to understand:
import {
TwilioVideo,
TwilioVideoLocalView,
TwilioVideoParticipantView
} from 'react-native-twilio-video-webrtc'
TwilioVideo / is responsible for connecting to rooms, events delivery and camera/audio.
TwilioVideoLocalView / is responsible local camera feed view
TwilioVideoParticipantView / is responsible remote peer's camera feed view
Here you can see a complete example of a simple application that uses almost all the apis:
import React, { Component, useRef } from 'react';
import {
TwilioVideoLocalView,
TwilioVideoParticipantView,
TwilioVideo
} from 'react-native-twilio-video-webrtc';
const Example = (props) => {
const [isAudioEnabled, setIsAudioEnabled] = useState(true);
const [isVideoEnabled, setIsVideoEnabled] = useState(true);
const [status, setStatus] = useState('disconnected');
const [participants, setParticipants] = useState(new Map());
const [videoTracks, setVideoTracks] = useState(new Map());
const [token, setToken] = useState('');
const twilioRef = useRef(null);
const _onConnectButtonPress = () => {
twilioRef.current.connect({ accessToken: token });
setStatus('connecting');
}
const _onEndButtonPress = () => {
twilioRef.current.disconnect();
};
const _onMuteButtonPress = () => {
twilioRef.current
.setLocalAudioEnabled(!isAudioEnabled)
.then(isEnabled => setIsAudioEnabled(isEnabled));
};
const _onFlipButtonPress = () => {
twilioRef.current.flipCamera();
};
const _onRoomDidConnect = ({roomName, error}) => {
console.log('onRoomDidConnect: ', roomName);
setStatus('connected');
};
const _onRoomDidDisconnect = ({ roomName, error }) => {
console.log('[Disconnect]ERROR: ', error);
setStatus('disconnected');
};
const _onRoomDidFailToConnect = error => {
console.log('[FailToConnect]ERROR: ', error);
setStatus('disconnected');
};
const _onParticipantAddedVideoTrack = ({ participant, track }) => {
console.log('onParticipantAddedVideoTrack: ', participant, track);
setVideoTracks(
new Map([
...videoTracks,
[
track.trackSid,
{ participantSid: participant.sid, videoTrackSid: track.trackSid },
],
]),
);
};
const _onParticipantRemovedVideoTrack = ({ participant, track }) => {
console.log('onParticipantRemovedVideoTrack: ', participant, track);
const videoTracksLocal = videoTracks;
videoTracksLocal.delete(track.trackSid);
setVideoTracks(videoTracksLocal);
};
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
{
status === 'disconnected' &&
<View>
<Text style={styles.welcome}>
React Native Twilio Video
</Text>
<TextInput
style={styles.input}
autoCapitalize='none'
value={token}
onChangeText={(text) => setToken(text)}>
</TextInput>
<Button
title="Connect"
style={styles.button}
onPress={_onConnectButtonPress}>
</Button>
</View>
}
{
(status === 'connected' || status === 'connecting') &&
<View style={styles.callContainer}>
{
status === 'connected' &&
<View style={styles.remoteGrid}>
{
Array.from(videoTracks, ([trackSid, trackIdentifier]) => {
return (
<TwilioVideoParticipantView
style={styles.remoteVideo}
key={trackSid}
trackIdentifier={trackIdentifier}
/>
)
})
}
</View>
}
<View
style={styles.optionsContainer}>
<TouchableOpacity
style={styles.optionButton}
onPress={_onEndButtonPress}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 12}}>End</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<TouchableOpacity
style={styles.optionButton}
onPress={_onMuteButtonPress}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 12}}>{ isAudioEnabled ? "Mute" : "Unmute" }</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<TouchableOpacity
style={styles.optionButton}
onPress={_onFlipButtonPress}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 12}}>Flip</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<TwilioVideoLocalView
enabled={true}
style={styles.localVideo}
/>
</View>
</View>
}
<TwilioVideo
ref={ twilioRef }
onRoomDidConnect={ _onRoomDidConnect }
onRoomDidDisconnect={ _onRoomDidDisconnect }
onRoomDidFailToConnect= { _onRoomDidFailToConnect }
onParticipantAddedVideoTrack={ _onParticipantAddedVideoTrack }
onParticipantRemovedVideoTrack= { _onParticipantRemovedVideoTrack }
/>
</View>
);
}
AppRegistry.registerComponent('Example', () => Example);
To run the example application:
cd Example
yarn install
cd ios && pod install
open Example.xcworkspace
s.dependency 'TwilioVideo', '~> 2.2.0'
Both participants and tracks are uniquely identified by their
sid/
trackSid field.
The
trackId field no longer exists and should be replaced by
trackSid. Commensurate with this change,
participant views now expect
participantSid and
videoTrackSid keys in the
trackIdentity prop (instead of
identity and
trackId).
Make sure you're listening to participant events via
onParticipant{Added/Removed}VideoTrack rather than
onParticipant{Enabled/Disabled}Track.