This is a react-native wrapper around Twilio Programmable Voice SDK, which allows your react-native app to make and receive calls.

This module is not affiliated with nor officially maintained by Twilio. It is maintained by open source contributors working during their nights and weekends.

Tested with:

react-native 0.62.2

Android 11

iOS 14

Roadmap

Project 1

The most updated branch is feat/twilio-android-sdk-5 which is aligned with:

Android 5.0.2

iOS 5.2.0

It contains breaking changes from react-native-twilio-programmable-voice v4, and it will be released as v5.

You can install it with:

yarn add https://github.com/hoxfon/react-native-twilio-programmable-voice npm install git+https://github.com/hoxfon/react-native-twilio-programmable-voice

I am currently updating the library to catchup with all changes published on the latest Android and iOS Twilio Voice SDK:

iOS changelog Android changelog

My plan is to use the following links as a reference, and follow Twilio commit by commit.

If you want to contribute please consider helping on this project. Click here for more information.

Project 2

Allow Android to use the built in Android telephony service to make and receive calls.

Stable release

Twilio Programmable Voice SDK

Android 4.5.0

iOS 5.2.0

Breaking changes in v4.0.0

The module implements react-native autolinking as many other native libraries > react-native 0.60.0, therefore it doesn't need to be linked manually.

Android: update Firebase Messaging to 17.6.+. Remove the following block from your application's AndroidManifest.xml if you are migrating from v3.

< service android:name = "com.hoxfon.react.TwilioVoice.fcm.VoiceFirebaseInstanceIDService" android:exported = "false" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "com.google.android.gms.iid.InstanceID" /> </ intent-filter > </ service >

Android X is supported.

Data passed to the event deviceDidReceiveIncoming does not contain the key call_state , because state of Call Invites was removed in Twilio Android and iOS SDK v3.0.0

iOS: params changes for connectionDidConnect and connectionDidDisconnect to => call_to from => call_from error => err

New features

Twilio Programmable Voice SDK v3.0.0 handles call invites directly and makes it easy to distinguish a call invites from an active call, which previously was confusing. To ensure that an active call is displayed when the app comes to foreground you should use the promise getActiveCall() . To ensure that a call invite is displayed when the app comes to foreground use the promise getCallInvite() . Please note that call invites don't have a call_state field.

You should use hold() to put a call on hold.

You can be notified when a call is ringing by listening for callStateRinging events.

iOS application can now receive the following events, that in v3 where only dispatched to Android:

deviceDidReceiveIncoming

callInviteCancelled

callStateRinging

connectionIsReconnecting

connectionDidReconnect

Breaking changes in v3.0.0

initWitToken returns an object with a property initialized instead of initilized

instead of iOS event connectionDidConnect returns the same properties as Android move property to => call_to move property from => call_from

Installation

Before starting, we recommend you get familiar with Twilio Programmable Voice SDK. It's easier to integrate this module into your react-native app if you follow the Quick start tutorial from Twilio, because it makes very clear which setup steps are required.

npm install react-native-twilio-programmable-voice --save

React Native 0.60+

CLI autolink feature links the module while building the app.

React Native <= 0.59

react-native link react-native-twilio-programmable-voice

iOS Installation

If you can't or don't want to use autolink, you can also manually link the library using the instructions below (click on the arrow to show them):

Manually link the library on iOS Follow the instructions in the React Native documentation to manually link the framework After you have linked the library with react-native link react-native-twilio-programmable-voice check that libRNTwilioVoice.a is present under YOUR_TARGET > Build Phases > Link Binaries With Libraries. If it is not present you can add it using the + sign at the bottom of that list.

cd ios && pod install

CallKit

The iOS library works through CallKit and handling calls is much simpler than the Android implementation as CallKit handles the inbound calls answering, ignoring, or rejecting. Outbound calls must be controlled by custom React-Native screens and controls.

To pass caller's name to CallKit via Voip push notification add custom parameter 'CallerName' to Twilio Dial verb.

< Dial > < Client > < Identity > Client </ Identity > < Parameter name = "CallerName" > NAME TO DISPLAY </ Parameter > </ Client > </ Dial >

VoIP Service Certificate

Twilio Programmable Voice for iOS utilizes Apple's VoIP Services and VoIP "Push Notifications" instead of FCM. You will need a VoIP Service Certificate from Apple to receive calls. Follow the official Twilio instructions to complete this step.

Android Installation

Setup FCM

You must download the file google-services.json from the Firebase console. It contains keys and settings for all your applications under Firebase. This library obtains the resource senderID for registering for remote GCM from that file.

buildscript { dependencies { classpath 'com.google.gms:google-services:4.3.4' } } apply plugin: 'com.google.gms.google-services'

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.VIBRATE" /> < application .... > < service android:name = "com.hoxfon.react.RNTwilioVoice.fcm.VoiceFirebaseMessagingService" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "com.google.firebase.MESSAGING_EVENT" /> </ intent-filter > </ service >

If you can't or don't want to use autolink, you can also manually link the library using the instructions below (click on the arrow to show them):

Manually link the library on Android Make the following changes: android/settings.gradle include ':react-native-twilio-programmable-voice' project( ':react-native-twilio-programmable-voice' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-twilio-programmable-voice/android' ) android/app/build.gradle dependencies { implementation project( ':react-native-twilio-programmable-voice' ) } android/app/src/main/.../MainApplication.java On top, where imports are: import com.hoxfon.react.RNTwilioVoice.TwilioVoicePackage; Add the TwilioVoicePackage class to your list of exported packages. protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.asList( new MainReactPackage(), new TwilioVoicePackage() ); }

Usage

import TwilioVoice from 'react-native-twilio-programmable-voice' async function initTelephony ( ) { try { const accessToken = await getAccessTokenFromServer() const success = await TwilioVoice.initWithToken(accessToken) } catch (err) { console .err(err) } } function initTelephonyWithToken ( token ) { TwilioVoice.initWithAccessToken(token) try { TwilioVoice.configureCallKit({ appName : 'TwilioVoiceExample' , imageName : 'my_image_name_in_bundle' , ringtoneSound : 'my_ringtone_sound_filename_in_bundle' }) } catch (err) { console .err(err) } }

Events

TwilioVoice.addEventListener( 'deviceReady' , function ( ) { }) TwilioVoice.addEventListener( 'deviceNotReady' , function ( data ) { }) TwilioVoice.addEventListener( 'connectionDidConnect' , function ( data ) { }) TwilioVoice.addEventListener( 'connectionIsReconnecting' , function ( data ) { }) TwilioVoice.addEventListener( 'connectionDidReconnect' , function ( data ) { }) TwilioVoice.addEventListener( 'connectionDidDisconnect' , function ( data: mixed ) { }) TwilioVoice.addEventListener( 'callStateRinging' , function ( data: mixed ) { }) TwilioVoice.addEventListener( 'callInviteCancelled' , function ( data: mixed ) { }) TwilioVoice.addEventListener( 'callRejected' , function ( value: 'callRejected' ) {}) TwilioVoice.addEventListener( 'deviceDidReceiveIncoming' , function ( data ) { }) TwilioVoice.addEventListener( 'proximity' , function ( data ) { }) TwilioVoice.addEventListener( 'wiredHeadset' , function ( data ) { }) TwilioVoice.connect({ To : '+61234567890' }) TwilioVoice.disconnect() TwilioVoice.accept() TwilioVoice.reject() TwilioVoice.ignore() TwilioVoice.setMuted(mutedValue) TwilioVoice.hold(holdValue) TwilioVoice.sendDigits(digits) TwilioVoice.getActiveCall() .then( activeCall => { if (activeCall){ _displayActiveCall(activeCall) } }) TwilioVoice.getCallInvite() .then( callInvite => { if (callInvite){ _handleCallInvite(callInvite) } }) TwilioVoice.unregister()

Help wanted

There is no need to ask permissions to contribute. Just open an issue or provide a PR. Everybody is welcome to contribute.

ReactNative success is directly linked to its module ecosystem. One way to make an impact is helping contributing to this module or another of the many community lead ones.

Twilio Voice SDK reference

iOS changelog Android changelog

Credits

voice-quickstart-android

voice-quickstart-ios

react-native-push-notification

License

MIT