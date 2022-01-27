Going forward, Apple TV support for React Native will be maintained here and in the corresponding
react-native-tvos NPM package, and not in the core repo. This is a full fork of the main repository, with only the changes needed to support Apple TV.
Releases of
react-native-tvos will be based on a public release of
react-native; e.g. the 0.66.3-0 release of this package will be derived from the 0.66.3 release of
react-native. All releases of this repo will follow the 0.xx.x-y format, where x digits are from a specific RN core release, and y represents the additional versioning from this repo.
Releases will be published on npmjs.org and you may find the latest release version here: https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-native-tvos?activeTab=versions or use the tag
@latest
You will find the relevant tvOS support and maintenance within the branches marked
tvos-v0.xx.x;
To build your project for Apple TV, you should change your
package.json imports to import
react-native as follows, so that this package is used instead of the core react-native package.
"react-native": "npm:react-native-tvos@latest",
You cannot use this package and the core react-native package simultaneously in a project.
Due to the nature of the typing resolution, the current solution to include types is to:
@types/react-native as a dev dependency
import 'react-native/tvos-types.d' in any of your
.ts files (root suggested)
See the "Build Changes" section below for how to start a new project that will automatically use Typescript.
TV devices support has been implemented with the intention of making existing React Native applications "just work" on Apple TV, with few or no changes needed in the JavaScript code for the applications.
The RNTester app supports Apple TV. In this repo,
RNTester/Podfile and
RNTester/RNTesterPods.xcodeproj have been modified to work for tvOS. Run
pod install, then open
RNTesterPods.xcworkspace and build.
Make sure you do not globally install
react-native or
react-native-tvos. You should only install
react-native-cli to use the commands below. If you have done this the wrong way, you may get error messages like:
ld: library not found for -lPods-TestApp-tvOS
You should also install
yarn globally, as it should be used instead of npm for working in React Native projects.
Native layer: React Native Xcode projects all now have Apple TV build targets, with names ending in the string '-tvOS'.
react-native init: Creating a new project that uses this package is done using the react-native CLI. New projects created this way will automatically have properly configured Apple TV targets created in their XCode projects.
To use this NPM package in a new project, you can reference it as in the following example using the older
react-native-cli package:
# Make sure you have the CLI installed globally (this only needs to be done once on your system)
npm install -g react-native-cli
# Init an app called 'TestApp', note that you must not be in a node module (directory with node_modules sub-directory) for this to work
react-native init TestApp --version=react-native@npm:react-native-tvos@latest
# Now start the app in the tvOS Simulator - this will only work on a macOS machine
cd TestApp && react-native run-ios --simulator "Apple TV" --scheme "TestApp-tvOS"
If you are using the newer
@react-native-community/cli package, the syntax is slightly different:
# Make sure you have the CLI installed globally (this only needs to be done once on your system)
npm install -g @react-native-community/cli
# Init an app called 'TestApp', note that you must not be in a node module (directory with node_modules sub-directory) for this to work
react-native init TestApp --template=react-native-tvos@latest
# Now start the app in the tvOS Simulator - this will only work on a macOS machine
cd TestApp && react-native run-ios --simulator "Apple TV" --scheme "TestApp-tvOS"
A minimal Typescript starter template can be used to start a new project using the community react-native CLI. The process is the same as above except for the template:
react-native init TestApp --template=react-native-template-typescript-tv
Platform.ios.js. You can check whether code is running on AppleTV by doing
var Platform = require('Platform');
var running_on_tv = Platform.isTV;
// If you want to be more specific and only detect devices running tvOS
// (but no Android TV devices) you can use:
var running_on_apple_tv = Platform.isTVOS;
General support for tvOS: Apple TV specific changes in native code are all wrapped by the TARGET_OS_TV define. These include changes to suppress APIs that are not supported on tvOS (e.g. web views, sliders, switches, status bar, etc.), and changes to support user input from the TV remote or keyboard.
Common codebase: Since tvOS and iOS share most Objective-C and JavaScript code in common, most documentation for iOS applies equally to tvOS.
Access to touchable controls: When running on Apple TV, the native view class is
RCTTVView, which has additional methods to make use of the tvOS focus engine. The
Touchable mixin has code added to detect focus changes and use existing methods to style the components properly and initiate the proper actions when the view is selected using the TV remote, so
TouchableWithoutFeedback,
TouchableHighlight and
TouchableOpacity will "just work". In particular:
onFocus will be executed when the touchable view goes into focus
onBlur will be executed when the touchable view goes out of focus
onPress will be executed when the touchable view is actually selected by pressing the "select" button on the TV remote.
TV remote/keyboard input: A native class,
RCTTVRemoteHandler, sets up gesture recognizers for TV remote events. When TV remote events occur, this class fires notifications that are picked up by
RCTTVNavigationEventEmitter (a subclass of
RCTEventEmitter), that fires a JS event. This event will be picked up by instances of the
TVEventHandler JavaScript object. Application code that needs to implement custom handling of TV remote events can create an instance of
TVEventHandler and listen for these events. In 0.63.1-1, we have added
useTVEventHandler, which wraps
useEffect to make this more convenient and simpler for use with functional components. In 0.64.2-2, we added a TV event display to the new app template using
useTVEventHandler.
import { TVEventHandler, useTVEventHandler } from 'react-native';
// Functional component
const TVEventHandlerView: () => React.Node = () => {
const [lastEventType, setLastEventType] = React.useState('');
const myTVEventHandler = evt => {
setLastEventType(evt.eventType);
};
useTVEventHandler(myTVEventHandler);
return (
<View>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={() => {}}>
<Text>
This example enables an instance of TVEventHandler to show the last
event detected from the Apple TV Siri remote or from a keyboard.
</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<Text style={{color: 'blue'}}>{lastEventType}</Text>
</View>
);
};
// Class based component
class Game2048 extends React.Component {
_tvEventHandler: any;
_enableTVEventHandler() {
this._tvEventHandler = new TVEventHandler();
this._tvEventHandler.enable(this, function(cmp, evt) {
if (evt && evt.eventType === 'right') {
cmp.setState({board: cmp.state.board.move(2)});
} else if(evt && evt.eventType === 'up') {
cmp.setState({board: cmp.state.board.move(1)});
} else if(evt && evt.eventType === 'left') {
cmp.setState({board: cmp.state.board.move(0)});
} else if(evt && evt.eventType === 'down') {
cmp.setState({board: cmp.state.board.move(3)});
} else if(evt && evt.eventType === 'playPause') {
cmp.restartGame();
}
});
}
_disableTVEventHandler() {
if (this._tvEventHandler) {
this._tvEventHandler.disable();
delete this._tvEventHandler;
}
}
componentDidMount() {
this._enableTVEventHandler();
}
componentWillUnmount() {
this._disableTVEventHandler();
}
Turbomodules: Working as of the 0.61.2-0 release.
Flipper: Working in the 0.62.2-x releases. Working in the 0.63.x releases; however, tvOS requires the Flipper pods from 0.62.2-x.
scripts/react_native_pods.rb contains macros for both versions. The new project template Podfile is correctly set up to provide the older Flipper for both iOS and tvOS targets. In 0.64.x, Flipper support has been temporarily removed until issues can be resolved with newer Xcode versions.
Hermes for tvOS: RN core added support for the Hermes JS engine on iOS in 0.64. tvOS does not yet have this, as it will require significant additions to the Hermes build structure.
LogBox: The new LogBox error/warning display (which replaced YellowBox in 0.63) is working as expected in tvOS, after a few adjustments to make the controls accessible to the focus engine.
Pressable: The new
Pressable API for React Native 0.63 works with TV. Additional
onFocus and
onBlur props are provided to allow you to customize behavior when a Pressable enters or leaves focus. Similar to the
pressed state that is true while a user is pressing the component on a touchscreen, the
focused state will be true when it is focused on TV.
PressableExample in RNTester has been modified appropriately.
Dev Menu support: On the simulator, cmd-D will bring up the developer menu, just like on iOS. To bring it up on a real Apple TV device, make a long press on the play/pause button on the remote. (Please do not shake the Apple TV device, that will not work :) )
TV remote animations:
RCTTVView native code implements Apple-recommended parallax animations to help guide the eye as the user navigates through views. The animations can be disabled or adjusted with new optional view properties.
Back navigation with the TV remote menu button: The
BackHandler component, originally written to support the Android back button, now also supports back navigation on the Apple TV using the menu button on the TV remote.
TVMenuControl: This module provides methods to enable and disable navigation using the menu key on the TV remote. This is required in order to fix an issue with Apple's guidelines for menu key navigation (see https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/18930). The
RNTester app uses this new module to implement correct menu key behavior.
TVFocusGuideView: This component provides support for Apple's
UIFocusGuide API, to help ensure that focusable controls can be navigated to, even if they are not directly in line with other controls. An example is provided in
RNTester that shows two different ways of using this component.
Next Focus Direction: the props
nextFocus* on
View should work as expected on iOS too (previously android only). One caveat is that if there is no focusable in the
nextFocusable* direction next to the starting view, iOS doesn't check if we want to override the destination.
TVTextScrollView: On Apple TV, a ScrollView will not scroll unless there are focusable items inside it or above/below it. This component wraps ScrollView and uses tvOS-specific native code to allow scrolling using swipe gestures from the remote control.
Known issues: