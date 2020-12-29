A implementation of Turbolinks for iOS and Turbolinks Android for React Native.
yarn add react-native-webview react-native-turbolinks
cd ios && pod install && cd .. # CocoaPods on iOS needs this extra step
This component only applies to projects made with react-native init or to those made with expo-cli which have since ejected. For more information about ejecting, please see the guide on Expo docs.
On android you should use
Volume UP to show Developer Menu instead
⌘ M.
React Native Turbolinks doesn't support Fast Refresh, please disable it on React Native developer menu
⌘ D.
Start rails with
rails s -b 0.0.0.0.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import Turbolinks from 'react-native-turbolinks'
export default class App extends Component {
componentDidMount() {
Turbolinks.addEventListener('turbolinksVisit', this.handleVisit)
Turbolinks.addEventListener('turbolinksError', this.handleError)
Turbolinks.startSingleScreenApp({url: 'http://MYIP:9292'})
}
handleVisit = (data) => {
Turbolinks.visit({url: data.url, action: data.action})
}
handleError = (data) => {
alert(data.description)
}
render() { return null }
}
This repository includes a demo application to show off features of the framework. The demo bundles a simple HTTP server that serves a Turbolinks 5 web app on localhost at port 9292.
To run the demo, clone this repository to your computer and change into its directory. Then, Open file
Example/app.json and change
baseUrl with your IP and start the demo server by running
Example/demo-server from the command line.
Once you’ve started the demo server, explore the demo application in the Simulator by running
react-native run-ios or
react-native run-android on
Example folder.
startSingleScreenApp(route, appOption = {})
Start a Single Screen App. Use it instead visit for first visit.
startSplitScreenApp(primaryComponent, secondaryRoute, appOption = {})
Start a Splitted Screen App. Use it instead visit for first visit. It is a good choice for iPad. (iOS Only)
visit(route)
Visit a URL or Component.
replaceWith(route)
Replace current visitable with a component. With the same route param like to visit a component.
reloadVisitable()
Reload current visitable. For example when a connection error view is launched and you want to retry.
reloadSession()
Reload current session.
removeAllCookies()
Remove all cookies. Return a promise.
dismiss(animated = true)
Dismiss a overlaped view presented by visiting a component with modal option. Return a promise.
popToRoot(animated = true)
Back until to root view. Return a promise.
back(animated = true)
Trigger a native back event. For example if you using a custom navbar and need to provide a back button. Return a promise.
renderTitle(title, subtitle = null)
Change title of current view. For example if you want to get title from page source.
renderActions(actions)
Change actions of current view. For example if you want to mount a menu looking for data-attributes on page source.
renderNavBarStyle(navBarStyle)
Change navbarStyle on run time. For example if you want to provide a way for the user to choose a theme.
injectJavaScript(script)
Function that accepts a string that will be passed to the WebView and executed immediately as JavaScript. Return a promise.
addEventListener(eventName, handler)
Adds an event handler. Supported events:
turbolinksVisit: Fires when you tap a Turbolinks-enabled link. The argument to the event handler is an object with keys:
url, path, action.
turbolinksError: Fires when your visit’s network request fails.The argument to the event handler is an object with keys:
code, statusCode, description.
turbolinksMessage: Fires when you send messages from JavaScript to your native application. The argument to the event handler is a string with the message.
turbolinksTitlePress: Fire when title is tapped. The arguments to the event handler is an object with keys:
url, path, component.
turbolinksActionPress: Fire when a action is tapped. The arguments to the event handler is an object with keys:
url, path, component, actionId.
turbolinksLeftButtonPress: Fire when left button item is tapped. The arguments to the event handler is an object with keys:
url, path, component. (iOS Only)
turbolinksRightButtonPress: Fire when right button item is tapped. The arguments to the event handler is an object with keys:
url, path, component. (iOS Only)
turbolinksVisitCompleted: Fire when the request has been fulfilled successfully and the page fully rendered, Here you can parse html and create a dynamic menu for example. The arguments to the event handler is
url, path.
removeEventListener(eventName, handler)
Removes the listener for given event.
Route
url: Url to visit. (Required)
component: Component to visit. (Required)
modal: A boolean to show a view without navbar and backbutton. (Default false)
dismissable: When true is possible dismiss modal. (Default false)
passProps: Passes this in as props to the rendered component.
title: The default value is the title of the Web page.
subtitle: A subtitle for visitable view.
visibleDropDown: Show a small arrow next to title.
hidesNavBar: Hide navigation bar. (Default false)
hidesShadow: Indicates whether to hide the navigation 1px hairline shadow. (Default false) (iOS Only)
leftButtonText/leftButtonIcon: A left button text/icon. (iOS Only)
rightButtonText/rightButtonIcon: A right button text/icon. (iOS Only)
actions: A Array of
action objects to mount a menu.
action: If action is 'advance', so it will perform a animated push, if "replace" will perform a pop without animation. (Default 'advance')
AppOption
userAgent: You can check for this string on the server and use it to send specialized markup or assets to your application.
messageHandler: You can register a Message Handler to send messages from JavaScript to your application.
loadingView: Set a custom loadingView using a react component.
navBarStyle: {titleTextColor, subtitleTextColor, barTintColor, tintColor, menuIcon}.
injectedJavaScript: Set this to provide JavaScript that will be injected into the web page when the view loads.
Action
id: A integer identifier for the action. (Required)
title: A title for the action.
icon: A icon for the action.
button: A boolean to show action inside menu or in toolbar. (Default false) (Android Only)
Turbolinks.Constants.ErrorCode.httpFailure: 0
Turbolinks.Constants.ErrorCode.networkFailure: 1
Turbolinks.Constants.Action.advance: 'advance'
Turbolinks.Constants.Action.replace: 'replace'
Turbolinks.Constants.Action.restore: 'restore'
For android set your style on android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml.