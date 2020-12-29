A implementation of Turbolinks for iOS and Turbolinks Android for React Native.

yarn add react-native-webview react-native-turbolinks cd ios && pod install && cd ..

Warning

This component only applies to projects made with react-native init or to those made with expo-cli which have since ejected. For more information about ejecting, please see the guide on Expo docs.

On android you should use Volume UP to show Developer Menu instead ⌘ M .

React Native Turbolinks doesn't support Fast Refresh, please disable it on React Native developer menu ⌘ D .

Start rails with rails s -b 0.0.0.0 .

Basic Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' import Turbolinks from 'react-native-turbolinks' export default class App extends Component { componentDidMount() { Turbolinks.addEventListener( 'turbolinksVisit' , this .handleVisit) Turbolinks.addEventListener( 'turbolinksError' , this .handleError) Turbolinks.startSingleScreenApp({ url : 'http://MYIP:9292' }) } handleVisit = ( data ) => { Turbolinks.visit({ url : data.url, action : data.action}) } handleError = ( data ) => { alert(data.description) } render() { return null } }

Running the Demo

This repository includes a demo application to show off features of the framework. The demo bundles a simple HTTP server that serves a Turbolinks 5 web app on localhost at port 9292.

To run the demo, clone this repository to your computer and change into its directory. Then, Open file Example/app.json and change baseUrl with your IP and start the demo server by running Example/demo-server from the command line.

Once you’ve started the demo server, explore the demo application in the Simulator by running react-native run-ios or react-native run-android on Example folder.

Methods

startSingleScreenApp(route, appOption = {})

Start a Single Screen App. Use it instead visit for first visit.

startSplitScreenApp(primaryComponent, secondaryRoute, appOption = {})

Start a Splitted Screen App. Use it instead visit for first visit. It is a good choice for iPad. (iOS Only)

Visit a URL or Component.

Replace current visitable with a component. With the same route param like to visit a component.

Reload current visitable. For example when a connection error view is launched and you want to retry.

Reload current session.

Remove all cookies. Return a promise.

Dismiss a overlaped view presented by visiting a component with modal option. Return a promise.

Back until to root view. Return a promise.

Trigger a native back event. For example if you using a custom navbar and need to provide a back button. Return a promise.

renderTitle(title, subtitle = null)

Change title of current view. For example if you want to get title from page source.

Change actions of current view. For example if you want to mount a menu looking for data-attributes on page source.

Change navbarStyle on run time. For example if you want to provide a way for the user to choose a theme.

Function that accepts a string that will be passed to the WebView and executed immediately as JavaScript. Return a promise.

Adds an event handler. Supported events:

turbolinksVisit : Fires when you tap a Turbolinks-enabled link. The argument to the event handler is an object with keys: url, path, action .

: Fires when you tap a Turbolinks-enabled link. The argument to the event handler is an object with keys: . turbolinksError : Fires when your visit’s network request fails.The argument to the event handler is an object with keys: code, statusCode, description .

: Fires when your visit’s network request fails.The argument to the event handler is an object with keys: . turbolinksMessage : Fires when you send messages from JavaScript to your native application. The argument to the event handler is a string with the message.

: Fires when you send messages from JavaScript to your native application. The argument to the event handler is a string with the message. turbolinksTitlePress : Fire when title is tapped. The arguments to the event handler is an object with keys: url, path, component .

: Fire when title is tapped. The arguments to the event handler is an object with keys: . turbolinksActionPress : Fire when a action is tapped. The arguments to the event handler is an object with keys: url, path, component, actionId .

: Fire when a action is tapped. The arguments to the event handler is an object with keys: . turbolinksLeftButtonPress : Fire when left button item is tapped. The arguments to the event handler is an object with keys: url, path, component . (iOS Only)

: Fire when left button item is tapped. The arguments to the event handler is an object with keys: . (iOS Only) turbolinksRightButtonPress : Fire when right button item is tapped. The arguments to the event handler is an object with keys: url, path, component . (iOS Only)

: Fire when right button item is tapped. The arguments to the event handler is an object with keys: . (iOS Only) turbolinksVisitCompleted : Fire when the request has been fulfilled successfully and the page fully rendered, Here you can parse html and create a dynamic menu for example. The arguments to the event handler is url, path .

Removes the listener for given event.

Objects

Route

Url properties url : Url to visit. (Required)

Component properties component : Component to visit. (Required) modal : A boolean to show a view without navbar and backbutton. (Default false) dismissable : When true is possible dismiss modal. (Default false) passProps : Passes this in as props to the rendered component.

Common properties title : The default value is the title of the Web page. subtitle : A subtitle for visitable view. visibleDropDown : Show a small arrow next to title. hidesNavBar : Hide navigation bar. (Default false) hidesShadow : Indicates whether to hide the navigation 1px hairline shadow. (Default false) (iOS Only) leftButtonText/leftButtonIcon : A left button text/icon. (iOS Only) rightButtonText/rightButtonIcon : A right button text/icon. (iOS Only) actions : A Array of action objects to mount a menu. action : If action is 'advance', so it will perform a animated push, if "replace" will perform a pop without animation. (Default 'advance')



AppOption

userAgent : You can check for this string on the server and use it to send specialized markup or assets to your application.

: You can check for this string on the server and use it to send specialized markup or assets to your application. messageHandler : You can register a Message Handler to send messages from JavaScript to your application.

: You can register a Message Handler to send messages from JavaScript to your application. loadingView : Set a custom loadingView using a react component.

: Set a custom loadingView using a react component. navBarStyle : {titleTextColor, subtitleTextColor, barTintColor, tintColor, menuIcon}.

: {titleTextColor, subtitleTextColor, barTintColor, tintColor, menuIcon}. injectedJavaScript : Set this to provide JavaScript that will be injected into the web page when the view loads.

Action

id : A integer identifier for the action. (Required)

: A integer identifier for the action. (Required) title : A title for the action.

: A title for the action. icon : A icon for the action.

: A icon for the action. button : A boolean to show action inside menu or in toolbar. (Default false) (Android Only)

Constants

Turbolinks.Constants.ErrorCode.httpFailure : 0

Turbolinks.Constants.ErrorCode.networkFailure : 1

Turbolinks.Constants.Action.advance : 'advance'

Turbolinks.Constants.Action.replace : 'replace'

Turbolinks.Constants.Action.restore : 'restore'

Android Style

For android set your style on android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml.

TODO

Third party library to provide native dialogs. Using MZFormSheetPresentationController and Dialogs.

